Let’s Check How Well You Actually Know Music With These 42 Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all music lovers for Part 2 of the General Music Knowledge quiz! 🎵

Think you’ve got what it takes to challenge your music IQ?

Test yourself with 42 questions that’ll take you on a nostalgic path… from U2 to today’s biggest hits, this is your chance to prove your music smarts and show off your general music knowledge. Are you ready to see if you truly know music?

Let’s get started!

In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Male guitarist passionately singing and playing electric guitar on stage with dramatic lighting, testing music knowledge.

Image credits: Pixabay

ADVERTISEMENT