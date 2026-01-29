Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Still Hurt 6 Years After Mom Abandoned Him Because Of A Tantrum, Lashes Out At Her Engagement Party
Teen boy looking out car window, appearing thoughtful and hurt, reflecting on mom abandoning him after a tantrum.
Family, Relationships

Teen Still Hurt 6 Years After Mom Abandoned Him Because Of A Tantrum, Lashes Out At Her Engagement Party

4

-4

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is pretty complicated. We love them deeply, yet we also hurt them—and they hurt us. In this cycle of conflict and connection, we can end up in messy situations that leave lasting wounds.

One teen took to Reddit to share his tumultuous relationship with his mom. According to him, she was a helicopter parent throughout his childhood. Then, after yet another fight, she sent him off to live with his dad and largely stepped back from his life. So when her engagement party rolled around, he reached his breaking point—and ended up ruining the celebration for her.

The community’s reaction was divided. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The teen had been harboring resentment towards his mom for years

    Teen still hurt sitting wearing headphones and brown hoodie, reflecting on abandonment and emotional pain six years later.

    Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

    At her engagement party, something inside him snapped—and he ended up ruining her big day

    Teen hurt six years after mom abandoned him over tantrum, struggling with their strained relationship and family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him, reflecting on emotional pain and family struggles caused by the tantrum.

    Text excerpt describing a teen struggling with school and family issues after being abandoned by his mom.

    Text about teen still hurt years after mom abandoned him, describing tense and estranged relationship during visits.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a teen hurt after abandonment, reacting emotionally at his mother’s engagement party.

    Text excerpt describing a teen hurt after mom abandoned him, refusing visits and expressing anger at changes.

    Teen hurt six years after mom abandoned him over tantrum, lashing out at her engagement party and calling out her behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him lashes out at her engagement party expressing deep emotional pain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him and lashing out at her engagement party.

    Teen still hurt after mom abandoned him, sitting distressed on couch while woman talks angrily in modern living room.

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him lashes out at her engagement party and seeks apology advice.

    Image source:

    This situation is messy, and there’s no easy answer

    Teen and mother having a serious conversation outdoors, capturing emotions related to abandonment and hurt feelings.

    Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story reveals deep hurt on both sides. On one hand, the teen’s outburst at the engagement party was harsh—he called his mother a horrible parent and left her in tears. On the other hand, while his anger was real, so was the pain he caused.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are two ways to look at this situation. You could argue that no matter what, the teen overstepped and ruined what should have been a happy occasion for his mother. At the same time, you could argue that no matter what, it was the mom’s responsibility as the adult and parent to work through the conflict despite the hurtful things her son said years ago.

    What makes this particularly difficult is the years of distance between them. The teen felt abandoned and replaced, watching his mother build a new family while he struggled. She may have felt overwhelmed by her son’s rejection, leading her to pull away when staying involved might have been harder but more necessary.

    The thing is, it doesn’t really change what already happened. It shows just how complicated family can be sometimes. From here, there clearly needs to be a lot of work done if the two want to repair any of the relationship.

    What research tells us about parental abandonment

    Teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him, showing emotional pain and distress in a dark, close-up portrait.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image creidts: David Garrison (not the actual photo)

    Did the teen actually get abandoned by his mother? That’s hard to conclude definitively. But when it comes to parental abandonment and rejection, research shows the psychological impact can be significant.

    One study published in Healthcare looked at whether feeling rejected by a parent is linked to guilt and shame in teenagers. The researchers found that teens who reported higher levels of parental rejection also reported stronger guilt, meaning they were more likely to blame themselves and feel like they’d done something wrong.

    Shame showed a different pattern. In this study, parental rejection on its own didn’t clearly predict higher shame. Instead, shame was more closely tied to the broader conditions kids grew up in: teens raised in institutional care, and those who reported more difficult childhood experiences overall, tended to score higher on shame.

    But the effects of abandonment don’t just stay in childhood. They can follow people well into adulthood.

    According to the CPTSD Foundation, people who experience parental abandonment often struggle with trusting others. They may fear getting too close in relationships or push people away to protect themselves. Some become people-pleasers or feel deeply insecure in intimate relationships, constantly needing reassurance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mental health professionals note that therapists and counselors can help people recognize these patterns and work through the underlying pain. For situations like this one, professional support might be essential for both parties to heal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stories like these remind us that family wounds run deep, and making peace with them takes more than a single conversation or apology. It takes time and effort to rebuild what’s been broken.

    What do you think? Share your perspective in the comments below.

    Reactions were mixed. Some readers felt it was the mom’s responsibility to fix the situation as the adult

    Reddit user advises teen hurt after mom abandoned him over tantrum, discussing emotional growth and reconciliation advice.

    Commenter analyzing teen’s emotional issues and feelings of abandonment from mom after a family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many others, however, thought the teen behaved poorly and was out of line

    Reddit comment discussing teen still hurt years after mom abandoned him and his reaction at her engagement party.

    Comment discussing teen hurt and lashing out at mom after abandonment due to tantrum and engagement party incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing teen still hurt six years after mom abandoned him and lashing out at her engagement party.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post, expressing criticism about a teen still hurt after mom abandoned him following a tantrum.

    Text post from a user discussing emotional maturity and a teen's behavior after being abandoned by mom following a tantrum.

    Comment discussing a teen still hurt years after mom abandoned him and his reaction at her engagement party.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment thread discussing a teen still hurt after mom abandoned him and his reaction at her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing helicopter parenting and its effect on school work and grades.

    Comment discussing a teen hurt after abandonment, parenting struggles, and family relationship challenges.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing abandonment and custody in a teen's family conflict after a tantrum.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen hurt six years after mom abandoned him and his emotional pain.

    Comment discussing teen hurt after mom abandoned him and his emotional reaction at her engagement party.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    family

    -4

    4

    -4

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately this teen is YTA. This title is clickbait, the mom never abandoned him. So he said, he hated his mom, said he wanted to live with his dad. Then he got what he wanted, the mom still had him over the weekends, and he didn‘t like it either. Now he‘s 17 and blames his mom for having a new life and a new family. He needs to reflect a lot.

    4
    4points
    reply
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the face of it, it sounds like the op said some very hurtful words to her mother and is simply having to deal with the consequences. At the same time, she obviously went through her parents breaking up and that may well have left her with a trauma and might have been at breaking point - and so might her mother. I wonder if a therapist might help.

    2
    2points
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child of divorced parents here. Wow, kid is a RAGING little asshóle! Thank God your mum got away from you and has people who actually appreciate her. Be careful what you wish for, kid, and take some d**n accountability.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately this teen is YTA. This title is clickbait, the mom never abandoned him. So he said, he hated his mom, said he wanted to live with his dad. Then he got what he wanted, the mom still had him over the weekends, and he didn‘t like it either. Now he‘s 17 and blames his mom for having a new life and a new family. He needs to reflect a lot.

    4
    4points
    reply
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the face of it, it sounds like the op said some very hurtful words to her mother and is simply having to deal with the consequences. At the same time, she obviously went through her parents breaking up and that may well have left her with a trauma and might have been at breaking point - and so might her mother. I wonder if a therapist might help.

    2
    2points
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child of divorced parents here. Wow, kid is a RAGING little asshóle! Thank God your mum got away from you and has people who actually appreciate her. Be careful what you wish for, kid, and take some d**n accountability.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT