If you consider yourself a terrible gifter , scroll through and perhaps take notes on what you shouldn’t do.

Most of these stories are worthy of a facepalm. However, others were so bad that you’d understand why the relationship ended (yes, it went that far).

On the flip side, gifts are also a way of realizing how much someone doesn’t know you enough, if at all. These women of Reddit would know, and they are sharing their experiences involving their romantic partners in a recent thread .

Gifts are a way of expressing affection. For the most part, you don’t need to spend too much on them, as long as they’re practical and/or meaningful.

#1 This isn’t the gift that made me realize, but it should have been. Our first Christmas together, I got him a custom-made, 3D printed action figure of himself. I designed matching packaging, and paid extra for the version you could record a message on, and recorded what he once told me would be his “entrance music”.



He got me groceries. Literally groceries. And they sat unrefrigerated under the tree for two days before I opened them in front of my family, who knew all about the cool action figure I spend weeks on. Humiliating.



Took longer than it should have, but we are no longer together lol.

#2 For my birthday one year, in August mind you, my husband went to the local GROCERY STORE and got me a gift basket that said “Happy Father’s Day” (you know, the holiday in June… for fathers… I’m a child free woman in my 30’s).

#3 My (ex) wife got me one of those candy bar bouquets for my birthday. You know the ones...different candy bars glued to sticks, then arranged in a "bouquet". Popular at Walmart and gas stations.



One.....it was 2 weeks *after* my birthday



Two.....I'm diabetic



That was one of the last straws before I left.

#4 My ex bought a bunch of p**n DVDs. Yes, this was in the age of the internet. Because I assume the p***o DVD market is grateful for any and all purchases, they included a free mini bottle of massage oil. I got that bottle of massage oil as my birthday present. So that I could give him a massage.



Fun bonus: when I kicked him out and his mom came to collect his things, I put the DVDs right at the top of the box.

#5 He took me to the mall the day of my birthday to pick out my own gift, then bought himself something instead.



Edit: we divorced three months later.

#6 When we first met, Pokémon was a thing so he got me a size small jigglypuff shirt and said it would motivate me to lose weight.

#7 A kitten for my birthday. I’m allergic to cats….

#8 A State Farm mug (his mom was a state farm agent,) and it was full of little chocolate bars. I am SEVERELY allergic to chocolate and he knew this. He didn’t even buy the chocolate or the mug. It was a part of a bunch of free gifts his mom’s job were giving away to customers and he swiped one.

#9 When he said s*x was a gift 💝 then complained when I didn’t accept his idea because he said that I wanted it and so he was finally going to give it to me only because I wanted it.

#10 Omg finally a chance to tell my tale of woe. I had a partner who would give me random gifts. Now I know what you are thinking, 'that's so sweet'. No. No. All of the gifts were completely random or objectively FB ad garbage. This story comes from more than a year into our relationship.



One day, I opened my door to find a massive box from Nuts.com. Now I have nothing against Nuts.com, they make a good product, but the items I received from them couldn't have been more face-palm.

1. Almonds (I have a fairly severe allergy)

2. Dried Mango (I loath mango)

3. Dried Pineapple (also allergic)

4: 1lb of Chocolate (I am a type 1 diabetic)



I gave almost all of the gift away. The next gift he gave me was a pound of bacon from my local supermarket. He left it on my porch in the dead of summer. I wasn't home. I came home to stinking, completely melted, and rotting bacon on my porch.

#11 Okay, get ready:



Ex boyfriend comes to pick me up to go to his apartment for a “special evening”. During the car ride (almost an hour) he goes on and on and ON about that special evening that he has planned out and how he has a surprise for me that I will never forget.



Well, both the special evening and the unforgettable surprise was that he had shaven his balls. He was hoping for it to be this whole thing.



The worst part? I like my men hairy.

#12 My bf gave me a bath bomb and a pink yeti wine cup for Christmas… I staunchly never take baths, I’ve never owned anything pink in my adult life, and I’d never had wine at that point. When I finally said “hey wth none of these reflect anything about me” he admitted it was a regift from his mother 🙃 no shame either! He thought it was better than nothing! It wasn’t!

#13 My husband of quite a few years bought me a meat slicer for Christmas one year. I have never in my whole entire life either needed or wanted to slice meat with a meat slicer.



I was so upset and embarrassed so I hid it from my parents who were there with us. I returned it of course and bought myself a Kindle instead.

#14 My husband threw me a surprise party and I hated it so much. I cried when everyone popped out and did the whole “surprise!!” thing. Everyone thought I was crying because I’m a sentimental person (which I am) but I cried because I was so upset that this what my evening was going to be. I hate surprises.

#15 I once had a ex give me peanut butter chocolate from sees candy for Christmas… I’m deathly allergic to peanuts.

#16 My ex got me the "gift" of absolutely nothing and then called me crazy for getting upset with him over it. Oh and this was on my birthday btw.

#17 As a teen, my then-bf gave us a date to Buffalo Wild Wings.... I was a vegetarian 😭😂.

#18 My ex always got me jewellery in silver. Every. Single. Time. I’d mention I don’t really wear silver, and he’d say he’d remember for next time. But then I would get… more silver jewellery. Not even like nicer silver stuff, but like the cheap stuff that would get gross quickly.

#19 A haircut. HIS haircut, specifically. We were long distance and he had me cut his dreads off on my birthday weekend when I came to visit (I am not a hair stylist or even close). When asked why he didn’t even get me a card, that’s when he called the haircut my gift. Never once did I say that I didn’t like his hair or suggest a haircut so it really made zero sense to me.

#20 My ex put one of his old tshirts in a box then complained that I was materialistic when I was upset.

#21 One Christmas, my ex husband got me a Home Alone Pop Doll and a handful of those little brain-teaser puzzles you get in the toy section at Barnes and Noble. We hadn't ever watched that movie together, I have no affinity for it, and i dont even collect those dolls. And I famously hate those little metal puzzles. I was devastated and exploded into tears. I had spent a lot of money and thought on a beautiful watch to replace his that had broken. He doubled down and insisted he had put a lot of thought into the gifts and was furious with me for being "ungrateful".



This was just one of many red flags and i am happy to say I wised up and we divorced in 2020 and I am now engaged to someone whose gifts make me tear up because they know me so well.

#22 My dad once gave my mom a toilet seat cover.

#23 An argument.



they told me i was too vague (even tho i made a list w visual aids, just in case since they were a visual person) with pricepoints all over the board, and gift ideas that were free (e.g. massage, read me a story, etc.).



they also then said it was my fault for being too picky, despite being open to different ideas. then they said it was because we were tight on money (and then proceeded to come home w a new motorcycle days later).



this was all within the same week of the same year. they were surprised when i left.

#24 A Nintendo DS. With only games that he wanted to play. When we broke up, he took it with him.

#25 My ex bought me Tupperware, the kind with lids attached. After watching an infomercial about them, commenting he thought they were cool, and me saying I didn’t like them. 🤷‍♀️.

#26 Before Christmas years ago. Ex bf gave me gift cards that he won at his job🙄probably totaled 30 bucks at a maximum. I had spent more than that for him. He had a knack for splurging on himself.

#27 Earrings. My ears weren’t pierced.

#28 A waist trainer so I would lose weight.

#29 An egg boiler, which he gifted to his brother and mother in the past, and they liked theirs. I hate boiled eggs.

#30 A locket on Mother’s Day…I don’t wear jewelry and I found out he bought his mother the same one.

#31 This is going to sound dramatic to some but recently my partner of 8+ years called me all excited hyping up how he got me a gift that I’m going to love. Comes home and hands me a can of dairy cold foam. I don’t consume dairy in any form. This made me open my eyes a lot and made me realize he genuinely doesn’t know me nor gives a s**t to.

#32 My ex got me a garden hose and sprinkler for mother's day one year.... we didn't have a yard.

#33 He got me a top saying 'I have the best husband ever', a book of date ideas and an ugly heart shaped jewellery box for Christmas. He had typed into amazon 'present for my wife'. When I asked why he didn't get me a book as I love reading, he snapped " I don't know what books you like". We had been together 9 years. This was Xmas 2024. We are now divorcing. Just one of the many small cuts. FYI my presents to him were thoughtful. And the book of date ideas had many ideas I had suggested and he had said no to as they were too boring.

#34 Shoes two sizes too big.

#35 A box of Slim Jims for Christmas. We’d been dating 5 yrs. I spent over $100 on his presents despite not having a job at the time. He’s a trust fund baby.



Yeah so that felt like s**t.



ETA: not that money determines the worth of the gift. I would have been sooo happy with something thoughtfully homemade (in fact, would have preferred it). But I got him merch from his favorite sports teams and stuff for his favorite hobbies… annnnd he got me a box of Slim Jims 😐.

#36 My ex of maaaaaany years ago gave me cooking lessons. I was 20 and he was 30…I had ZERO interest in cooking at that time (trust me, my mama tried) and was LIVID. His mom was a SAHM to 6 kids and I always felt like that’s what he wanted. My 20 year old feminist self was NOT amused. We broke up 1 month later.

#37 My ex bought himself a new top of the line Kindle just before my birthday. He said I should get one, but I had no interest, I liked my nice books.



On my birthday he gifted me his old one, all beaten up and scratched.

#38 I’ve been quilting for years- many before I even met my ex-husband. For our last Christmas together, he got me a beginners quilting supply kit- full of things that I already had as I wasn’t a beginner quilter. Then he got pissy because I wouldn’t use any of it. I’d been curating my own supplies for years based on my likes & needs, so I didn’t need his Wal-Mart b******t (nothing against anyone that gets supplies at Walmart, but he definitely got the absolute cheapest option and none of it would have lasted). It was definitely one more item in the list that finally convinced me to divorce him.

#39 I strictly wear silver, minimalist jewelery. My ex boyfriend would get me bold statement pieces - that were gold of course! I called him out after the first few pieces and he said he liked them and wanted to see me in more of that. LOL no thanks, dumped.

#40 An ex once gifted me a bright pink tshirt, with a dog on the front, and it said, ‘I didn’t fart, my butt blew you a kiss’. We are middle aged. That was promptly donated.

#41 My ex gave me a gym membership....

#42 3 years and living together—for my birthday he got me/us tickets to HIS favorite artist that I literally never ever listened to. He got tickets for his twin brother and childhood friend to come too. I told him the gift didn’t really have anything to do with my interests and he got defensive at first, saying he thought it was a nice idea as something to do together for an activity. He later admitted he wanted an excuse to drop hundreds on them and didn’t have gift ideas for me . Was the last straw in feeling like he was in his own world and I ended things soon after that.

#43 My ex forgot my bday, showed up late to the dinner after I told him. Ubered there drunk and bought a gas station rose on the way. Then obliviously asked one of my friends to give him a lift home without a care. Ugh why the hell did I give him so much grace. Low effort through and through.

#44 My exhusband picked out the ugliest engagement ring, he was very focused on it being flashy(it was three big princess cut diamonds that came out to 3carats and sat very high in the setting), instead of thinking about my style and what I’d actually like to wear everyday. It was very gaudy



By contrast, the “engagement”(in quotations because we aren’t going to actually get married, just live in sin) ring my current partner gave me is an aquamarine stone, with small blue sapphires around it. 10/10 no notes.

#45 An Amazon echo show… so we could see recipes when we are in the kitchen. I don’t cook much, we had never cooked together, and I had told him already that I was getting my mom a new echo show because hers was broken and he somehow thought it was a good idea to get me the same thing I was getting my mom. To add to the hurt, weeks before Christmas he asked me what I wanted and convinced me to tell him because it would be so much easier for him, so I sent him the website for tickets to a play I wanted to see. It was playing on Valentine’s Day and I said to him, it would be easy for him to knock out two birds with one stone.

#46 Not my current partner, he's pretty spot on when it comes to getting me things but there was one dude from before that got me a box of cereal for Christmas. A box of cereal. Oh and a candy bar. Like, wtf, who does that😂😂 we didn't last long after that.. obviously the effort wasn't there.

#47 My ex boyfriend once bought me a tent for my birthday. We went camping one time before that and I was pretty vocal about how much I disliked it.

#48 Not really bad gifts, but stuff so generic, I just realized he neither listened to me nor saw me as a full, individual person, just as "a woman". Women like red roses, so he got me a bunch of long stemmed red roses (the kind that is planted in Northern Africa, frozen, transported here by plane and thawed, when I am really into sourcing everything as locally as possible, climate activism and also have many live plants. My birthday is in July, other flowers were available.)



Then he got me an expensive perfume that smelled nothing like what I liked, it was Chanel Mademoiselle. I am not even super into perfume, I have a favourite for each season, the same for years, but he thought oh, a pink bottle, it's Chanel, women like Chanel, right? And it was stuff like that, even the restaurants he took me to, or the number of days it took for him to kiss me, everything was calculated and performative. I thought he was nervous and trying to do the right thing by the numbers, but no. He just was a serial monogamist, charming a new woman every few months, he couldn't keep track for the life of him.

#49 When he got me a floral romper, the complete opposite of my style. Or when he got me the exact same shirt I’ve worn hundreds of times around him 🤦‍♀️.

#50 My ex-husband gave me a kindle. I love to read physical books and dream of having a home library one day (I own over 200 books already). He was a minimalist, though, and couldn't stand it when I only had 15 books at the time.

#51 He said he had a surprise for me that night, he was taking me somewhere nice. I thought it was a nice dinner, we never went on actual dates. He drives us to the s*x store.

#52 My ex gave me a poem on lined paper with scratched out words that I had to beg him for. He didn’t get me any gifts the whole relationship, I should’ve left him. Finding my self love now. Our anniversary was Valentine’s Day and he never got me a bday gift and only got me kingdom hearts on his switch console which he got to keep when we broke up 🤣 dated for 5 years 😂 I bought him so much s**t. Dude repayed me back by dumping me after I saw my cat die at the vet 2 months later, and 2 months after he dumped me he got a new gf and used my bank card to take her out and bought condoms and f****d her all weekend after their first date. I got the lovely experience of being homeless.

#53 A cheap, tacky tourist trap necklace with my name on it that he freely admitted he had picked up while on his vacation.... Which took place AFTER the day we were supposed to get together and exchange Christmas gifts because he was going on this vacation but he didn't show up, said something had come up.





So basically he didn't get me anything for Christmas and then got me an afterthought gift probably at his mom's behest. Meanwhile I had bought him an out of print book that he had been looking for for a while and was super excited about.





Smh.

#54 He planned a trip which included a lot of travel, plenty of hiking, and way too much outdoors at once.

Which would be fine if a bit painful on it's own, but he scheduled it after a REALLY busy time at work, smack middle of short vacation that I've taken to recharge at home.

#55 Someone who I dated years ago gave me douche. In fact, he put it in my suitcase when we stayed overnight together, and I didn’t find it until I got home. For those who don’t know douche it’s actually very bad for the parts that it’s meant for. A fact of which I have been well aware for years.

#56 Well my ex gave me Reese’s for Christmas (it was probably the only thing he remembered about me besides my family). Just that and nothing else. Whereas his mom got me a cute cup and adorable socks!



I miss his mom more than him lol



Also his sister :)



When he broke up with me, she apologized, said that I deserved better, that her brother was an idiot, and cussed his a*s out lol



And she’s not wrong. I definitely deserved better than him.

#57 Chanel no. 5 😂



He knows I borrow it when I stay at his in-laws so saved up to buy me my own, bless him.



But I don’t wear perfume unless I’m going out with his mother. I have made it clear that I have no interest in perfume as a gift. I have a whole wishlist that I keep updated in case he needs any ideas. He knows how I feel about ‘designer brands’, especially ones associated with someone who used to party with Nazis…



It just shocked me, but I was grateful that he surprised me regardless, and wouldn’t dare tell him that I’d rather have had literally anything from my wishlist 😂.

#58 My sons dad always bought me jewellery. Which is sweet but he was very much 'I am alpha man and women are lesser'. So no matter how many times I told him not to. He still bought me jewellery. Usually like a silver necklace with a star, I had one with a horse and a bracelet. I don't wear any form of jewellery at all. I've kept them all, and I keep the horse one because he said it was from my son on mother's day (my son was about 4 months old).



He was the kind of person where you would sit and listen to them talking about their day and venting and you'd have a back and forth conversation but then the minute I spoke about me he would interrupt and cut me off mid sentence after about 30 seconds. He was just never interested in me as a person, only what I could do for him.



I think about the difference between him and my other ex sometimes. He knew me really, for our first Xmas together he got me a box that was filled with boost (the energy drink), 3 bottles of tomato ketchup and a mass effect hoodie. That's the kind of s**t I want.

#59 "signed" posters of my two favorite singers. you know the kind you can get at walmart? it was for our one year anniversary... while i purchased him tickets to see his favorite comedian.

#60 I've only dated somebody older than me twice and I never would again for a variety of reasons but this really cemented it. Gen x guy (I'm a millennial) I was dating went on a beach trip which I declined to go on and he brought me back earrings, these gaudy as f**k jeweled monstrosities in the shape of stingrays. They looked like something an elementary school art teacher would wear during under the sea week. I only ever wore a few pieces of very simple jewelry at that time, like I maybe had two pairs of hoop earrings. And I dressed very sleek and simple, mostly black, gray and pink. I felt like he 100% did it on purpose so I would say they were ugly and not my style and then he could be the poor victim with the mean bratty younger girlfriend. Because he definitely did stuff like that.

#61 For our first Christmas together he got me a silver bracelet. I. Was. Flabbergasted.



I’m DECKED out in gold. I have a special vanity section with ALL gold jewelry. It’s an absolute eye catcher of a setup within my room. Can’t miss it. Jewelry is one of my biggest spending within my wardrobe and biggest joy to wear. I ALWAYS wear my earrings full, necklaces, bracelets and chunky rings on a daily.



I was so stunned I couldn’t help but speak about it. My apologies for sounding ungrateful. He could’ve gotten me a fake gold Claire’s necklace but if it would’ve been my style— I would’ve felt so seen and heard.



Eventually he told me his mother got it for me. Thinking he was shifting blame on his own mother that would’ve resolved my disappointment— but was even more baffled after the fact that he didn’t even take the time and energy to get me anything himself! When I asked him.. “why didn’t you at least take the time to inform her on what I MAY like?” He said “I didn’t want to boss her around. She already suggested this bracelet before I could add anything after asking for help, and didn’t want to hurt her feelings by not going with her suggestion”.



Glad I got rid of that lazy mommy’s boy!

#62 For mother's day, an album from a band he said I loved. (I never listened to them in my life).



For my birthday, an album from a band he said I needed in my collection. (I never heard of them).



For Christmas, a pan and spatula, because I left him with the kitchen stuff a couple months before when I moved out because he was cheating on me. His dad bought me pots.

#63 My ex (about ten years ago) asked what I wanted for my birthday and I said I just want to spend the day bbqing on the lake with you and our friends. He went to the mall to shop at Victoria's Secret and flirt with the girls working there. I never wore anything VS and hated pink, and he came back with all pink VS stuff that was also all too small for me also. It was humiliating- but not as bad as the videos some of my friends took of him unknowingly while he was macking in the mall.



I dumped him and gave him the VS bag back and said he would be plenty busy making his return and replacement exchanges, and don't call me again. He got married a few months later and I realized after that I was the only girl he'd ever dated for a lengthy time that he didn't marry. Because I wouldn't marry someone I'd only been with for a year. Dodged a commitment bullet there.

#64 My ex gave me a Pandora charm of a ghost strung along a normal necklace chain. I don’t wear jewelry, and I only like very dainty stuff if I do. But he thought the ghost was cute and didn’t understand that they’re bracelet charms 😂



He also gave me a skateboard deck (I don’t skateboard, he did) and a booster box of Pokemon cards (I don’t collect them, he did). Both of those mysteriously stayed in his possession after the breakup lol.



My high school boyfriend also gave me the lovely birthday gift of leaving me on the week of my birthday to do a road trip with the boys, and then going to a strip Club on my actual birthday and not calling me. Ahhh, good times.



My partner now, however, got me a custom made allergy friendly chocolate cake for my birthday + a little crocheted bee keychain. The guy knows me ❤️.

#65 My ex boyfriend told me about the promise ring that he was thinking of in his head. It was basically a class ring style with an orange stone, to signify my favorite baseball team. I'm the last thing from a sports person even though I have one favorite team. Orange is also my most disliked color.

#66 My first boyfriend bought me a new Xbox headset for a Christmas gift. We were together for only 3 months at that point, so I didn't take it to heart. But I explicitly didn't use the type he bought me because it gave me headaches, and I actually had him return it.

#67 Years ago before he proposed i showed him a ton of different rings that I loved that were specific shapes and colors.



When he proposed he used a ring that was not only nothing like any of the rings I showed him, but it was a ring he got from his friend, that was taken back from his friends former fiancé. So it was both ugly, unoriginal, and had bad vibes attached to it. I accepted because I was stupid and in love at the time.



Later on he got me a "better" ring for my birthday. It was the largest, ugliest ring I had ever seen. It looks like if you took a high school class ring and covered it in tiny diamonds. Gigantic, bulky, unwearable in my profession where I work with my hands constantly. Literally the farthest possible thing from the dainty cutesy rings I showed him over the years. He literally did not care AT ALL what I wanted. He got the first ring for free, and the second ring on sale bc literally nobody in their right mind would buy it.

#68 A keychain saying “best teacher ever” I am not a teacher, nor want to be. I’m in a postgrad program doing digital history.

#69 I hate lavender scented anything (except maybe as toilet cleaner in a pinch).



My soon-to-be-ex-husband bought me this cheap s****y last minute lavender bath hamper (I googled it and it was £20max amazon, I also have sensitive skin and I know this would more than likely give me a rash). Didn’t wrap it and got me a ‘Happy Bday to my girlfriend card with the price still stuck on the back £1.49 (we’d been married 16-17 years by then…)



I graciously accepted this gift from him in front of our children (to show them manners and to keep things happy on my birthday).



On the fridge was a list of things I’d written and pointed out that he could get me from himself and the kids (I really wanted bath stuff but anything but lavender, a new Bluetooth speaker or some clothing vouchers).



Nope.



Then when his mother came to stay, he gave her the infernal basket of toilet-scented bath s**t and then him and her complained at me the whole week and made snide comments about how I’m high maintenance woman (hahahahilarious they made such a big joke about it).



Yeah. We’re going through separation and divorce. Thank f**k he’s outta my life; I’ve NEVER felt so happy! Divorce isn’t always a bad thing folks.

#70 I had an accident that left me with chronic neck and back pain. Post accident, I went to countless doctors and specialists trying to fix it. Eventually, I lost my job because I could no longer do physical labor. This was all devastating to me.



My birthday rolls around, and my now ex-husband buys me a long halter dress. A dress that ties around your neck so the entire weight of the dress can be supported by your neck. Nevermind that we had gone to the local hotsprings not too long before that, and I was telling him how painful my bikini top was around my neck. Even without the bikini conversation, the person closest to me should have been well aware that I had neck issues.

#71 My ex bought me a bracelet, which wasn't my style, but it was from him and I was in love so I wore it for every date. A few weeks later he asked me why am I wearing that ugly bracelet all the time. When I reminded him that it was his gift, he got all red and admitted that he asked his mother to choose something girly for me, he didn't even bothered to remember how the gift looked like.



During our almost one year long relationship he managed to get me two other gifts, both chosen by his mother/sister. He never bothered to actually pay attention and do the effort himself.

#72 Regular earrings when I have big stretched ears, pearls when I was vegan, because he thought they were pretty…



That was a long time ago (we’ve been together 20ish years) and he’s so much more thoughtful with gifts now.

#73 He told me “I almost got you a plant but then I saw the bath bombs and knew you would love it” idk how he got in his head I liked taking baths but I didn’t. Using it in his bath tub he never cleaned and had a rim of grime, no thanks. I’m obsessed with plants and have so many, he knew that. lol in retrospect I laugh about it and think wow he didn’t know me at all. It was a horrid relationship that mostly revolved around him☠️.

#74 A Guinea pig, still no idea why, I had never mentioned liking them or wanting a pocket pet.

#75 Asked me months earlier if I wanted a workout mat, I said no I already had a yoga mat that I used and liked. Holiday comes around, he lets me know that a gift is coming, that’s mostly for the both of us and that my main gift is him….. gift comes, it’s the same workout mat that apparently he wanted.



This was after getting me instagram c**p for my birthday and getting me something I already had for Christmas, which he returned and said I didn’t deserve a present and that it wasn’t his fault cause you know he tried 🙄.

#76 My ex got me one of these wooden bathing "tables"? Trays? If that's what you call the thing you can put on your bathtub so you can rest a glass of wine or a book there.



I never take baths, I shower.



Also, this gift was almost a year late.



Still, he was so proud I didn't have the heart to tell him I was kinda underwhelmed he got me a gift only he'd use :/.

#77 My ex in high school got me a minimalist little silver bracelet with a little giraffe charm. It was cute but… I was goth and the only bracelets I wore were like leather gauntlets or studded cuffs.

#78 My husband is an amazing gift giver. However, My ex-bf never seemed to learn anything about me. The worst gift he gave me was the movie The Punisher for my birthday. I can’t even remember what his reasoning was as to why he thought I’d like it. That’s when I knew that one wasn’t going to work out.

#79 Bath bombs for my birthday when I specifically asked for new jeans (he asked what I wanted). They were brightly dyed. I only used two because they stained the bathtub something horrible. I thought maybe this was a one time bad gift giving but the next Mother’s Day he gave me a diaper genie. To this day I honestly believe he never actually liked me.

#80 Omg

I had an ex who gave me a bike for my birthday. He had built it up so much in the lead up to the day about how perfect this gift was and how much I would love it. I really don’t enjoy exercise and particularly cycling because I always find it hurts my butt. Why on earth would he buy me that and think it was a great gift?!

#81 A bunch of handcreams and whatnot. He'd put no thought into my gift whatsoever, it could have been for any woman in the world. What really hurt me was that he'd bought his best friend (female) a thoughtful, personal gift that mattered to her, I did tell him how much this bothered me. I also cited last Christmas, and told him how much it hurt that he put more thought into her presents than mine.

#82 My birthday is at the end of December and I’ve always expressed how I hate that my birthday is associated with Christmas. Well, years ago an ex got me a Christmas themed sloth t shirt. Like a sloth wearing a Santa hat and it wasn’t even cute. It looked so cheap and the print was warped. I’ve never said anything about liking sloths and my birthday is NOT CHRISTMAS!!

#83 I have to be on the keto diet due to a condition that I have (no carbs, no sugar, high fats, high protein) and two of my exes thought it would be a good idea to take me to an Italian restaurant for a date night.

#84 Ex-bf gave me an engraved stone vase that was originally intended as a gift for his mother (he forgot that I was the one who took him to the store so he could purchase it). I took one look at it and told him that it wasn't my taste but his mother's and that he was welcome to give it to the person that it was originally intended for.



He obviously didn't realize that I would remember how he obtained the vase and he wanted to say that he got me "something." I told him to keep the vase and gave him his freedom after dropping him at the Amtrak station to go visit his mommy with the vase in tow.



Afterwards it was like a huge weight was lifted from my shoulders.

#85 When my husband and I were going through a rough patch he got me an Apple Watch. I hated the damn thing. This was years ago and it has sat in a drawer almost the entire time I’ve had it. It’s a 2gen. I turned service off for it long ago. He apologized and said it was bc it’s something he would want. I just don’t like the constant connectivity.

#86 Okay I got one but it's cute actually. I never wear bracelets, I don't like the feeling and i wash my hands often so it would bother me whenever I wash my hands.



He gifted me a beautiful bracelet that matched my other jewelry "because I didn't have a bracelet yet" hehehe.

#87 Heart shaped stud earrings



they were nicely made and pricey (for us) and I knew it was a good attempt from him but honestly the last thing I’d ever wear then. They were completely opposite to what I typically had on and I found it such a surprising choice.



This was when I was a teenager and I feel that our age contributed to the matter!

#88 My husband gave me a scarf. It was the kind that women wear to accessorize an outfit.



I have never worn one. I do not like them. Having hot flashes and having big b***s, a scarf would make me too warm, and it makes the scarf sit too high and it’s in my peripheral vision. I hate that.



I never wore it. He never asked why. He never bought me another one though.

#89 A dude I dated for 8 months gave me a red bouquet teddy bear thing ... I genuinely didn’t know what it was or what it was meant for. It stunned me not only because it was a useless piece of plastic that didn’t even match my apartment, but because I’m not hard to buy gifts for! I have many artistic hobbies, at the time I had a dog, I bake, and I was often too broke to buy myself things and he knew it. He could have given me a bag of groceries and I genuinely would have loved that, but instead he chose to give me some weird useless decoration. If I’m honest, I even felt a bit angry afterwards. This man had said he loved me, but I knew then that he had no idea who I actually was.

#90 My ex got me a necklace even though I wear the same necklace every single day, never take it off - and haven’t since my brother died and my auntie gifted us these sentimental necklaces, I had even told him the story of the necklace and I talk about it all the time. It’s not like he ever saw me take it off for the six years before that….

#91 It's silly, but my wasband filled my last Xmas stocking exclusively with Snickers. We'd been together for about 13 years, and I've never liked Snickers.

#92 A muffin pan. On my birthday. Most pathetic gift ever.

#93 This clock that’s supposed to be fancy, with words lighting up to spell out the time.

The words only give you dozens so you have to count extra dots to figure out the exact time.



That thing cost 400 bucks. I broke into a sweat when I found out.

(Side note: for that price you’d expect not to have to count to figure out the time)



I was shocked.

I asked who this gift was meant for. I live fairly frugally. I have simple tastes. My interior is all cheap scandi.



I was super uneasy with him spending this much cash on something that was such a bad fit for me and my place. I offered that he return it, but he wouldn’t.

He got super annoyed with me and my reaction.

