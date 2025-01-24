ADVERTISEMENT

When someone gives you a present, the polite thing to do is show appreciation, even if you didn’t love the gift. Socks for Christmas? Thanks, they're perfect! Canned soup as a birthday present? Yum. Thanks, Grandma! And one online community has become the poster child for maintaining great manners, even when presented with images that they find absolutely repulsive.

We took a trip to the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From pics that will make you cringe to photos that you might immediately regret looking at, scroll down to see a list of images you’re probably not going to like either! Good luck scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you truly hate.