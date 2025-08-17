"First Rabbits, Now The Squirrels?": 'Zombie Squirrels' With Oozing Flesh Terrify US Homeowners

ADVERTISEMENT

There are increasing reports of the cute furry little squirrels of North American backyards being replaced with tumor-ridden rodents that appear painfully disfigured.

These trends first started in 2023 when numerous home owners in the US and Canada posted pictures of the cringeworthy sightings on social media.

According to experts in the field, when one of these furry friends has the condition, it is likely to spread—especially in cases where people feed them.

Experts have since confirmed that the condition is squirrel pox

Image credits: Raphael Lopes/Unsplash

One such person posted an image of an eastern grey squirrel with the side of its face disfigured by hairless growths and captioned it “What’s this?”

“Can grey squirrels survive squirrel pox?” asked another. “I see a few with early symptoms in my backyard.”

One Redditor posted a particularly severe case of the ailment occurring over most of a squirrel’s body and wrote, “Squirrel Pox, ladies and gentlemen,” and then “thank God they’re only for squirrels.”

Image credits: Zuzanna J/Unsplash

Experts have since confirmed that the condition is in fact the so-called “squirrel pox,” or as it is called in scientific circles, squirrel fibroma.

Experts appear split on what the primary cause of the unsightly condition

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources notes that the ailment is “characterized by varying sizes and numbers of wart-like growths or fibromas on the skin of squirrels.”

Image credits: MarieMacKinnon

It goes on to say that the juveniles of the species tend to be susceptible to it.

“Biting insects, such as mosquitos, are likely the primary route of transmission between squirrels,” the government outlet observed.

It advises that the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus is by eliminating sources of standing water where mosquito vectors breed.”

A biologist says that people who intend to care for the creatures often cause the disease to spread

Image credits: MarieMacKinnon

Wildlife biologist Shevenell Webb, from Maine, tells a different story.

While agreeing that the ailment is “naturally occurring,” she blames its spread on people when, usually with good intentions, they provide food for the creatures in bird feeders.

“It’s like when you get a large concentration of people,” Webb explained. “If someone is sick and it’s something that spreads easily, others are going to catch it,” perBangor Times.

Image credits: octo23

In the case of the squirrels, the virus is spread through saliva as it lands on the food or rubs off on the feeder itself.

There are times when the ailment proves fatal, but this is rare

“It’s nothing to really worry about,” Webb assures. “For the most part, squirrels with squirrel pox are just really ugly to look at.”

She says the ailment usually tends to run its course and heal completely. It is not often that it proves fatal, and when it does, it is because growths form in locations that hamper the creature’s ability to eat, move, or see.

Image credits: evelynswildliferefuge

When this happens, they will likely starve or fall prey to animals.

Fortunately for pet owners, the illness is species-specific

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commissionnotes: “Humans, cats, and dogs cannot contract squirrel fibroma virus. Although uncommon, it is possible for domestic or pet rabbits to contract the disease.”

There are exceptions, but they are rare.

Image credits: Lauren Capece

“The virus can also be transmitted to groundhogs and rabbits, although contraction of the virus is uncommon in these animals,” the state organization writes.

Testimonies from wildlife enthusiastsgive weight to experts about the disease being survivable

Image credits: Ryan Hyde/Unsplash

As a testimony to the experts’ claims that the animals are prone to survive the condition, one Redditor posted a video of an active and sprightly looking member of the squirrel family and wrote:

“He beat the worst squirrel pox I have seen and is recovering well.

“Bad scars but almost full function again and is socializing a little too!

The internet thinks squirrel pox is symptomatic of a serious problem somewhere

