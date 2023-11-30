ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, we all heard about the importance of eating our vegetables if we want to grow up big and strong and avoid getting scurvy. Sadly, not everyone can afford to eat nutritious food, let alone a big bowl of locally sourced produce. Iowa teen Lauren Schroeder noticed the lack of veggies while volunteering and decided to change that – this year she grew over 7000 pounds of vegetables to donate to families in need. Kids these days!

Image credits: KWCQ

Lauren, 17, is a junior at Calamus-Wheatland High School. She loves playing softball and already is a two-time national grant winner with Future Farmers of America. She certainly has a green thumb! But her incredible story begins a few years prior. When she was 14, she volunteered at the local food nonprofit where she noticed that all vegetables were canned or boxed. Growing up, she always had a wide selection of fresh seasonal produce, and she wanted others to have the same chance.

“I wanted people to get the nutrition they needed from fresh vegetables,” she shared in an interview. Lauren began her project in a half-acre area on her parents’ farm. She used the money from the grant to pay for seeds and various gardening supplies, hoping to grow tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, and lettuce. Her mom, Katie, warned the teenager that she was in for a hard grind, but it didn’t deter Lauren from her plan.

The teenager spent hours on research about plants, soil, and watering. “I did a lot of research online to find out what worked and what didn’t, what plants needed shade, which ones needed more water and when the best time was to harvest each crop.” With such a level-headed approach, she began her hard work.

Image credits: KWCQ

Image credits: KWCQ

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Some people think that hot summers are a blessing, but for farmers, scorching temperatures mean extra work. As temperatures soared in Iowa, Lauren had to water her plants daily. “Every day, it took about two or three hours before or after softball practice.”

At the beginning of the harvest season, Lauren’s efforts finally paid off. She managed to grow 40 pounds of produce that she happily donated to eight local charities such as the food bank, nursing home and soup kitchen. Nothing beats the taste of a warm soup made with fresh veggies!

Lauren was elated after her first success. “It was a really good feeling to know that anyone who wanted fresh vegetables would be able to get them,” the teen said. “I knew that I wanted to keep going.”

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Determined to do even more, Lauren relaunched her project in 2023. This year, she had bigger ambitions, taking over a whole acre. The teen also expanded the veggie selections to include pumpkins, cauliflower, and various herbs. She worked tirelessly, having spent over 1000 working hours in her garden. Luckily, she received support from her siblings and parents who are immensely proud of their young farmer.

“I want to impact community members,” Lauren shared her reasons for doing it. “Many people help you out, but it makes more difference when you help other people out. That’s what makes me most happy.”

Lauren is right. Helping others is incredibly gratifying and it often benefits the do-gooder more. Evidence shows that helping others can:

•Make us feel good and reduce stress;

•Create a sense of belonging and reduce isolation;

•Boost self esteem;

•Help to put things in a more positive perspective.

Good deeds create a ripple effect, inspiring others to make a difference. And if 10 people do one good thing today, well, that’s just wonderful. Perhaps it’s time to check out if local charities or animal shelters need a hand today?

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Image credits: ABC News

Lauren is already making plans for the next year. She plans to grow another 13,000 pounds of fresh produce before she goes to college in 2025, bringing her donations up to 20,000 pounds. Who else can add such an impressive achievement to their personal statement?

Her mom, Katie, couldn’t be prouder seeing how her daughter is growing into a strong leader who wants to serve others. “How could you not be proud. She really chose to focus on learning about agronomy, learning about gardening, learning about vegetables, but just really taking it to the next level and actually helping people out with it.”

We cannot wait till next harvest season to hear about Lauren’s achievements. Hopefully, her kindness will inspire others to do something for those less fortunate. And if that’s what the next generation is all about, well, the world is in safe hands.

