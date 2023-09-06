Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In “One Chip Challenge”

A 14-year-old boy from Massachusetts has died after taking part in a viral trend, the teen’s family claims.
Officials reported the tragic passing of Harris Wolobah on Friday. His family suspects that his passing may be linked to “complications” arising from the “one chip challenge” he participated in earlier in the day – a trend that’s been circulating in school districts across the country which involves munching on a tortilla chip laced with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
Last Friday, 14-year-old Harris Wolobah lost his life after taking part in the “one chip challenge”
Image credits: gofundme
Image credits: paquichips
“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” Paqui’s ‘one chip challenge’ states on its website. “Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips.”
The cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, while officials have refrained from disclosing additional details regarding the surrounding circumstances.
Although the cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, his family strongly suspects that it may be linked to the spicy tortilla chip he was given at school
Image credits: paquichips
Image credits: paquichips
Speaking with NBC10 Boston, Lois Walobah, Harris’s mother, shared that she had received a call from the school nurse on Friday. Her son had informed the nurse that a fellow classmate had given him the chip, which had subsequently resulted in a severe stomachache.
While Harris’ condition improved after returning home, at around 4:30 p.m., as he was preparing to leave for basketball tryouts, his brother urgently yelled that he had collapsed. The boy was then promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.
Mrs. Wolobah expressed her belief that her son should have been taken to the hospital rather than being sent home after his visit to the nurse’s office.
“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” the brand’s site states
Image credits: paquichips
Image credits: FrugalHippy
“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him,” Worcester Public Schools superintendent, Rachel Monarrez, said after learning about the tragedy.
Douglas Hill, one of the boy’s basketball coaches, had this to say about Harris: “The first thing was shock, like, when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like, if this was him.”
“In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid, nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult.”
Image credits: FrugalHippy
The teen’s family set up a fundraiser on Sunday for his funeral expenses with over $27,000 already donated.
“Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!” the fundraiser’s description reads.
Since originating in 2016, the dangerous challenge has gained popularity with the emergence of TikTok, inspiring some school districts to ban the chip
Image credits: Andres Ayrton (not the actual photo)
While the one-chip challenge is simple in its premise, the glowing red warning label, found both on the back of the coffin-shaped box and the brand’s website, should not be taken lightly.
“Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children,” the warning states.
“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.”
Celebrities, including the likes of Tony Hawk and Shaquille O’Neal, have also participated in the challenge
Image credits: First We Feast
Since its origin in 2016, the challenge started gaining traction among teens along with the growing popularity of social media giant, TikTok.
Just last year, an incident occurred at ILTexas Keller-Saginaw High School, where a student lost consciousness and experienced seizures in the classroom after consuming the chip.
Such cases have prompted school districts in various states, including Georgia and Colorado, to issue warnings to parents about the risks associated with this widely popular challenge.
Although the brand has not yet issued a statement regarding this incident, the company’s representatives told TODAY after a similar incident last year that Paqui takes “safety very seriously and have worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information.”
The statement continued, “It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them.”
As a nurse, I am curious to know what happened and the cause of death. It could be a freaky coincidence, which does happen, it is likely the chip triggered something to lead to his death. That being said, with only the information given here, the school nurse had no reason to send him to the hospital, especially if his only symptoms were a stomach ache. Even if he went, he would not have been considered urgent and more than likely triaged as low priority, especially since he felt better. It also isn't the manufacturers or the stores fault. They make the warnings clear, and they did not force the kid to eat it. And honestly, if it wasn't this, it would be some other ridiculous challenge of an extreme hot sauce cocktail, a jar of cinnamon, or drinking excessive water, all challenges that have come and gone, and ended up putting people in the hospital or people dying. These types of things will always be around unfortunately, and educating kids and adults that they can be very dangeros
For folks saying this should be banned - So a gun is OK but ban a chip that comes with a million warnings and is made obvious that you should not consume if you are at risk?
Who says guns are ok?
It’s legal to own ‘em. Even assault rifles. That means they’re “okay.” If they weren’t, no one would be selling ‘em to civilians.
Okay, let's put some dangerous poison in a package, write "consume at your own risk" on the package, plaster "CHALLENGE" all over the package and then blame it on the person who ate it and died. Also: guns are not okay either.
Its not a dangerous poison ffs. Educate yourself before typing, millions, literally millions of people have done the one chip challenge.
The boy was 14 years old so your reasoning is flawed.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Wtf is wrong with you people? A man is dead and all you can think about is how to make it his fault when it clearly was not? You want to have an argument about guns rn? Edit: guns are so different. You clearly are just wanting to argue about politics.
Bro I think he said nothing about making it the dead kid’s fault. Also, the guns part is a bit misleading but bro this has nothing to do with politics
Who allows this sh!t to be sold should also be addressed.
You should be "allowed". We don't need government intervention on a spicy chip challenge. Personally I think it's dumb. But we cannot protect everyone from everything. People die due to weird circumstances or have unknown allergies or undiagnosed conditions. Point is, it happens and it's a tragedy. Until we know the cause of death, it all speculation. But if it does turn out to be the chip aggravating some ulcer that he wasn't aware he had, it still isn't the chip manufacturer's fault. You have to ask how did he get that ulcer, has there ever been signs he had one but his parents never took him to the doctor to have diagnosed. If he got it from bad diet and drinking soda or energy drinks, how culpable are they? If he had signs of an ulcer but his parents didn't take him to a doctor, how culpable are they? A single chip that has been safely consumed by 100,000 people isn't a problem to the vast majority of people. It's sad this happened, but a nanny state is not the answer.
But you're wrong. I agree we shouldn't need government intervention over a stupid chip challenge. But when that chip challenge sends people to the ER and now kills people, this is the exact thing that government intervention was made for. When consumer products kill people, they get recalled and they get investigated. It doesn't matter whether it's poorly designed brakes on a car, a crib with a bad latch, or a tortilla chip. Take your right wing tiny government BS and shove it up your Trumphole. You apparently took the cheeto challenge and failed.
We are not talking about some kids using a bong, or drinking a bottle in one go, or balconing. Kiddo ate one chip. One chip should not kill one person in 100 000, or in a million or in a billion. Definetely unsafe. Definitely not sold in the EU and i really don´t get why anyone would defend the company. This product needs to be banned, end of the story.
Cars kill many, many people all over the world every day. Are you demanding that car companies be sued, too? If not, then why go after a snack company whose product MAY have killed one? If NO loss of life is acceptable to you, the. I imagine you’re too busy with car companies to read this.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Agreed, that company needs to be sued. They deliberately set this up as a challenge.
next you are going to sue ski resorts too?
While this is a tragic event, I think you are forgetting that he consumed this chip voluntarily. There are warning labels detailing its extreme spiciness all over the packaging. In fact, if you read the label it distinctly says for adults only. BTW, you do not have to accept a challenge.
