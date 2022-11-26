My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

This is the second time I tried royal icing cookies! I brought them to thanksgiving and my family loved them, but I know they aren’t perfect haha. Tips and fixes are very welcome as I am trying to get better at this art form!
All cut out and ready to go!
The crust before the filling for the cookie pies!
Fill ‘em up!!
Finished pies in time for thanksgiving!
Layer 2 of branches and leaves!
Finished branches and leaves!!
Abstract leaf! Tie-dye style!
Abstract cookies and branches and leaves together!!
All together for the big dinner!!
Bonus Christmas dinosaur! (His name is Larry)