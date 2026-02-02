Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
We go to the gym to get stronger and take care of ourselves, but let’s be real: in the middle of a workout, most of us are anything but camera-ready. Between the sweat, the heavy breathing, and that final desperate rep, it’s not exactly our most flattering moment. (Although if you’re somehow still looking flawless mid-burpee, congrats—just maybe keep that to yourself.)
So it’s no surprise that in such a vulnerable space, plenty of people would rather not be filmed at all. That’s why this Redditor spoke up after realizing he kept ending up in the background of another gym-goer’s videos. He politely asked her to keep him out of the shot, but she didn’t take it well—and before long, drama ensued.
Read the full story below.
The man noticed he kept appearing in the background of another gym-goer’s videos, so he asked her to keep him out of the shot
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She didn’t take it well, and before long, drama ensued
Image credits: Kobe Kian Clata / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CaffeinatedGoblin24
Many readers felt the author was well within his rights to not want to be in someone else’s videos
Some, however, thought he should’ve just brushed it off
Others said both of them handled the situation poorly and shared blame
Honestly, women like this, throwing out these accusations bc they didn't get their own way, & were pulled up about their actions, make it hard for those who ARE genuinely harassed, etc. I'm female, and I would be pissed if I saw videos with me sweating it up in the background. And as the bloke said, it was a private gym, and phones should be left in their lockers.
NTA. 1) filming others without their express permission, if they can be identified, is illegal, or at least unethical. Movies always have to get permission from members of the public that set shot. 2) If the roles were reversed, the man filming would have immediately been asked to stop filming and be called a stalker or creep. Gender equality does not equate to special privilege.
