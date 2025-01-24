ADVERTISEMENT

When someone gives you a present, the polite thing to do is show appreciation, even if you didn’t love the gift. Socks for Christmas? Thanks, they're perfect! Canned soup as a birthday present? Yum. Thanks, Grandma! And one online community has become the poster child for maintaining great manners, even when presented with images that they find absolutely repulsive.

We took a trip to the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From pics that will make you cringe to photos that you might immediately regret looking at, scroll down to see a list of images you’re probably not going to like either! Good luck scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you truly hate.

#1

Thanks, I Hate How Cringey I Am

A tweet about anxiety tips, with humorous text about embarrassing moments, from a user named Cassie.

    #2

    Tih Braces In The Apocalypse

    Character with exaggerated braces and text imagining living with braces during an apocalypse.

    #3

    Thanks, I Hate How Giraffes Are Stranger Than Unicorns

    Tweet humorously questioning the existence of unicorns and giraffes, highlighting a humorous take with "Thanks, I Hate It" vibe.

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God to angels: give it a bill, Angel: so it a bird, God: no it's a mammal, Angel: unusual but okay, God: but it's gonna lay eggs, Angel: you just said it wasn't a bird, God: I know, while you're at it, some webbed feet and oh venomous spikes........thus the platypus was born

    Despite how off-putting its name might seem, the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit has been around since 2018 and amassed an impressive 1.7 million members. The community receives a wide variety of content, from gross food pairings to cringey tattoos, but one thing is clear: members will never run out of images to share.

    Many of the posts you’ll find on this are like train wrecks. You know that they’re terrible, but you just can’t look away. And if you’re wondering why these images are so captivating, while simultaneously being upsetting, just remember how many people love watching trashy reality TV, eating McDonald’s or listening to bands like Nickelback. We know they're bad, but that doesn’t mean they're not fun!   

    #4

    Thanks I Hate Pay-Per-Use Spike Benches

    Coin-operated park bench that prevents sitting, featuring spikes controlled by a mechanism.

    #5

    Thanks I Hate Parking Lots…

    Tweet highlighting end stage capitalism frustrations about parking rates exceeding EMT wages.

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life choices Lia, instead of studying to save lives you should've become a few square meters of flat asphalt

    #6

    Thanks, I Hate British Business Times

    Funny tweet about office hours and shop schedules questioning societal design.

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had this conundrum with the bank. THANKFULLY, some branches are now open later in the evening on some days. Not every day. But some. And on Saturdays. I don't know how it makes sense to close a bakery at 4:30pm on a weekday.

    I personally am a huge fan of reality television. I grew up watching The Bachelor and every variation of The Real Housewives with my mother, and I still can’t help but enjoy the drama today (even though I’m well aware of how produced it all is). So why are we drawn to things that we love to hate?

    According to Verywell Mind, many of us do find joy in hate-watching content. And one of the common reasons for this is because we love talking about it! Hate-watching Love is Blind with your best friends is a blast because you all get to discuss which contestants are your favorites and who’s there “for the right reasons.” This can bring us closer to our friends and allow us to bond over who we all despise.  

    #7

    Thanks, I Hate Frogs Now

    A cartoon frog running at full speed with exaggerated limbs, accompanied by the sound "plat plat plat."

    #8

    Thanks, I Hate The Rich

    Smaug the dragon resting on gold, with text about his wealth compared to the wealthiest fictional characters.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    However, ther top one is Scrooge McDuck, and at 65.4bn, I feel that is too low for Scrooge. It's only counting that which is in his money bin, and not what is tied up in his business investments, which is what real people's wealth calculations are based upon.

    #9

    Thanks I Hate The Power Of Suggestion

    Tweet about misunderstanding a drink promo at 7/11, accidentally buying three drinks at full price.

    Another reason why you might derive pleasure from hate-watching content is because it makes you feel better about yourself. Even if you’re single and haven’t gone on a date in months, you might feel great about your situation after watching hopeless romantics make complete fools of themselves on national television. Or better yet, you might feel validated in your choice to stop dating for a while after seeing multiple unfaithful men get dragged on TV. 

    We all love to believe that we would never behave like the contestants we’re watching or that we would know exactly what to do in their position. And it is easy to think that from the comfort of your own couch with a mouthful of popcorn!

    #10

    Thanks, I Hate A**sive Parents

    Text post about a sunflower turned inward by a mom, contrasting natural growth with personal preference; humorous symbolism.

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the sunflower is teaching the mother a lesson never get between a flower and the sun.

    #11

    Thanks, I Hate Redbull

    Tweet joking about combining Plan B with Red Bull for humorous effect.

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The devil's become fat and lazy, at this point we're just doing all the work for him

    #12

    Thanks, I Hate The Biblically Accurate Angel On The Tree

    Biblically accurate angel tree topper, adorned with numerous colorful eyes on pink feathers.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Folks love to make the "biblically accurate angel" joke, but the bible also talks about angels that just looked like regular people. (entertaining angles unaware and all that). But at least they have it mounted on their "biblically accurate christmas tree" lololol

    Sometimes we even hate-watch content to feel nostalgic. Perhaps you got hooked on the first season of The Bachelor over 20 years ago, and now, you just can’t stop watching because it’s tradition! This is the same reason why we watch terrible remakes of our favorite shows and films, even though we know they’ll never live up to the originals. Nostalgia is a very powerful tool.  
    #13

    Thanks, I Hate This Surprise Twist On The Nigerian Scam Meme

    Stacks of cash found in an empty apartment, mentioned in a humorous tweet about unanswered emails.

    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang it, I hate to say it, but if I found that, there would be NO photos. Nothing to see here, folks!

    #14

    Thanks, I Hate Banana Veins

    Cartoon of a person peeling a banana to reveal noodles, then eating them with chopsticks.

    #15

    Thanks, I Hate This Guy's Laptop

    Laptop screen cluttered with numerous file icons, exemplifying unwanted photo content.

    You might also find yourself hate-watching, or hate-scrolling, because you have a morbid curiosity. Whether you want to see TikTok videos about a lifestyle that’s completely different from your own or YouTube vlogs about people who you consider to be hot messes, it can be hard to look away. You may have a secret desire to know what their lives are really like, or you might be watching waiting for their downfall. Either way, they’re getting views, and you’re satisfying your desire to hate-watch. It’s a win-win!  
    #16

    Thanks, I Hate Bone Cancer

    Close-up of a skull with bone growths labeled "Sarcoma craniosin" in a medical display.

    #17

    Thanks, I Hate Unfolding A Heart

    Diagrams showing a heart-like structure unfolded into different shapes for humorous effect.

    amymartell avatar
    I Need More Espresso
    I Need More Espresso
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't though. (Source: I'm a veterinarian who has cut up a lot of cattle hearts for disease surveillance)

    #18

    Thanks I Hate Tongue Yoga

    Diagram of the four stages of Khecarī Mudrā yoga practice, showing tongue progression into the nasal cavity.

    However, it’s important to set some boundaries when you’re hate-watching content or hate-scrolling through social media. At the end of the day, the content you consume does have an impact on you, whether you like it or not. If you’re constantly looking for rage bait or images that will infuriate you, you might find yourself developing a habit of being negative. Plus, you might become judgmental towards people and things you encounter in real life too. 

    #19

    Thanks, I Hate Reviewing Service Industry Employees

    Humorous cashier rating receipt with exaggerated criteria, including "demeanor of the gods," reflecting unexpected humor.

    #20

    Thanks, I Hate Crocissants

    Bread in the shape of a shoe with croissant decorations, captioned humorously about untouched “crocissant.”

    #21

    Thanks, I Hate Spider-Man

    Spider-Man meme with distorted faces in four panels, creating a funny yet awkward visual effect.

    There’s also a huge difference between innocently mocking content in the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and leaving real hate comments on people’s personal accounts. Remember the “Golden Rule,” and don’t get carried away with your remarks online. Having a watch party with your friends and sharing your unfiltered opinions in person is one thing, but targeting reality TV stars online is something else completely. Remember to be respectful, and if you have to, you can always just say, “Thanks, I hate it.” 
    #22

    Thanks I Hate Duck Wine Openers

    Cartoon of a man showing a bird-shaped wine opener to another man, who looks perplexed.

    #23

    Thanks, I Hate Helpless Centaur Babies

    An illustrated centaur scene showing colts with humorous expressions, referencing awkwardly running centaur babies.

    #24

    Thanks, I Hate Rainbow Farts

    Person in colorful outfit bending over on a beach, with a rainbow perfectly aligned behind them.

    Are you hating these images as much as we are, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that grind your gears, and let us know in the comments below what kind of content you truly hate to see. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring this upsetting subreddit, we’ve got you covered right here
    #25

    Thanks, I Hate This

    Hilton hotel exterior and unidentified man's face, related to an unusual incident involving a hotel manager.

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes me wonder, if this isn't the first time he's doing this, who were the previous guests to allow it to in, this and other messed up questions I have to think about today due to Bored Panda articles

    #26

    Thanks, I Hate Silica Gel Packets

    Comic about silica gel consumption leading to escaping a simulation, with humorous twist.

    #27

    Thanks, I Hate This

    Survey results on common issues faced by recent college graduates during job interviews, shown on a TV screen.

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If half of the people ask for "unreasonable compensation" the companies should ask themselves if maybe those compensations are instead reasonable and people are right. (On the other hand: bringing your parents or refusing to turn on your camera is indeed a no go).

    #28

    Thanks I Hate Og Mr. Potato Head

    Original Mr. Potato Head kit with real potatoes and plastic parts, showcasing early toy design.

    #29

    Thanks, I Hate This Tweet

    Tweet humorously comparing Latin students and necrophiliacs with a handshake emoji.

    #30

    Thanks, I Hate This Mod That Turns The Cat From Stray Into Cj

    Video game character CJ modded to walk like a cat in a green field, showcasing unexpected gaming creativity.

    #31

    Thanks, I Hate Wrestling Fans

    White folding chairs with forks sticking out, mirroring unexpected and humorous situations.

    #32

    Thanks I Hate Flaccid Teeth

    Text about teeth becoming hard when hungry with humorous replies; a post no one asked for.

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aliens know about us but actively avoid us cos of s**t like this

    #33

    Thanks, I Hate What Happened To Discourse About Nietzsche

    Philosophy meme highlighting Nietzsche's views on nihilism and its impact, with humorous commentary.

    #34

    Thanks, I Hate Toy Story

    Toy Story scene highlighting identical friends of Andy, humorously noted for their clone-like appearance.

    #35

    Thanks, I Hate Ninja Turtles

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scene paused at awkward moment, capturing a funny expression, evoking humor and discomfort.

    #36

    Thanks, I Hate This Captcha

    Captcha puzzle with Waldo, featuring a busy, colorful crowd scene from Reddit's blursedimages community.

    #37

    Thanks, I Hate Fart Class

    Double-decker airplane seats with three people sitting, showcasing unique design.

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Safety guy: doesn't matter, if the plane crashes no one's gonna survive anyway

    #38

    Thanks, I Hate Free Movie Night

    Building with a large projection of a quirky indoor scene covering its wall at night.

    #39

    Thanks, I Hate Mountain Dew

    Text exchange questioning why Mountain Dew is banned in Europe and allowed in America.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mountain Dew is not banned in Japan... It's sold in a store less than 15 minutes from my house...

    #40

    Thanks, I Hate The Self-Fulfillment Of Skynet

    Cartoon character reacting humorously to the military creating a robot that eats organisms, showcasing unwanted technology.

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But which organisms? I'm ok with robots eating bacteria or mosquitos or something. Its when they start chomping on dogs and cats and humans we might have a problem.

    #41

    Thanks, I Hate Cheeseburgers

    Cheeseburger concept with text calling it a dead cow covered in its own lactations, next to an image of a cow.

    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll look at this picture whilest eating a burger and not feel an ounce of disgust or regret.

    #42

    Thanks, I Hate Reddit Recap

    Reddit mascot in two panels: standing and in a wheelchair. Text reads "How it started vs How it's going".

    #43

    Thanks, I Hate It

    Hands stretching translucent slime, with humorous caption about unexpected moments.

    #44

    Thanks I Hate Lil Wayne Cosplay

    Collage humorously comparing Trippie Redd, Greta Thunberg, and Lil Wayne as part of an unexpected mash-up.

    #45

    Thanks, I Hate Ratatouille Now

    Cartoon parody of rat cooking scenario with unexpected insects and a skull.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember kids, this isn't real. Real human chefs just have several thousand mites living on their face/head.

    #46

    Thanks, I Hate Gamer Juice

    Anime characters with captions: "The Boyfriend" holding a drink, "The Girlfriend" staring, related to a funny meme post.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #47

    Thanks, I Hate Womb Windows

    Animated character with a muscular body and a brain in the torso stands pointing in a cityscape.

    #48

    Thanks, I Hate Getting My Packages Stolen

    Woman holding a package humorously indicating her tenant is late on rent, showcasing a unique, unexpected scenario.

    davidwood_ndt avatar
    Wood Carver
    Wood Carver
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a felony in like most places I believe..... Posting it seems like a good way to get arrested

    #49

    Thanks I Hate Rawdogging The Decline Of Man

    Tweet about coping with the decline of humanity, questioning how anyone handles it without medication.

    #50

    Thanks, I Hate Fake Pngs

    Cat in a studio being photographed, creating a PNG file, with transparent background.

    #51

    Thanks, I Hate Whatever The Fuck This Is

    Automatic transmission valve bodies look like complex circuits, amusingly compared to evil sigils in a humorous meme.

    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, the title managed to surpass the censorship algorithm.

    #52

    Thanks, I Hate Styrosteve

    Styrofoam head with girlfriend's hair strands draped over it from an absurd and humorous photo collection.

    #53

    Thanks, I Hate Jimmy Fallon

    Cartoon of a talk show featuring a guest with no skin, discussing his condition humorously with the host.

    #54

    Thanks, I Hate This Guy Picking Up A Clump Of His Hair

    Text exchange about mistaking a spider for hair and the shock of killing it, an unexpected moment no one asked for.

    #55

    Thanks, I Hate Buzz Lightyear Without His Space Suit

    Drawing of a purple character holding a disassembled toy figure on lined paper.

    #56

    Thanks, I Hate It

    Social media post showing backlash over a poolside photo, includes humorous and critical comments.

    #57

    Thanks, I Hate Everything About This News Article

    Tweet about unusual event in front of a Dollar Tree store, highlighting a dramatic incident and widespread online attention.

    #58

    Thanks, I Hate This X-Ray

    X-ray showing a skeleton with an unusual internal object resembling a fist, highlighting unexpected medical imagery.

    #59

    Thanks, I Hate Walter White

    Bizarre edited photo of a person with mismatched face and body at a convention, embodying the "thanks, I hate it" vibe.

    #60

    Thanks, I Hate The Way Jeff Bezos Is Getting His Hand Held By His New Fiancé

    Two people holding hands, contrasting skin tones and wristbands, against a blurred background.

