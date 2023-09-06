Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In “One Chip Challenge”

A 14-year-old boy from Massachusetts has died after taking part in a viral trend, the teen’s family claims.

Officials reported the tragic passing of Harris Wolobah on Friday. His family suspects that his passing may be linked to “complications” arising from the “one chip challenge” he participated in earlier in the day – a trend that’s been circulating in school districts across the country which involves munching on a tortilla chip laced with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.

Last Friday, 14-year-old Harris Wolobah lost his life after taking part in the “one chip challenge”

Image credits: gofundme

Image credits: paquichips

“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” Paqui’s ‘one chip challenge’ states on its website. “Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips.”

The cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, while officials have refrained from disclosing additional details regarding the surrounding circumstances.

Although the cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, his family strongly suspects that it may be linked to the spicy tortilla chip he was given at school

Image credits: paquichips

Image credits: paquichips

Speaking with NBC10 Boston, Lois Walobah, Harris’s mother, shared that she had received a call from the school nurse on Friday. Her son had informed the nurse that a fellow classmate had given him the chip, which had subsequently resulted in a severe stomachache.

While Harris’ condition improved after returning home, at around 4:30 p.m., as he was preparing to leave for basketball tryouts, his brother urgently yelled that he had collapsed. The boy was then promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Mrs. Wolobah expressed her belief that her son should have been taken to the hospital rather than being sent home after his visit to the nurse’s office.

“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” the brand’s site states

Image credits: paquichips

Image credits: FrugalHippy

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him,” Worcester Public Schools superintendent, Rachel Monarrez, said after learning about the tragedy.

Douglas Hill, one of the boy’s basketball coaches, had this to say about Harris: “The first thing was shock, like, when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like, if this was him.”

“In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid, nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult.”

Image credits: FrugalHippy

The teen’s family set up a fundraiser on Sunday for his funeral expenses with over $27,000 already donated.

“Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!” the fundraiser’s description reads.

Since originating in 2016, the dangerous challenge has gained popularity with the emergence of TikTok, inspiring some school districts to ban the chip

Image credits: Andres Ayrton (not the actual photo)

While the one-chip challenge is simple in its premise, the glowing red warning label, found both on the back of the coffin-shaped box and the brand’s website, should not be taken lightly.

“Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children,” the warning states.

“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.”

Celebrities, including the likes of Tony Hawk and Shaquille O’Neal, have also participated in the challenge

Image credits: First We Feast

Since its origin in 2016, the challenge started gaining traction among teens along with the growing popularity of social media giant, TikTok.

Just last year, an incident occurred at ILTexas Keller-Saginaw High School, where a student lost consciousness and experienced seizures in the classroom after consuming the chip.

Such cases have prompted school districts in various states, including Georgia and Colorado, to issue warnings to parents about the risks associated with this widely popular challenge.

Although the brand has not yet issued a statement regarding this incident, the company’s representatives told TODAY after a similar incident last year that Paqui takes “safety very seriously and have worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information.”

The statement continued, “It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them.”

This is what people online had to say about the tragedy