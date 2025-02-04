Entitled Boss Attempts To ‘Optimize’ Company’s Structure And Staff, Ends Up Only Doing Worse

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that toxic bosses can bring about the downfall of their departments because we have seen such stories quite a few times. From being drunk on power to exerting their authority over other employees, who knows what drives them to act so awful?

Just look at the micromanaging boss that the original poster (OP) had. He forced them to focus only on the assigned tasks and not bother about the other work they did as it wasn’t part of their job description. Well, our protagonist complied maliciously, and when they were laid off, the whole department crumbled!

When toxic bosses take hardworking employees for granted it can lead to the downfall of the department

The poster worked in a small business and always did extra tasks to ensure that everything ran smoothly, but the president, Carl, wanted to cut costs

Image credits: badb**chherodotus

Carl fired the poster’s boss and hired Matt, who was underqualified, and the poster felt they might be next to go so started documenting their work and extra tasks

Image credits: badb**chherodotus

However, Matt noticed this and asked them to only focus on their work, causing quite a bit of chaos in the office, and laid off the poster for “budgetary” reasons

Image credits: badb**chherodotus

The company was in bad shape and Matt called the poster for the password of the file where they had documented their work, but they refused to be helpful

The Reddit user in today’s story tells us how they played a crucial role in the smooth functioning of their work and how a toxic boss laid them off, resulting in the department’s downfall. What happened was that they worked in the accounting department of a small business and they had quite a good boss, Gary.

Apart from the assigned tasks, OP used to do a lot of other work that was not part of their job description, and things were running smoothly. However, Gary’s new boss, Carl, wanted to cut costs, so he fired Gary as he was the highest paid, and hired Matt, who was less experienced and underqualified for the post.

“Inexperienced employees are more likely to make costly mistakes, whether in financial reporting, compliance, customer service, or operational execution. Less qualified hires may require a longer onboarding period, training, and supervision, leading to slower workflows and reduced efficiency,” commented HR specialist Nicola Dias, who Bored Panda interviewed.

Even OP tells us that Matt was an awful manager. The poster knew that they were probably the next one to be fired, so they started documenting all their work and the extra things that they did. They figured it would help their coworkers when they had to leave, but Matt noticed what they were doing, and asked them to work only on the tasks that were assigned.

Well, they complied and stopped doing the extra tasks or even documenting the work. The result? The department was in complete chaos, and eventually, Matt and Carl laid off OP due to “budgetary” reasons. The worst part is that OP was given no warning about it and asked to leave immediately without taking anything from their desk, touching their laptop, or even saying goodbye to others.

Our expert commented that this was not a fair and respectful layoff process as it should prioritize transparency, dignity, and support for the affected employees while ensuring business continuity. “Involving HR and legal teams, and giving as much notice as possible, are a few good practices that organizations should follow,” she added.

After the poster left, the department could not find a replacement, and nobody could do all the work that our protagonist had been doing. This just goes to show what a valuable employee the poster was, and one day they got a call from Matt asking for the password to the file where they had documented all the work.

They just said that they didn’t know and it was in the files! That was probably the best revenge, as things got worse for the department to a point where even Matt was fired. Even the other coworkers left and Carl was not able to fill these positions, so the company had to make do with expensive contractors and consultants.

Nicola claimed that the company did quite an awful thing to the poster. She strongly believes that such companies need to improve their culture and management.

Concluding the interview, she advised, “They need to encourage a positive, inclusive, and respectful work environment, and they should train managers to be supportive, communicative, and fair in handling employees. It’s also important for them to recognize and reward employees who put in as much work and effort as the poster did.”

That only sounds fair and even we think the department did wrong by OP, but at least they got their revenge without even doing anything! What did you make of the story? Let us know in the comments below!

Folks online called out the toxic company and claimed that this happens when they prioritize money over employees and work quality

