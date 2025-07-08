When you think of scary animals, what comes to mind? Maybe lions, hippos or snakes? But you might be surprised to know that the world's deadliest animal is actually a lot tinier...

Mosquitoes cause around a million deaths every year, according to several sources. The blood-sucking creatures are among the many things lurking in the animal kingdom that we should not underestimate.

People have been sharing the most terrifying animal behaviors and facts in response to a viral TikTok video. And many might make a great horror scene. From bees making honey out of meat, to crows having the ability to hate people, Bored Panda has put together a list of the most spine-tingling stories about all God's creatures, great and small. Feel free to refer back to them before your next stroll in the woods or swim in the ocean!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sloth hanging from tree branch, showcasing real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange in nature. Sloth hands work opposite to ours. They have to exert energy to open their “fist” and relax to close it. This is how they can hang from trees while they’re sleeping and not fall off.

Anon , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Three wolves engaging in unusual behavior in a natural wetland setting showcasing real animal behaviors. This is finally getting more widespread: Dogs don't operate on an "alpha" or "dominance" model like wolves. Wolves don't even act like that. All of it was made up from one study done on one small wolf group in captivity.

    soup garou , Aldo Houtkamp / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Colorful mantis shrimp displaying real animal behaviors in a coral reef, showcasing strange and terrifying underwater actions. Mantis shrimp has the fastest/strongest punch than any animal. So much force that it boils the water around it when it punches

    El Chango581 , Claus Giering / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A reddish-brown cat stretching with claws extended exhibiting real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange. Cats amygdala is nearly the same size as a humans. We have the same emotional range

    TheBalesky , Timo Volz / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Manatee swimming underwater with sunlight filtering through, showcasing real animal behaviors that are strange and terrifying. Manatees don’t have a defense mechanism other than swimming away so don’t panic if you see one approaching you. It’s literally a water potato

    Dixon Mayaz , Getty Images / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Close-up of a black raven in low light, illustrating real animal behaviors that are both terrifying and strange. Crows can hate you. they remember and recognize faces and voices. they can also like or love you.

    Kitty , Kevin Mueller / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Orcas swimming near the ocean surface displaying real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange. Orcas, whales, and dolphins have many different cultures and languages across different pods and geographic locations in the same way that humans do.

    emmy goldman , Zdeněk Macháček / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ant infected by parasitic fungus displaying strange real animal behaviors on a green leaf surface. There are over 300 types of zombie fungus and due to global warming they are becoming more resilient to higher temperatures

    Aby🌹 , David P. Hughes, Maj-Britt Pontoppidan / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Three dolphins swimming underwater, showcasing real animal behaviors that are as strange and terrifying as they are fascinating. Dolphins are intelligent enough to be capable of genuine malice and actual evil. Just like humans.

    Drew Cow , TJ Fitzsimmons / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a black bee exhibiting real animal behaviors while feeding on decayed fruit in its natural habitat. Vulture bees make honey from meat, rather than nectar. Their hives look like a mass of tumors.

    Nharquis_I Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two real animal skeletons displayed against a black background illustrating strange and terrifying animal behaviors. a manatees skeleton is what humans would look like as mermaids

    Tay , Sklmsta / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a black raven perched on a stone surface showcasing real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange. Birds like ravens and crows can sound exactly like humans, I think story’s of skin walkers and voices in the forest could be birds mimicking their fav sounds

    lucy <3 , Daniel Shapiro / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Alligator partially submerged in water near green plants, showcasing real animal behaviors that are terrifying and strange. Alligators are technically immortal and usually only die due to conflict, disease, and lack in food to support their ever-growing size

    bRoOkE , Matthew Essman / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Chimpanzee exhibiting strange real animal behaviors by holding a leafy branch while perched on a large rock. Modern apes are still evolving. some chimpanzees in the wild have been seen using spears to hunt with, and orangutans have been seen using spears to fish with. there is an argument on whether they are going into a stone age timeline or not

    Christa , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A herd of elephants exhibiting real animal behaviors in a natural habitat under a clear blue sky. Elephants can hear the clouds move

    Ally Rayburn , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Polar bear standing on ice raising one paw, showcasing real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange. Surprising no one with this but Polar bears hunt humans. They are ABOVE us on the food chain. And the reason you always see them so calm around humans is because they are actively hunting them. They will hunt people for days and weeks on end, even following different cars and stalking outside facilities. They don't care if you run because they KNOW they will eventually catch up.

    Wesker's housewife ༺♡༻ , Hans-Jurgen Mager / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Baby bird in a nest surrounded by pine branches illustrating real animal behaviors in nature. Touching an animals/birds babies will not cause them to abandon them. it’s a myth to keep children from touching wild animals

    elianna <3 , Ali Kazal / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Glowing jellyfish display strange and terrifying real animal behaviors in dark blue ocean waters. Some jellyfish can revert themselves back to babies. meaning some jellyfish can live indefinitely until something eats them.

    blue , Georgi Kalaydzhiev / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Two orange tabby cats engaging in real animal behaviors, showing affectionate grooming and interaction outdoors. Cats are biologically programmed to forget who their families are. It's not "I'm cleaning my baby" to them it's just "ugh your dirty and you aren't insufferable."

    max𓆏 , Haim Charbit / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cougar perched on a rock exhibiting real animal behaviors that are both strange and terrifying in the wild. It's not a surprising fact, but the ability that mountain lions have to sound like screaming women has gotten to me a few times. Being in the wilderness and hearing it was terrifying

    some1 , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Three horses close together in a field showcasing real animal behaviors in a natural mountainous landscape. horses sync their hearts. so if one senses danger it will sound their heart rate and warn the others

    shellabrão🦆 , Fabian Burghardt / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Chimpanzee exhibiting real animal behaviors in a natural setting, highlighting strange and terrifying wildlife actions. A couple primates, elephants, a few whale species and biological female humans are the only mammals that experience menopause. That extends life up to ten years after our male counterparts, leaving us available to teach and support our younger females.

    CarCarCar , 12photostory / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Brown cow standing in a green field showcasing real animal behaviors that are both strange and terrifying in nature. Chocolate milk does NOT come from brown cows.

    Dakota , chris robert / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Highland cow resting in grass, showcasing real animal behaviors that are both strange and terrifying in nature. Cows lay down before a big storm because the change in barometric pressure gives them a tummy ache 😭

    holli___would , Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woodpecker demonstrating real animal behaviors by pecking a snowy tree trunk in a natural winter setting. Woodpeckers have a naturally long tongue, so the back of it curls up around the skull protecting their brain while they work their 9-5s

    carebearrxo , Mark Olsen / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman gently touching a gray horse showing real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange in an outdoor setting Horses can tell whether a human has good or bad intentions. That’s why even the “craziest” horses are usually so gentle with children, they can tell they mean no harm, that they’re fragile.

    🧸🩰⸆⸉ ོ , A B / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Close-up of a water splash in dark lighting, illustrating real animal behaviors that are as terrifying as they are strange. Humans are more sensitive to petrichor than sharks are to blood in the water.

    𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑔 ✞ 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 , US Department of Agriculture / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Great white shark swimming underwater, showcasing real animal behaviors that are both terrifying and strange in the ocean. Sharks have an organ to sense electricity so they always know where you are and can feel your heart rate to know if you’re scared

    Payne the Science Brain , Chase Baker / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Aggressive real animal behavior captured as a snarling dog bares sharp teeth in a natural outdoor setting. Not particularly scary but my dog rapidly developed dementia and it was like a switch flipped & he became EXTREMELY aggressive towards us. We could not even walk in the house w/o getting viciously attacked. I had no idea it could happen to dogs

    user345280439573 , Alexas_Fotos / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    There’s a parasite called the Guinea Worm that gets up to 800mm long and crawls its way out of your feet

    Ryan ☀️💛🦋 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Moray eels have about the same bite force as an brown bear💀

    🔭 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    There are more ants on Earth than any other animal. Estimated to be about 20 quadrillion ants.

    Ami <3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    When a butterfly or moth is in the cocoon/chrysalis they completely dissolve and reform. And they still have memory of being a caterpillar when they come out.

    Luke87✨✨✨ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    We're not sure how big an anaconda can get. every time we've had an estimate it's around 3-4 years then we find one that's bigger than the estimate.

    Hexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    River Otters have a bite force of a Rottweiler

    Christyne🕷️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Narwhals are REAL CREATURES. they're not like aquatic unicorns, those things are real and swimming in our oceans with their SEVENTEEN FOOT HORNS

    Waltuh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmwales avatar
    Cardigan
    Cardigan
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are seriously exaggerating the size of the horns. Closer to seven than seventeen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    The T. Rex had amazing eyesight with binocular vision- meaning not only could it see for miles, but if it was looking at you, it’s looking AT you

    Big T⚡️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Bears can pause their pregnancy... if it has become time for hibernation and they have not stored enough fat but are pregnant, they pause the development of baby till next hibernation

    mandifellows2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Seagulls, vultures, crows and other carrion birds won't wait for you to die before they start eating you, they'll just wait until they think you can't move anymore, then they start with the soft parts like the eyes

    🌟✨light ✨🌟 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    We do know where all the eels come from, but we do NOT have any fking idea why THERE, or HOW TF THEY REPRODUCE

    Lucyfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    electric eels aren't actually eels

    lady_kayla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Koalas carry chlamydia. Armadillos carry syphilis

    Arrozcontomate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    There’s a slime mold that’s so effective at navigating through mazes to find nutrients that it first grows randomly and then reorganizes itself to find the most efficient way to grow towards the nutrient in the maze. They designed a maze replicating the Tokyo subway system leaving nutrients within the maze that corresponds with major cities and let the mold grow. It ended up redesigning the subway system and showing the most efficient routes between the cities, the mold does not have a brain or any nervous system whatsoever, just cells with some sort of memory system somehow.

    Alejandro Hernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Close-up of a spider displaying real animal behaviors, showcasing creepy details that are as terrifying as they are strange. Spiders can learn your routine and when your routine changes that’s why you see them

    k.d.007 , Егор Камелев / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    If your dog is very old and it runs away, it died. dogs will try to run away from their owners before they pass away so they don’t have to see their body

    Braden🖤👑🔧🦆 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Our fat cells are more closely resemblant to marine mammals fat cells in comparison to land mammal fat cells. We're more closely related to salmon than a salmon is related to a tuna.

    Tobi Neptune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    The theory on how we can hiccup!! When our early ancestors were evolving out of water to live on land, we developed lungs as well as our existing gills. We later dropped our gills because we chose to stay on land, but a semblance of the ability to switch between gill breathing and lung breathing remains. So when the diaphragm contracts, we hiccup! my fav evolutionary tidbit ever!!

    ollyygirll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    The "ugly" blobfish actually looks normal when it's in its natural environment near the ocean floor. The pressure change when its brought to the surface causes it to collapse from the inside out.

    avacadotoast983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Not scary, but scientists claim that Elephants have the same reaction to us as we do puppies. They think we're cute! But you have to wonder if they get the cute aggression too?

    HalotheGreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    There are ants that enslave other ants from different colonies

    solace☀️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Out bodies are covered in tiny skin mites that eat majority of our dead skin and if we didn't have them we would all be really flakey. a symbiotic relationship if you will.

    Allison_Wonderland87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Rats make amazing companions based on the fact they are affectionate, litter-trainable, intelligent, cuddly, caring, clean, and energetic. 🐁🐀 -Sincerely a rattie owner 💕

    🐀🐁 KratenGal 🐁🐀 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    RATS DIDNT CAUSE THE BLACK PLAUGE!!! The dang fleas and lice did. AND they are naturally very clean animals, despite popular belief to the contrary.

    _hailey.race_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Manatees go to the ocean to die alone because they don’t want to pass away in front of each other

    Kaygurlkales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Snail teeth (I think sea snails especially?) are considered the strongest natural material known, spider silk is second place. I didn't even know snail had teeth!

    Kida 🌒 🇪🇺 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    There are 5ft tall bats in Madagascar. I can’t even imagine seeing a FIVE FOOT TALL bat!!

    Nene Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    There’s an isopod that severs the tongue of fish and effectively becomes the new tongue to the fish while feeding off of its blood and mucas

    Stitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Wasps remember faces

    🌀🐞𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓱 🐞🌀 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Piranhas are actually a pray animal and only eat dead stuff. Hollywood made them seem like savages but there not

    Klizzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    The inside of a pig and the inside of the human body look almost the same except for the acing of the intestines...

    erica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    There’s a fly that can smell a dead body from a mile away, in just three minutes of the person dying.

    abi🤎🪞🕯️☕️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    That like 80-90% of the ocean is unexplored and there’s large species under there we have never, and will never see. But they’re there, and that’s why the ocean gives me the heebs

    Chrissie Lynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Squirrels have the same amount of rods/cones in their eyes as we do - meaning - technically speaking they “see” the same as we do… Think about that next time one is staring at u & ur looking at it

    May Rog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Goldfish don’t “grow to the size of their tank,” the outside of their body will stop growing due to stress of being in too small of an environment, while their organs continue to grow.

    Sìne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Most cats are lactose intolerant so that whole thing about milk being their fav that we learned from old Disney movies and tom and jerry isn't true.

    the fog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Worms don’t come to the surface when it rains because they love water, they come to the surface so they don’t drown as all the water pockets in the soil get filled with water

    Palmier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Sometimes animals with Rabies will actually act overly friendly and timid. It’s called lethargic rabies I think

    Venuslikesspace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Animals can see our skin marks, we actually have tiger like patterns in our skin. imo this would explain why cats see us as giant cats

    _hinomotoani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Many animals like some bird species, whale species, dolphins, can pass down hate genetically. Which is why we saw the rise in Orcas flipping boats!

    quesiawrlddd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Each tentacle of an octopus has its own consciousness

    Maeve Gray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    When Penguins in the South Pole were discovered by people they behaved so terribly that researches wrote about them exclusively in Latin so the general public wouldn’t be able to find out that they were deviants.

    Andwelikedit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Parasitic Wasps Turn Caterpillars into Bodyguards. Some wasps lay eggs inside caterpillars. After the larvae hatch and crawl out, they don’t kill the host. Instead, the half dead caterpillar stays alive and acts like a zombie bodyguard.

    Ema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Butterflies don’t have the chemical receptors in their brain that would allow them to get “high”. This is the only insect that does not possess cannabinoid receptors. 😁 Love this one

    milky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    We are one of the few groups of animal to lose our ability to synthesize our own vitamin C. our fruit-dependent primate ancestors didn't need to make their own, and it ended up being lost and deactivated in our genome. scurvy is the result of our ancestors reliance on fruit.

    X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Snakes have legs! Well, old world snakes like pythons and boas do. They have vestigial hind legs that look like little claws or “spurs” near their cloaca.

    kenny 🍉 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    There's a slug(?) that takes over it's hosts brain and uses its body, basically possessed/zombie

    Beanie Babie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Scientists found that octopuses actually have really unique DNA, and one big theory they have for this is that their DNA could have been potentially brought here by an asteroid. Not very scary, but definitely interesting lol

    allie scott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Bulls don't see red. They charge the movement of what they perceive as a threat

    Christina Schmidt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Bears don't actually sleep all winter long. Lemmings do not usually follow each other off of cliffs.

    boneflowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Chameleons don't actually camouflage into their environment like they do in media, but rather change different shades of green or sometimes yellow when stressed. (A bright green if happy!)

    MITSKUNIA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Koalas have human fingerprints so when they’re near crime scenes, they don’t investigate. Which causes many cold cases.

    kay 🐡 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Tarantulas have retractable claws like cats 🥰

    wildhealer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Also don’t hold rats by the tail as they have the ability to “deglove” aka lose the skin of their tail as a desperate attempt to escape

    karli… Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Bats aren’t blind, hippos cant swim, peanuts aren't a nut, camels don’t store water in their humps

    Tommy Lundgren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Humans don’t come from monkeys. We both come from the same ancestor who there’s hardly any information about and we took different paths

    Bliss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Komodo dragons dig up graves to eat human corpses. You’re also advised against visiting the island if you’re on your period or else they’ll track you down thanks to the smell

    Lainey/Toon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    The harpy eagle. the largest predatory bird on earth , more than likely hunted humans at one point. that's why in Greek mythos there are creatures such as the Stymphalian birds, a roc , harpies and sirens. ( sirens are two creatures of the same name. one looks like a mermaid the other a harpy ) there is always some truth to myths , whether we like it or not. otherwise myths would not exist. for example dinosaurs were once thought to be myth not fact. and look how that turned out.

    sepzu_:) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Grasshoppers turn into locusts when they’re starving, and they don’t just eat crops - they eat EACH OTHER.

    TotesMcGoats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Recent bug was discovered called the bone collector caterpillar! It builds a nest out of a bunch of different bug corpses!

    lilyan 🎶🎷🐛 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Hyena birth is a horror movie in and of itself.

    user58954320105 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Fox cries can sound like a woman screaming or baby crying. Same with cats that are fighting.

    Aarni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    The Tarantula Hawk Wasp immobilize Spiders with their sting and drag them to their Lair where they Lay a Egg that eats the spider Alive(it avoids the life preserving Organs. and the Spider is still feeling everything).

    Pierré Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Butterflies will choose blood over nectar. Butterflies.

    Bec Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    OMG YES! So. Hummingbirds don't have receptors to taste sweet like we do. They actually have a mutated umami (savory) receptor that responds to sugar. So nectar tastes like MEAT to them.

    🐁Tiny Tank🐁 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Frogs aren't capable of vomiting so if they eat something they shouldn't have they throw their stomach out of their mouths and wait for it to empty before swallowing it again

    sketchy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Axolotls live in groups and if they can’t find food they will eat each others limbs because they know they will regenerate the limb back

    Ty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Dragonflies stomachs are directly connected to their brains: making them the most efficient hunters on the planets with a 96% success rate. They are eating their prey before they have had the ability to process what’s going on.

    user14972649502 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Crows will fiercely defend anyone who feeds and befriends them and that can be terrifying when they’re in a big flock. They also learn attack commands with surprising ease.

    Morgan ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Rams don't headbutt against a tree because they're shedding but because of a mental illness (don't know which, tho) they can't she'd like deers because their horns are pure bone and have no tissue on them

    Capiango Tetsuya 🐅🐾 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    Humans used to just follow their prey for days until the prey died of exhaustion because humans have an amazing endurance and other animals need more rest.

    NIMM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Chipmunks feed on newborn rabbits. Squirrels will eat hatchlings and bird eggs. Deer eat grown nesting species hatchlings and will snack on birds caught in mist nets if researchers don’t get to the site fast enough. Disney lied.

    Serene squirrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    clown fish were born male then turns female when there's no female is around so in finding nemo, Nemo's dad's purpose on finding nemo is to find nemo to mate with him since they're the only clownfish there and no females

    Leoj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Rats can grind their teeth so intensely it wiggles their eyeballs in their skull, it's called boggling and it means your rat is happy. and in some cases distressed, but mostly happy

    Pug-chan 🍉 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    When fishes hit a hard surface above land it’s extremely painful. Their whole life is spent on in the softness of water.

    bluubbluub10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    lions scavenge more than hyenas do hyenas eat their prey alive after running after it until it collapses. they will tear at any soft tissue they can get to, including the rear. hyenas can bite straight through bone

    Dae 🦑🐇 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Eels have a second jaw that comes up out of the inside of their mouth to drag their pray down their throat

    🦝Minimenace🦝 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Some moths drink tears of big animals (e.g. cows), and scientists are not sure what's the purpose of it, but the fact is that only MALE representatives of spieces do this. I find it very poetic and horrifying at the same time. It's called lachyrophagia.

    Vexedvera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Hyenas and other animals have been documented eating their own organs after severe injuries: The pain makes them delirious and they panic, destroying any chance of survival.

    Wicked W. Oddities 🏳️‍⚧️🦇 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    Sea cucumbers expel their intestines as a defense mechanism

    wedge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Corvids have been seen using tools. 🐦‍⬛ some as simple as placing rocks to raise water levels to using more complex like a branch as a fulcrum.

    overthinkercomments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Humboldt Squids. Every single thing I learn about them is TERRIFYING. Like, for example, they hunt in packs of up to 1000… They have so many human k*lls under their belt, it’s insane.

    ~Asterin~ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #112

    Hamsters eat their own [poop] 🫶🐹

    Ang Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!