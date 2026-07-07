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When folks are told to touch grass, it often means that getting fresh air and going out in nature can be beneficial for their well-being. The thing is that even though the great outdoors is beautiful, it’s also unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes terrifying.

The photos on this list prove that Mother Nature, although amazing, is also capable of so much that we can’t even comprehend. Despite that, you’ve got to decide whether you’re brave enough to venture forth and explore all the creepy things the world has to offer.