“Lock Her Up”: Teacher Grins In Mugshot After Physical “Affair” With 15YO Boy Lands Her In Jail

A North Texas teacher was seen smiling in her mugshot after being arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Angela Barnes, a teacher at Carroll Middle School in Southlake, was taken into custody by officials on Monday.

She was charged with the sexual assault of a child and for having an improper relationship between a student and teacher.

A teacher from Texas was seen grinning in her mugshot after being taken into custody for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage student

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

Investigators had been looking into Barnes since September after receiving a tip that the teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to Daily Mail.

Officials discovered evidence of the 45-year-old woman engaging in sexual activity with the teenager off-campus between June and July of this year.

At the time of writing, police believe there are no other victims but have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Following the news, the school released a statement, saying, “The safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities.

“There are no further details to share at this time as the investigation continues.”

Commenters expressed their disgust regarding the “ridiculous” situation

Share icon

Image credits: Keller Police Department

“I’m so sick of these women getting off with a slap on the wrist instead of the lengthy prison sentences that they should get,” wrote someone. “BOYS AND MEN MATTER. THEY CAN BE ABUSED. Enough of this garbage.

“Let’s make women accountable for themselves — sane women would really appreciate that. I would!”

One said, “I don’t understand! There is nothing I want from a 15 year old boy! Gross lady!”

One user commented, “I have a 14 year old son. The thought of a sick 45 year old woman abusing him makes me ill! Lock her up and throw away the key!”

Share icon

Image credits: Angela Barnes

Another person posed the question, “Historically school predators have been predominantly male, the fact so many female teachers are getting caught these days it begs the question have they been getting away with it all along?”

According to The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police. This means that more than 65% of cases go unreported.

Barnes’ arrest comes two weeks after another 14-year-old boy revealed how traumatized he was after being raped by a 46-year-old teacher

Share icon

Image credits: Cottonbro Studio/pexels

Michelle Solis, a married mother-of-two, locked a young boy in a classroom and sexually assaulted him on the day he was graduating eighth grade.

The incident happened in 2021 at Sycamore Middle School in Gridley, California, and left the victim “traumatized with feelings of isolation.”

Solis admitted to the attack and was sentenced to four years in state prison in July.

One person labeled the attack as a “profound disregard for ethics”

