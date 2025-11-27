Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Let’s Check How Well You Actually Know Music With These 42 Questions
Music trivia question with a blue background asking which band released the iconic album Rumours in 1977
Quizzes
Entertainment

Let’s Check How Well You Actually Know Music With These 42 Questions

1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all music lovers for Part 2 of the General Music Knowledge quiz! 🎵

Think you’ve got what it takes to challenge your music IQ?

Test yourself with 42 questions that’ll take you on a nostalgic path… from U2 to today’s biggest hits, this is your chance to prove your music smarts and show off your general music knowledge. Are you ready to see if you truly know music?

Let’s get started!

In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Male guitarist passionately singing and playing electric guitar on stage with dramatic lighting, testing music knowledge.

    Male guitarist passionately singing and playing electric guitar on stage with dramatic lighting, testing music knowledge.

    Image credits: Pixabay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 42
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 42
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    41/42 I got the one about which Madonna song did Prince write wrong.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    41/42 I got the one about which Madonna song did Prince write wrong.

    2
    2points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT