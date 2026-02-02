Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman at gym holding phone, rolling eyes, reacting to creep who asked her to stop filming him.
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

We go to the gym to get stronger and take care of ourselves, but let’s be real: in the middle of a workout, most of us are anything but camera-ready. Between the sweat, the heavy breathing, and that final desperate rep, it’s not exactly our most flattering moment. (Although if you’re somehow still looking flawless mid-burpee, congrats—just maybe keep that to yourself.)

So it’s no surprise that in such a vulnerable space, plenty of people would rather not be filmed at all. That’s why this Redditor spoke up after realizing he kept ending up in the background of another gym-goer’s videos. He politely asked her to keep him out of the shot, but she didn’t take it well—and before long, drama ensued.

Read the full story below.

    The man noticed he kept appearing in the background of another gym-goer’s videos, so he asked her to keep him out of the shot

    Woman at the gym taking a selfie with a phone, wearing workout clothes in a modern fitness center.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She didn’t take it well, and before long, drama ensued

    Text post about a man at the gym asking a woman to stop filming him, with discussion on gym filming consent issues.

    Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym confrontation.

    Woman rolls her eyes at guy at gym after he asks her to stop filming, calling him a creep during workout.

    Woman rolls her eyes at gym while calling guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him on screen.

    Young man lifting dumbbells at the gym with a focused expression, capturing the gym environment and equipment.

    Image credits: Kobe Kian Clata / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman rolling her eyes after being called a creep at the gym for filming a guy without permission.

    Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym, showing visible annoyance.

    Woman rolls her eyes at man who calls him a creep after he asks her to stop filming at the gym.

    Text explaining gym filming rules as woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after being asked to stop filming at gym.

    Woman at gym locker room rolling her eyes after being called a creep for filming a guy during workout session.

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Man at gym accused of being a creep after woman rolls her eyes and confronts him for filming.

    Text message discussing concerns about escalating a situation and whether involving staff was appropriate after being filmed at the gym.

    Image credits: CaffeinatedGoblin24

    Many readers felt the author was well within his rights to not want to be in someone else’s videos

    Woman rolls her eyes at a guy who asks her to stop filming him at the gym, calling him a creep in response.

    Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Woman rolls her eyes at guy filming her at the gym, calls him a creep after he asks her to stop recording.

    Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Comment discussing gym filming ban and chill atmosphere after woman calls guy a creep for asking to stop filming at gym

    Comment on Reddit discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    User comment on forum defending a man called a creep by a woman after he asked her to stop filming him in the gym.

    Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    User comment on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Comment from user The_Emo_Nun discussing filming, harassment, and gym behavior in context of a creep incident.

    Comment on a gym policy dispute where a woman calls a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him.

    Woman rolls her eyes and calls gym guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him during workout session.

    Comment advising to email the gym about concerns after woman calls guy a creep at the gym over filming.

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Commenter explaining that filming someone at the gym without consent can lead to being called a creep or accused of controlling behavior.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a gym incident involving a woman calling a guy a creep after being asked to stop filming.

    Comment discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Woman rolling her eyes at a man in a gym setting after he asks her to stop filming him, calling him a creep.

    Comment text on a forum discussing a woman calling a guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Some, however, thought he should’ve just brushed it off

    Woman rolls her eyes at guy calling him a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing people’s behavior, related to woman calling guy a creep at the gym.

    Others said both of them handled the situation poorly and shared blame

    Woman rolls her eyes at gym after guy calls her a creep for filming him without permission.

    Woman rolls her eyes and calls guy a creep after he asks her to stop filming him at the gym confrontation scene.

    Online discussion post debating if a woman calling a gym guy a creep for filming is justified.

