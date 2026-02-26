Who Is Teresa Palmer? Teresa Mary Palmer is an Australian actress known for her authentic performances and varied film roles. She seamlessly navigates between intense dramas and popular genre films. Her breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed 2:37, a raw independent film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. This early success set the stage for a diverse Hollywood career.

Full Name Teresa Mary Palmer Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity English Education Mercedes College Father Kevin Palmer Mother Paula Sanders Siblings Two Half-sisters, Three Stepbrothers Kids Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake, Prairie Moon, Lotus Bloom, Isaac

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Adelaide, South Australia, where Teresa Palmer was born and raised. Her parents divorced when she was three, and she divided her time between her mother’s public housing and her father’s farm in the Adelaide Hills. She attended Mercedes College, a private Catholic school, where a local “Search for a Movie Star” competition sparked her acting ambitions. This early interest foreshadowed her eventual career path.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Teresa Palmer’s romantic life, highlighted by her marriage to actor and director Mark Webber. Their relationship, which began after connecting on Twitter, led to an engagement and marriage in Mexico. Palmer shares five children with Webber: Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake, Prairie Moon, and Lotus Bloom. She is also a stepmother to Webber’s son, Isaac, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Teresa Palmer has starred in numerous notable works, including the acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge, where her performance earned critical praise. She also captivated audiences in the zombie romantic comedy Warm Bodies. Beyond acting, Palmer co-founded the health and wellness website Your Zen Life, demonstrating her commitment to holistic well-being. She also co-wrote and co-produced The Ever After with her husband, Mark Webber. To date, Palmer has received nominations for prestigious honors like the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress, cementing her status as a versatile performer.