A teenage boy tragically sealed his fate after allegedly injecting himself with a dead butterfly.

Davi Nunes Moreira, 14, became the alleged victim of what is believed to be a bizarre online challenge. He was hospitalized in Planalto, Brazil, earlier this month and passed away on Wednesday, February 12.

Prior to his death, Davi’s father noticed his son limping, but the boy brushed it off, saying he got hurt while playing.

When the boy’s condition worsened, he was taken to the hospital and began throwing up.

Davi Nunes Moreira, 14, tragically lost his life in Planalto, Brazil

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Davi reportedly told medics that he had gone to the chemist and mixed the remains of a dead butterfly in water. He then admitted he injected the unsafe mixture into his leg.

Davi’s condition worsened in the hospital, and he may have died of septic shock.

Local authorities said his death is currently under investigation.

The syringe he allegedly used to inject the butterfly remains was found underneath his pillow while the father was tidying up the house, local reports said.

Image credits: New York Post

“The autopsy results will help clarify the cause of death,” a spokesperson for the Civil Police in Vitoria da Conquista was quoted saying.

“The investigation is designed to clear up what happened,” the spokesperson added.

There is ongoing speculation about whether the boy conducted the experiment as part of an online challenge, but Davi had reportedly denied this leading up to his passing.

Davi’s father reportedly found the syringe his son used under his pillow

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Social media users were shocked by the news.

“Why on earth are people getting kids to do this dangerous stuff?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote, “He’s a kid! Kids live in moments, not consequences.”

“He didn’t know this would harm him and most kids do stupid things until they grow up & know better,” read another comment. “But he won’t have that chance… Rest in peace to him and condolences to his family.”

“Injecting ANYTHING into your blood is dangerous. Hell, even air can kill you,” another wrote.

Local authorities are currently investigating the boy’s death

Image credits: Stéf -b./Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Experts revealed that butterflies, especially ones like milkweed Monarch butterflies, contain fluids that could be toxic to human beings.

“Butterflies have a complex biology, and the fluids present in their bodies have not been studied in depth in terms of their toxicity to humans,” said Professor Marcelo Duarte, director of Sao Paulo University’s Zoology Museum and a butterfly specialist, according to the Daily Mail.

Poisonous butterflies like the Monarch store toxins in their wings, which could help keep predators away. Ingesting them could be harmful to human beings.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Experts revealed that butterflies, like milkweed Monarch butterflies, contain toxins in their body

Biomedical microbiologist Claudia Oliveira e Silva told the LeoDias portal that any substance that hasn’t previously been studied can trigger a reaction in the body.

The body’s shock reaction could lead to sepsis and even death in some cases, the expert said.

“Responses from the body to toxins can lead to death. From an anaphylactic shock due to exacerbated hypersensitivity to sepsis by entering microorganisms into the bloodstream or even necrosis (death of tissue due to lack of blood supply),” she told the outlet.

Image credits: Cindy Gustafson/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The unfortunate incident sparked mixed reactions, with many blaming the kid

