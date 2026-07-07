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When folks are told to touch grass, it often means that getting fresh air and going out in nature can be beneficial for their well-being. The thing is that even though the great outdoors is beautiful, it’s also unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes terrifying.

The photos on this list prove that Mother Nature, although amazing, is also capable of so much that we can’t even comprehend. Despite that, you’ve got to decide whether you’re brave enough to venture forth and explore all the creepy things the world has to offer.

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#1

I Decided To Take A Picture Of The Sheep In The Evening And Saw This

A flock of sheep with glowing eyes in a field at dusk, part of a collection of terrifying nature pics.

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    #2

    My Sister Spotted This Tree Growing Outside A Retirement Home

    A tree trunk with knotholes that resemble a screaming face, making for terrifying nature pics.

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    Mama Clare
    Mama Clare
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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't believe I'm the first to say it but here goes... HEYYYY YOU GUYYYYYYSSSS

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    #3

    Found In A Harbor Where I Live

    A terrifying nature pic shows a person's legs on a wooden dock with the skeletal head of a large fish in the water below.

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    In the busyness of our modern lives, we’re often so caught up with all of our devices and tasks that we tend to lose sight of all the amazing things the great outdoors has to offer. Research shows that simply being in nature can stimulate the senses and help people feel calm, relaxed, and joyful.

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    Taking a walk in a green space can be a break from our hectic daily routine and gently prompt us to slow down. It can also make us feel more connected to our surroundings, thereby bringing us back to the present, rather than just doing what we normally do and filling up our lives with empty distractions. 
    #4

    Close Up Of Moth Outside My Window

    A large moth with glowing red eyes stares intently, a close-up that's among terrifying nature pics.

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    #5

    My Friend Saw This On Her Front Porch

    A large spider with hundreds of tiny baby spiders clinging to its back, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #6

    Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

    Terrifying nature pic of a wasp nest forming a face on the side of a building.

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    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creepy yet cool

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    Even though there are so many naturally creepy things happening on land, you’ll be surprised to know that the deep blue holds a lot of secrets as well. Travel experts state that nearly 80% of the ocean still remains unexplored, which is why we’re always surprised when some gigantic creatures pop up to say hi.

    This is what happened in the Sea of Japan, when one of the Nomura’s jellyfish, which weighed over 450 pounds, ended up capsizing a ship. It threw all the fishermen into the sea, but luckily they were rescued by another boat and learned not to capture this kind of scary jellyfish in their nets anymore.
    #7

    This Shoebill Stork

    A shoebill stork perches on a mans back while he leans over green water, a terrifying nature pic.

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    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel sorry for the guy getting pecked? eaten? And a bit more sorry for laughing... But that is the photo someone will show when asked what their best holiday picture is.

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    #8

    These Worm(S) I Found Outside

    A terrifying nature pic of a long earthworm, partially buried in grass and mud, with a large, swollen section.

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    #9

    A Plague Of Wasps Taking Over Our Street

    Terrifying nature pics show a window covered in many flying insects, with houses and a cloudy sky outside.

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    What’s terrifying about the ocean is that the deepest part of it is approximately 36,200 feet (11,033 meters), and a lot of it is in complete darkness. According to educators, as folks go down into its depths, the water's force can be extremely powerful, nearly 1,100 times the pressure of the air we are used to. 

    Another scary thing in the ocean is its deep-sea vents that can reach temperatures up to 700° Fahrenheit (371° Celsius). These occur where 2 tectonic plates spread, and magma heats the seawater significantly. What’s even crazier is that these high temperatures can support a unique ecosystem which can include huge tube worms.
    #10

    The Bared Teeth Of An Emerald Tree Boa

    Terrifying nature pic of a green snake with its mouth wide open, showing its fangs.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully non-venemous.

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    #11

    Lovecraftian Fungi

    A four-panel image showing the life cycle of a red octopus stinkhorn mushroom, a terrifying nature pic.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Devil's Finger fungus and they stink.

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    #12

    Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Carting Off A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)

    A large orange wasp carries a huntsman spider, both clinging to a metal surface, a terrifying nature pic.

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    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another reason I'll never visit Australia.

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    Even though nature can be mysterious and horrifying on land and in the sea, you’ve also got to watch out for the skies. That’s in part because of birds like crows, who we otherwise wouldn’t give much attention to. Apparently, studies have found that they can remember faces and hold grudges.

    They are intelligent enough to recognize people's facial characteristics and recall them for up to 5 years. In some cases, if a person has behaved aggressively toward any crow, they will either attack or follow the individual, and, even more shocking, their group members will do the same.
    #13

    I Saw A Post Here Before About A Tree Which Was Covered With Web Made By Some Kind Of Larvae. I Was Skeptical About That, Until Today

    A tree trunk and branches heavily covered in white, wispy spiderwebs, a terrifying nature pic.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ermine moth caterpillars.

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    #14

    Was Playing Video Games When I Heard A Sounds To My Left. Looked Over And Saw This

    A terrifying nature pic of a bear with glowing green eyes peering through a window at night, creating a scary scene.

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    #15

    Found This In My Apartment While Living In Japan. They Are Fast

    A huge house centipede crawls on a door frame, a terrifying nature pic of an insect indoors.

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    Mother Nature has so much going on that we aren’t even aware of, and some of them are pretty creepy things too. Take, for instance, the crazy virus Toxoplasma gondii, which can infect cats and cause a great deal of harm to humans. This odd parasite can mind-control mice, making them less afraid of felines and therefore more likely to be eaten, which is how the virus spreads.

    Toxoplasma gondii can increase the risk of neurological disorders in people by weakening the immune system, but the shocking thing is that it may seem as harmless as the flu at first. Unfortunately, as its symptoms spread, it can cause damage to the brain, eyes, and other internal organs.

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    #16

    Woke Up To Chewing Noises Outside My Tent And Tried To Take A Flash Pic Since I Couldn't See Anything

    From inside a tent, glowing eyes are visible in the dark forest, one of many terrifying nature pics.

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    #17

    Large (4" Across) Bug Found Inside Burned Out Redwood Stump

    A tailless whip scorpion, with long legs, is camouflaged against dark wood, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #18

    Huge Nope. That’s My Husband’s Hand For Perspective. This Thing Was Massive. Found In The Woods On The Eastern Shore Of MD

    A terrifying nature pic of a huge spider with an egg sac next to a human hand for scale, showcasing its large size.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
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    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fishing spider carrying her egg sac.

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    If nature’s oceans, trees, crows, and parasites can be spooky to deal with, just think of all the creepy crawlies it has to offer. I mean, the name itself shows just how terrifying they are, and none more worrying than the Acanthaspis petax bug, which hunts ants and then wears the skin of its victims.

    This is part of its natural evolutionary adaptation to protect itself from predators, but it can definitely be shocking and weird to think it’s just walking around wearing an ant hoodie. This creepy assassin also uses this system to stealthily meet other ants, which makes it a kind of wolf in sheep’s clothing.
    #19

    A Tree Split In 3 By Lightning

    A terrifying nature pic showing a massive tree split and fallen on a grassy field, highlighting natures destructive power.

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    #20

    I Took This Photo When I Visited Chernobyl This Summer

    A terrifying nature pic captures a huge catfish swimming among a school of smaller fish in murky green water.

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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are some big catfish in the cooling ponds there.

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    #21

    Found This Little Guy Crawling Around Outside My Friends House

    Terrifying nature pics show a person's foot next to a long, gruesome skeleton of an unknown creature on asphalt.

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    If the great outdoors is so full of magical but also scary stuff, it makes sense that you should be a bit cautious when going out on adventures. Experts explain that the best thing you can do is to research any place that you’re going to, so that you can steer clear of any difficult spots and stick to the green and lush areas.

    It’s also essential not to just touch and interact with all wildlife and plants willy-nilly unless you have a guide or someone knowledgeable present. This is because some greenery can be toxic or cause a rash, and some animals may become aggressive. That’s why you should be respectful of every place you visit and stick to known paths.
    #22

    Found This Outside After A Recent Storm

    Terrifying nature pics show a tree trunk completely covered in a dense swarm of brown insects.

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    #23

    Saw This Monster On The River A Few Weekends Ago. It Was Over 4ft. Game Warden Told Us We Will Probably Never See One That Big In The Wild Again

    The back of an alligator or crocodile partially submerged in murky water, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #24

    Heard Some Strange Rustling Behind A Wood Panel In My Doorframe

    A terrifying nature pic featuring a dense swarm of red and black ants covering a surface, an unsettling sight.

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    The world is full of incredible nature and beautiful spots that you absolutely must see, but now you’ve probably realized that there are scary things it's hiding as well. That being said, you can benefit a lot from being an explorer, and then do share all the cool and creepy things you’ve learned about Mother Nature with us.

    We’d also love to know if you’ve come across any terrifying things in the great outdoors. Do share them with us in the comments below.
    #25

    Wasp Nest, Brazil

    A man stands beside an enormous, layered wasps nest, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #26

    Wolfie And Its Eggs

    A terrifying nature pic of a ghostly-looking deep-sea fish protecting a large cluster of eggs.

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    #27

    Bees. Natures Sign Of Nope

    A terrifying nature pic shows a grey car covered in a swarm of bees, parked in a lot outside stores.

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    #28

    There Was Like A Ant Reunion Outside My House

    Terrifying nature pics show a dark surface overrun with countless tiny black ants forming a dense mass.

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    #29

    Trees In My Front Yard Were Covered In Black Stuff. Upon Further Inspection, I Saw That They Were Insects. Never Seen Insects Like Them Before

    A tree trunk on a suburban street covered in hundreds of dark insects, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #30

    After Going On A Walk, I Was Horrified To Find That I Was Covered With Tiny Ticks. Stay Safe Out There

    A close-up of skin covered in tiny red dots, a terrifying nature pic.

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    #31

    Found This On Facebook, Claimed To Be A Cottonmouth

    Terrifying nature pic of a black snake in an orange kayak on a river.

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    #32

    When You Go Camping And Some Insects Come To Joy With You

    Terrifying nature pics show two images of a tent covered in a massive swarm of long-legged spiders.

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    #33

    I Was Walking In The Forest And Saw This Tree. Gave Me A Mini Heartattack

    A terrifying nature pic showing a spooky, man-like tree branch figure in a bare forest, evoking a sense of dread.

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