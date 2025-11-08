“He Doesn’t Look Sorry”: Grinning Texas Teen Gets 65 Years After Crash That Wiped Out A Family Of Six

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen-year-old Luke Garrett Resecker has been sentenced to 65 years behind bars for a head-on collision that led to the loss of six people back in late December 2023. Prosecutors stated that the crash, caused by impaired driving, turned a family’s holiday trip into a tragedy.

Resecker initially made headlines after photos of him smirking were shared by the Texas DPS online. His smirk was seen by many as a sign that he did not feel remorse for his actions.

Highlights A Texas teen was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a tragic crash that wiped out a family of seven.

Prosecutors described the crash as “catastrophic,” with one lone survivor left paralyzed.

The 65-year sentence has drawn polarized reactions from netizens, with some arguing it's too harsh and others saying it wasn't harsh enough.

Resecker’s reckless actions behind the wheel shattered a family

Image credits: Richard Ray Fox 4

It was the day after Christmas in 2023 when the Potabathula and Ponnada families set off for a drive near Cleburne, Texas.

They were returning from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, where they had a holiday outing.

Driving a Chevy Silverado, Resecker, who was only 18 at the time, crossed a double yellow line into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 outside Cleburne.

Image credits: Rushil Barri

He collided head-on with the family’s Honda Odyssey, which was carrying seven people, according to Fox 4 News.

The crash ultimately resulted in the passing of Rushil Barri, 28; Naveena Potabathula, 39; Nageswararao Ponnada, 64; Sitamahalkshmi Ponnada, 60; Kruthik Potabathula, 10; and Nishidha Potabathula, 9.

The lone survivor, 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula, was pulled from the wreckage with spinal fractures, broken ribs, and severe internal injuries.

Image credits: Richard Ray Fox 4

He later learned he had lost his wife, children, cousin, and in-laws in the crash.

A GoFundMe page later revealed that Lokesh underwent multiple surgeries and initially lost his sight. He remains partially paralyzed due to the crash.

Resecker himself was injured in the collision, and due to his condition, the Department of Public Safety ruled he was not medically fit for jail confinement, according to the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Richard Ray Fox 4

This resulted in a judge placing him under house arrest with a GPS monitor after he posted a $50,000 bond.

The passenger in Resecker’s pickup truck, 17-year-old Preston Glass, survived the crash with a traumatic brain injury. This left him with lasting cognitive impairments.

Resecker’s smirking photo became the face of the tragedy, and it attracted a lot of anger among netizens

Image credits: NBC

Investigators described the scene of the crash as “catastrophic,” with twisted metal and shattered glass littering the highway.

Toxicology tests later revealed that Resecker had THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, in his bloodstream.

Investigators also found that Resecker’s Silverado was littered with marijuana wax, a vape pen, and loose cannabis.

Image credits: GoFundMe

While the tragedy itself was already shocking, numerous netizens quickly expressed their anger at Resecker’s photo when it was released by the Texas DPS.

In the photo, the teenager was smirking. The photo was taken from his driver’s license, but many interpreted it as a sign that he felt no remorse for his actions.

Prosecutors demanded justice for every one of Resecker’s victims

Image credits: Johnson and Somervell County District Attorney’s Office

Resecker was ultimately indicted on six counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication a**ault, and drug possession.

During the weeklong trial in Johnson County, prosecutors replayed the tragedy in detail. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Miller also closed her argument by reading each victim’s name aloud. “Justice for Rushil. Justice for Naveena. Justice for Nageswararao. Justice for Sitamahalkshmi. Justice for Kruthik. Justice for Nishidha. Justice for Lokesh, and justice for this community,” she said.

The jury deliberated for only a few hours before reaching its decision. Resecker, now 19, was convicted on six counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication a**ault.

Image credits: GoFundMe

He was sentenced to 65 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. If he does finish his sentence in full, he will be 84 when he leaves prison.

Resecker’s severe sentence has received polarizing reactions online. “Unless someone intends to go out and k**l 6 people intentionally, then 65 years for a kid is way too harsh,” one said. “Leave those sentences for all the nut jobs that wake up in the morning with the forethought of murder.”

Others, however, argued that Resecker’s sentence fits his crime. “A perfect example of fair and just delivery of justice. You break the law and m**der people, you do time. Doesn’t matter who you are or how you look or how rich you are,” one commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Resecker’s sentence on social media

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com