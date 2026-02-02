ADVERTISEMENT

We go to the gym to get stronger and take care of ourselves, but let’s be real: in the middle of a workout, most of us are anything but camera-ready. Between the sweat, the heavy breathing, and that final desperate rep, it’s not exactly our most flattering moment. (Although if you’re somehow still looking flawless mid-burpee, congrats—just maybe keep that to yourself.)

So it’s no surprise that in such a vulnerable space, plenty of people would rather not be filmed at all. That’s why this Redditor spoke up after realizing he kept ending up in the background of another gym-goer’s videos. He politely asked her to keep him out of the shot, but she didn’t take it well—and before long, drama ensued.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The man noticed he kept appearing in the background of another gym-goer’s videos, so he asked her to keep him out of the shot

Woman at the gym taking a selfie with a phone, wearing workout clothes in a modern fitness center.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She didn’t take it well, and before long, drama ensued

Text post about a man at the gym asking a woman to stop filming him, with discussion on gym filming consent issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym confrontation.

Woman rolls her eyes at guy at gym after he asks her to stop filming, calling him a creep during workout.

Woman rolls her eyes at gym while calling guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man lifting dumbbells at the gym with a focused expression, capturing the gym environment and equipment.

Image credits: Kobe Kian Clata / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman rolling her eyes after being called a creep at the gym for filming a guy without permission.

Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym, showing visible annoyance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolls her eyes at man who calls him a creep after he asks her to stop filming at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining gym filming rules as woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after being asked to stop filming at gym.

Woman at gym locker room rolling her eyes after being called a creep for filming a guy during workout session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Man at gym accused of being a creep after woman rolls her eyes and confronts him for filming.

Text message discussing concerns about escalating a situation and whether involving staff was appropriate after being filmed at the gym.

Image credits: CaffeinatedGoblin24

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers felt the author was well within his rights to not want to be in someone else’s videos

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolls her eyes at a guy who asks her to stop filming him at the gym, calling him a creep in response.

Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

Woman rolls her eyes at guy filming her at the gym, calls him a creep after he asks her to stop recording.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing gym filming ban and chill atmosphere after woman calls guy a creep for asking to stop filming at gym

Comment on Reddit discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

User comment on forum defending a man called a creep by a woman after he asked her to stop filming him in the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

Comment from user The_Emo_Nun discussing filming, harassment, and gym behavior in context of a creep incident.

Comment on a gym policy dispute where a woman calls a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolls her eyes and calls gym guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him during workout session.

Comment advising to email the gym about concerns after woman calls guy a creep at the gym over filming.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter explaining that filming someone at the gym without consent can lead to being called a creep or accused of controlling behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a gym incident involving a woman calling a guy a creep after being asked to stop filming.

Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rolling her eyes at a man in a gym setting after he asks her to stop filming him, calling him a creep.

Comment text on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some, however, thought he should’ve just brushed it off

Woman rolls her eyes at guy calling him a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing people’s behavior, related to woman calling guy a creep at the gym.

Others said both of them handled the situation poorly and shared blame

Woman rolls her eyes at gym after guy calls her a creep for filming him without permission.

Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym confrontation scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion post debating if a woman calling a gym guy a creep for filming is justified.