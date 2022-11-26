Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies
10points
User submission
Food11 hours ago

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Artsy mama
Community member

This is the second time I tried royal icing cookies! I brought them to thanksgiving and my family loved them, but I know they aren’t perfect haha. Tips and fixes are very welcome as I am trying to get better at this art form!

All cut out and ready to go!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

The crust before the filling for the cookie pies!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Fill ‘em up!!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Finished pies in time for thanksgiving!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Layer 2 of branches and leaves!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Finished branches and leaves!!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Abstract leaf! Tie-dye style!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Abstract cookies and branches and leaves together!!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

All together for the big dinner!!

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Bonus Christmas dinosaur! (His name is Larry)

My Thanksgiving Attempt At Royal Icing Cookies

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Artsy mama
Artsy mama
Author, Community member

I am an art loving, stay at home mom, who likes to try new things!

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda