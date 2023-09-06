 Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In “One Chip Challenge” | Bored Panda
Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In “One Chip Challenge”
Food, News

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In “One Chip Challenge”

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

A 14-year-old boy from Massachusetts has died after taking part in a viral trend, the teen’s family claims.

Officials reported the tragic passing of Harris Wolobah on Friday. His family suspects that his passing may be linked to “complications” arising from the “one chip challenge” he participated in earlier in the day – a trend that’s been circulating in school districts across the country which involves munching on a tortilla chip laced with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.

Last Friday, 14-year-old Harris Wolobah lost his life after taking part in the “one chip challenge”

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: gofundme

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: paquichips

“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” Paqui’s ‘one chip challenge’ states on its website. “Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips.”

The cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, while officials have refrained from disclosing additional details regarding the surrounding circumstances.

Although the cause of Wolobah’s death remains unverified, his family strongly suspects that it may be linked to the spicy tortilla chip he was given at school

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: paquichips

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: paquichips

Speaking with NBC10 Boston, Lois Walobah, Harris’s mother, shared that she had received a call from the school nurse on Friday. Her son had informed the nurse that a fellow classmate had given him the chip, which had subsequently resulted in a severe stomachache.

While Harris’ condition improved after returning home, at around 4:30 p.m., as he was preparing to leave for basketball tryouts, his brother urgently yelled that he had collapsed. The boy was then promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Mrs. Wolobah expressed her belief that her son should have been taken to the hospital rather than being sent home after his visit to the nurse’s office.

“Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything,” the brand’s site states

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: paquichips

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: FrugalHippy

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him,” Worcester Public Schools superintendent, Rachel Monarrez, said after learning about the tragedy.

Douglas Hill, one of the boy’s basketball coaches, had this to say about Harris: “The first thing was shock, like, when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like, if this was him.”

“In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid, nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult.”

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: FrugalHippy

The teen’s family set up a fundraiser on Sunday for his funeral expenses with over $27,000 already donated.

“Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!” the fundraiser’s description reads.

Since originating in 2016, the dangerous challenge has gained popularity with the emergence of TikTok, inspiring some school districts to ban the chip

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: Andres Ayrton (not the actual photo)

While the one-chip challenge is simple in its premise, the glowing red warning label, found both on the back of the coffin-shaped box and the brand’s website, should not be taken lightly.

“Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children,” the warning states.

“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.”

Celebrities, including the likes of Tony Hawk and Shaquille O’Neal, have also participated in the challenge

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Image credits: First We Feast

Since its origin in 2016, the challenge started gaining traction among teens along with the growing popularity of social media giant, TikTok.

Just last year, an incident occurred at ILTexas Keller-Saginaw High School, where a student lost consciousness and experienced seizures in the classroom after consuming the chip.

Such cases have prompted school districts in various states, including Georgia and Colorado, to issue warnings to parents about the risks associated with this widely popular challenge.

Although the brand has not yet issued a statement regarding this incident, the company’s representatives told TODAY after a similar incident last year that Paqui takes “safety very seriously and have worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information.”

The statement continued, “It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them.”

This is what people online had to say about the tragedy

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Parents Devastated After Teen Dies Hours After Taking Part In "One Chip Challenge"

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a nurse, I am curious to know what happened and the cause of death. It could be a freaky coincidence, which does happen, it is likely the chip triggered something to lead to his death. That being said, with only the information given here, the school nurse had no reason to send him to the hospital, especially if his only symptoms were a stomach ache. Even if he went, he would not have been considered urgent and more than likely triaged as low priority, especially since he felt better. It also isn't the manufacturers or the stores fault. They make the warnings clear, and they did not force the kid to eat it. And honestly, if it wasn't this, it would be some other ridiculous challenge of an extreme hot sauce cocktail, a jar of cinnamon, or drinking excessive water, all challenges that have come and gone, and ended up putting people in the hospital or people dying. These types of things will always be around unfortunately, and educating kids and adults that they can be very dangeros

13
13points
reply
Gee Kaps
Gee Kaps
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For folks saying this should be banned - So a gun is OK but ban a chip that comes with a million warnings and is made obvious that you should not consume if you are at risk?

12
12points
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who says guns are ok?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who allows this sh!t to be sold should also be addressed.

12
12points
reply
Valaun
Valaun
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should be "allowed". We don't need government intervention on a spicy chip challenge. Personally I think it's dumb. But we cannot protect everyone from everything. People die due to weird circumstances or have unknown allergies or undiagnosed conditions. Point is, it happens and it's a tragedy. Until we know the cause of death, it all speculation. But if it does turn out to be the chip aggravating some ulcer that he wasn't aware he had, it still isn't the chip manufacturer's fault. You have to ask how did he get that ulcer, has there ever been signs he had one but his parents never took him to the doctor to have diagnosed. If he got it from bad diet and drinking soda or energy drinks, how culpable are they? If he had signs of an ulcer but his parents didn't take him to a doctor, how culpable are they? A single chip that has been safely consumed by 100,000 people isn't a problem to the vast majority of people. It's sad this happened, but a nanny state is not the answer.

6
6points
reply
Load More Replies...
