Mom Refuses To Attend Any More Family Dinners After Being Ignored By Her In-Laws

ADVERTISEMENT

If you choose to host guests at your home, it’s very likely that you want them to feel welcome and accommodated. This can entail many things, from cleaning your home and stocking up on essentials to preparing food and drinks, while considering preferences, allergies, and restrictions. However, not every host is considerate of these things, even though they should be.

Like this MIL, who, no matter how hard her DIL tried, couldn’t get her to accommodate her dietary restrictions. Finally, having had enough of leaving her family dinners always hungry, she decided not to attend ever again.

RELATED:

Good hosts should consider their guests’ dietary preferences and restrictions

Woman feeling ignored and upset at family dinner while others eat, highlighting mom refuses family dinners after being ignored.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

This MIL completely ignored this, leaving her DIL starving at every family dinner

Text excerpt discussing a mom refusing family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws and managing her infant’s dairy allergy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Mom refuses family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws, left eating limited food like meat and bread.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a mom ignored by her in-laws during family dinners, reflecting frustration and exclusion.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing frustration at family dinners, highlighting mom refusing to attend after being ignored by in-laws.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom refusing to attend family dinners after feeling ignored by her in-laws during stressful visits with a newborn and baby.

Share icon

Text excerpt from a mom explaining being ignored by her in-laws at family dinners, causing her refusal to attend more.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing frustration at family dinner, reflecting a mom refusing to attend more family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom refusing to attend family dinners, upset and ignored by in-laws, arguing with partner inside a car.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman reflecting on being ignored by her in-laws and deciding to refuse family dinners.

Text excerpt showing a mom expressing frustration about being ignored and unhappy with family dinners hosted by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a mom refusing to attend family dinners after feeling ignored by her in-laws.

Text excerpt showing a mom questioning if she is wrong for bringing her own food after being ignored by her in-laws at family dinners.

Share icon

Image credits: dandyrose05

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe the host should have at least one dish that can accommodate restrictions”

Family dinner scene with mom and in-laws outdoors, highlighting tension as mom refuses to attend family dinners anymore.

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

As we can see from the story, living with dietary restrictions often presents challenges to people. Some of the most frustrating, perhaps, are navigating social situations and dealing with a lack of understanding from others. Since people with not-self-chosen dietary restrictions already have a lot on their plate, overcoming challenges daily, the least their loved ones could do is make them feel like a welcomed and accommodated guest in their home by honoring their dietary restrictions, with many experts agreeing with this.

“As someone who plans a lot of menus and hosts a lot of dinners, I regard it as an affirmation of friendship and support to accommodate and celebrate my guests’ dietary restrictions,” said Brian Theis, author of the book “The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love.” “I even think of it as an inspiration and a challenge.”

“In my opinion, if the host is aware of certain food allergies or dietary restrictions prior to the gathering, I believe the host should have at least one dish that can accommodate those restrictions,” agreed food blogger Gabrielle Lask.

To accommodate dietary restrictions successfully, experts say that hosts should encourage guests to share their nutritional needs ahead of time, and the guests should feel comfortable doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the hosts shouldn’t be forced to alter all their dishes to meet one person’s dietary needs, but if they choose to do so, everyone can enjoy the menu without announcing the accommodations.

A similar thing also applies to personal dislikes, which hosts shouldn’t bend over backward to cater to. “Most cooks respond well to accommodating a true dietary restriction,” food columnist Lynn Schwartzberg said. “Sometimes a guest may share a personal dislike. I would not feel compelled to accommodate this. Adults can just grow up.”

Guests with dietary restrictions should have an option to bring their own food, but it’s not mandatory

Woman packing food in a container, symbolizing a mom refusing to attend any more family dinners with in-laws.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

If hosts can’t accommodate guests’ dietary needs, they should let them know about that in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This way, guests with dietary restrictions can plan accordingly. Or they might even offer to bring their own take on that dish to share, making your job as a host a little bit easier,” said Diana Edelman, founder of the food blog Vegans, Baby.

As Edelman mentioned, guests with dietary restrictions should have an option to bring their own food, but that shouldn’t be mandatory.

“It’s not rude to bring your own food, as long as it’s handled appropriately such as asking the host first and making a dish that others can enjoy, too,” said Olivia Wyles, keto diet blogger and founder of Easy Keto Recipes Made For Real Life. “It’s also important not to draw attention to yourself. Make it about the event and not your diet.”

“Bringing your own food and sharing this with others also often sparks curiosity and creates a conversation about those dietary restrictions and chosen lifestyles,” she said.

But in more extreme cases of food allergies, the guests may want to eat beforehand, Schwartzberg suggested. “If the allergies or condition is so severe that bringing one’s own food is the only solution, that person should eat in advance and simply enjoy the social event, perhaps nibbling something that fits their restrictions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commenters sided with the original poster

Reddit conversation about a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws over food preferences.

Online discussion about a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

Reddit conversation showing a mom discussing being ignored by in-laws during family dinners and refusing to attend more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment thread discussing a mom ignored by in-laws during family dinners and refusing to attend more gatherings.

Alt text: Online discussion about a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

Online discussion showing a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a mom to refuse family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws.

Comment advising a mom to skip family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws and dealing with dairy allergies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on family dinners showing mom refuses to attend after being ignored by her in-laws, highlighting lack of support.

Comment highlighting a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by in-laws, sharing advice on how to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners due to being ignored by in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining why mom refuses family dinners after being ignored by in-laws due to granddaughter’s dairy allergy.

Comment highlighting a husband needing to advocate for his wife against neglect by his parents after family dinners.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict with in-laws leading to refusal of family dinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting family issues and support for a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

Screenshot of online comment advising mom to stop attending family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws.

Comment discussing a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws due to passive aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family issues related to a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from NobodyLoud explaining how she adapted meals due to in-laws ignoring dietary needs at family dinners

Comment criticizing in-laws for ignoring a mom at family dinners, highlighting refusal to attend further gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment explaining allergies and suggesting sending pamphlet, related to mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing frustrations with in-laws ignoring food allergies leading to refusal of family dinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment about a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

Comment discussing a mom refusing family dinners due to being ignored by her in-laws over food allergies.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

Comment discussing in-laws ignoring allergies and a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

Screenshot of an online comment about a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on family dinner dynamics, discussing a mom refusing to attend after being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a social media comment reading NTA Husband is Clearly so, related to mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

Comment from an online forum emphasizing a mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing hosting responsibilities and dietary accommodations related to mom refusing family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

Comment discussing concerns about in-laws ignoring health and safety during family dinners and babysitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some thought she could’ve let it slide

Screenshot of an online comment about a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by in-laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about family dinners and being ignored by in-laws, highlighting refusal to attend future gatherings.

Comment from anon questioning a mother about weaning her one-year-old daughter from breast milk to solids.

Some even blamed both sides

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics and being ignored by in-laws at family dinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom refusing to attend family dinners after being ignored by her in-laws.