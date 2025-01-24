“Thanks, I Hate It”: 60 Photos That Absolutely No One Asked For (New Pics)
When someone gives you a present, the polite thing to do is show appreciation, even if you didn’t love the gift. Socks for Christmas? Thanks, they're perfect! Canned soup as a birthday present? Yum. Thanks, Grandma! And one online community has become the poster child for maintaining great manners, even when presented with images that they find absolutely repulsive.
We took a trip to the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From pics that will make you cringe to photos that you might immediately regret looking at, scroll down to see a list of images you’re probably not going to like either! Good luck scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you truly hate.
Thanks, I Hate How Cringey I Am
Tih Braces In The Apocalypse
Thanks, I Hate How Giraffes Are Stranger Than Unicorns
God to angels: give it a bill, Angel: so it a bird, God: no it's a mammal, Angel: unusual but okay, God: but it's gonna lay eggs, Angel: you just said it wasn't a bird, God: I know, while you're at it, some webbed feet and oh venomous spikes........thus the platypus was born
Despite how off-putting its name might seem, the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit has been around since 2018 and amassed an impressive 1.7 million members. The community receives a wide variety of content, from gross food pairings to cringey tattoos, but one thing is clear: members will never run out of images to share.
Many of the posts you’ll find on this are like train wrecks. You know that they’re terrible, but you just can’t look away. And if you’re wondering why these images are so captivating, while simultaneously being upsetting, just remember how many people love watching trashy reality TV, eating McDonald’s or listening to bands like Nickelback. We know they're bad, but that doesn’t mean they're not fun!
Thanks I Hate Pay-Per-Use Spike Benches
Thanks I Hate Parking Lots…
Life choices Lia, instead of studying to save lives you should've become a few square meters of flat asphalt
Thanks, I Hate British Business Times
I had this conundrum with the bank. THANKFULLY, some branches are now open later in the evening on some days. Not every day. But some. And on Saturdays. I don't know how it makes sense to close a bakery at 4:30pm on a weekday.
I personally am a huge fan of reality television. I grew up watching The Bachelor and every variation of The Real Housewives with my mother, and I still can’t help but enjoy the drama today (even though I’m well aware of how produced it all is). So why are we drawn to things that we love to hate?
According to Verywell Mind, many of us do find joy in hate-watching content. And one of the common reasons for this is because we love talking about it! Hate-watching Love is Blind with your best friends is a blast because you all get to discuss which contestants are your favorites and who’s there “for the right reasons.” This can bring us closer to our friends and allow us to bond over who we all despise.
Thanks, I Hate Frogs Now
Thanks, I Hate The Rich
However, ther top one is Scrooge McDuck, and at 65.4bn, I feel that is too low for Scrooge. It's only counting that which is in his money bin, and not what is tied up in his business investments, which is what real people's wealth calculations are based upon.
Thanks I Hate The Power Of Suggestion
Another reason why you might derive pleasure from hate-watching content is because it makes you feel better about yourself. Even if you’re single and haven’t gone on a date in months, you might feel great about your situation after watching hopeless romantics make complete fools of themselves on national television. Or better yet, you might feel validated in your choice to stop dating for a while after seeing multiple unfaithful men get dragged on TV.
We all love to believe that we would never behave like the contestants we’re watching or that we would know exactly what to do in their position. And it is easy to think that from the comfort of your own couch with a mouthful of popcorn!
Thanks, I Hate A**sive Parents
Thanks, I Hate Redbull
Thanks, I Hate The Biblically Accurate Angel On The Tree
Folks love to make the "biblically accurate angel" joke, but the bible also talks about angels that just looked like regular people. (entertaining angles unaware and all that). But at least they have it mounted on their "biblically accurate christmas tree" lololol
Sometimes we even hate-watch content to feel nostalgic. Perhaps you got hooked on the first season of The Bachelor over 20 years ago, and now, you just can’t stop watching because it’s tradition! This is the same reason why we watch terrible remakes of our favorite shows and films, even though we know they’ll never live up to the originals. Nostalgia is a very powerful tool.
Thanks, I Hate This Surprise Twist On The Nigerian Scam Meme
Dang it, I hate to say it, but if I found that, there would be NO photos. Nothing to see here, folks!
Thanks, I Hate Banana Veins
Thanks, I Hate This Guy's Laptop
You might also find yourself hate-watching, or hate-scrolling, because you have a morbid curiosity. Whether you want to see TikTok videos about a lifestyle that’s completely different from your own or YouTube vlogs about people who you consider to be hot messes, it can be hard to look away. You may have a secret desire to know what their lives are really like, or you might be watching waiting for their downfall. Either way, they’re getting views, and you’re satisfying your desire to hate-watch. It’s a win-win!
Thanks, I Hate Bone Cancer
Thanks, I Hate Unfolding A Heart
It doesn't though. (Source: I'm a veterinarian who has cut up a lot of cattle hearts for disease surveillance)
Thanks I Hate Tongue Yoga
However, it’s important to set some boundaries when you’re hate-watching content or hate-scrolling through social media. At the end of the day, the content you consume does have an impact on you, whether you like it or not. If you’re constantly looking for rage bait or images that will infuriate you, you might find yourself developing a habit of being negative. Plus, you might become judgmental towards people and things you encounter in real life too.
Thanks, I Hate Reviewing Service Industry Employees
Thanks, I Hate Crocissants
Thanks, I Hate Spider-Man
There’s also a huge difference between innocently mocking content in the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and leaving real hate comments on people’s personal accounts. Remember the “Golden Rule,” and don’t get carried away with your remarks online. Having a watch party with your friends and sharing your unfiltered opinions in person is one thing, but targeting reality TV stars online is something else completely. Remember to be respectful, and if you have to, you can always just say, “Thanks, I hate it.”
Thanks I Hate Duck Wine Openers
Thanks, I Hate Helpless Centaur Babies
Thanks, I Hate Rainbow Farts
Thanks, I Hate This
Thanks, I Hate Silica Gel Packets
Thanks, I Hate This
If half of the people ask for "unreasonable compensation" the companies should ask themselves if maybe those compensations are instead reasonable and people are right. (On the other hand: bringing your parents or refusing to turn on your camera is indeed a no go).
Thanks I Hate Og Mr. Potato Head
Thanks, I Hate This Tweet
Thanks, I Hate This Mod That Turns The Cat From Stray Into Cj
Thanks, I Hate Wrestling Fans
Thanks I Hate Flaccid Teeth
Thanks, I Hate What Happened To Discourse About Nietzsche
Thanks, I Hate Toy Story
Thanks, I Hate Ninja Turtles
Thanks, I Hate This Captcha
Thanks, I Hate Fart Class
Thanks, I Hate Free Movie Night
Thanks, I Hate Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew is not banned in Japan... It's sold in a store less than 15 minutes from my house...
Thanks, I Hate The Self-Fulfillment Of Skynet
Thanks, I Hate Cheeseburgers
I'll look at this picture whilest eating a burger and not feel an ounce of disgust or regret.
Thanks, I Hate Reddit Recap
Thanks, I Hate It
Thanks I Hate Lil Wayne Cosplay
Thanks, I Hate Ratatouille Now
Thanks, I Hate Gamer Juice
Thanks, I Hate Womb Windows
Thanks, I Hate Getting My Packages Stolen
This is a felony in like most places I believe..... Posting it seems like a good way to get arrested
Thanks I Hate Rawdogging The Decline Of Man
Thanks, I Hate Fake Pngs
Thanks, I Hate Whatever The Fuck This Is
Wow, the title managed to surpass the censorship algorithm.