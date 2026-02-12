Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Judge Fires Back At Teacher After Her Actions Lead To ‘Devastating’ Outcome For Student
Smiling blonde woman outdoors, representing teacher involved in judge firing back after devastating student outcome.
Crime, Society

Judge Fires Back At Teacher After Her Actions Lead To ‘Devastating’ Outcome For Student

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

31

2

Julie Rizzitello, a 37-year-old English teacher at Wall Township High School in New Jersey, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting she took advantage of two of her students, including one she groomed from his freshman year and later became pregnant by.

The disturbing details were laid out in Monmouth County court as Rizzitello was formally sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree intimate misdemeanor.

Highlights
  • A 37-year-old English teacher groomed a freshman student, getting pregnant in the process.
  • Julie Rizzitello also targeted a second teen and employed both at her family’s bagel shop.
  • She was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of intimate misdemeanor.

Prosecutors then revealed a concerning finding, explaining that Rizzitello not only convinced the first teenage student – who was approximately 15 years old at the time – to have relations with her, but also to do so unprotected.

She then informed him she had aborted the baby.

    A 37-year-old English teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison after grooming two students, getting pregnant by one

    Woman in a courtroom standing with handcuffs, as a judge fires back at teacher after devastating outcome for student.

    Woman in a courtroom standing with handcuffs, as a judge fires back at teacher after devastating outcome for student.

    Image credits: Asbury Park Press/Thomas P. Costello

    According to prosecutors, Rizzitello began grooming the first boy in 2017, when he was a freshman. She told him she dreamed of sleeping with him. The relationship became intimate later that year and continued into 2018.

    During sentencing, Monmouth County Judge Jill Grace O’Malley addressed the emotional toll on the teen.

    Wall High School exterior with parked cars and an American flag, related to judge firing back at teacher incident.

    Wall High School exterior with parked cars and an American flag, related to judge firing back at teacher incident.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    “Not only does he have to deal with the fact that he’s groomed throughout his entire high school years, that he was preyed upon by his teacher who he loved and trusted… that he was s**ually ab*sed by this teacher,” the judge said.

    “But now he’s struggling to come to terms with the fact that this individual had an abortion and [he] wasn’t comfortable with it. This is the psychological impact, the devastation…”

    Judge in courtroom reacting and firing back at teacher following a devastating outcome for a student case hearing.

    Judge in courtroom reacting and firing back at teacher following a devastating outcome for a student case hearing.

    Image credits: Asbury Park Press/Thomas P. Costello

    The judge made clear that the court did not view the relationship as consensual or reciprocal, rejecting any attempt to frame it as mutual before addressing the nature of the conduct directly, and how often she encounters it.

    Smiling woman with long blonde hair outdoors, representing teacher related to judge firing back after student outcome.

    Smiling woman with long blonde hair outdoors, representing teacher related to judge firing back after student outcome.

    Image credits: Wall High School

    “This is grooming. It is traditional grooming that I see every week here in this courthouse. This is the behavior of a standard s**ual predator. You’re no different,” she told Rizzitello.

    When the former teacher reportedly shook her head in disagreement, the judge interrupted her: “Stop shaking your head … These are the facts.”

    The teacher employed both teenagers at her family-owned bagel shop to spend extra time with them

    Teacher profile page for Mrs. Rizzitello at Wall High School linked to judge firing back after student outcome controversy.

    Teacher profile page for Mrs. Rizzitello at Wall High School linked to judge firing back after student outcome controversy.

    Image credits: Wall High School

    Prosecutors said the ab*se was not limited to one victim. Rizzitello later targeted another student, an 18-year-old, in early 2024.

    She admitted to having encounters with each student separately, including at her home, in parking lots, and at her family-owned bagel shop, where both boys worked at different times.

    Two women sitting on a table in casual clothes, related to judge firing back at teacher after devastating student outcome.

    Two women sitting on a table in casual clothes, related to judge firing back at teacher after devastating student outcome.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    This detail, as per prosecutors, adds a significant layer to the case because it speaks directly to the mechanics of grooming.

    By arranging for the students to work for her family, she created opportunities for extended contact outside the classroom while also placing herself in an additional position of authority over them.

    Young woman smiling indoors with blurred family members, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Young woman smiling indoors with blurred family members, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    After her arrest in July 2024, authorities said she contacted both victims and asked them to delete potential evidence from their phones and devices.

    Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago described the conduct as calculated.

    Woman with long blonde hair in a courtroom setting as judge fires back at teacher after devastating outcome for student

    Woman with long blonde hair in a courtroom setting as judge fires back at teacher after devastating outcome for student

    Image credits: Asbury Park Press/Doug Hood

    “These crimes were not isolated incidents constituting moments of poor judgment; they were textbook cases of grooming, involving a defendant who repeatedly leveraged tactics of isolation, manipulation, and control for the sake of her own selfish purposes,” Santiago said.

    “The egregious nature of the conduct was further compounded by the plain fact that the emotional and psychological harm she inflicted came at the expense of two of the very same young minds she had been entrusted to develop and nurture.”

    Many readers refused to take the case seriously, joking that the victim had gotten “lucky”

    Yearbook photo of a young woman highlighted among blurred student portraits after judge fires back at teacher incident.

    Yearbook photo of a young woman highlighted among blurred student portraits after judge fires back at teacher incident.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    The pregnancy, revealed in court, made clear how completely the boundaries between authority and exploitation had collapsed.

    According to court testimony, Rizzitello persuaded the freshman to have unprotected relations with her on his birthday and later informed him she was pregnant. She subsequently told him she had terminated the pregnancy.

    Online, however, the reaction was fractured. Many readers appeared unable to take the case seriously because of the genders of those involved, framing the teenage victim as “lucky” and dismissing the ab*se altogether.

    Woman in black shirt escorted by officer and woman wiping tears in courtroom after judge fires back at teacher incident.

    Woman in black shirt escorted by officer and woman wiping tears in courtroom after judge fires back at teacher incident.

    Image credits: Stephanie Faughnan

    “Someone get him the ‘Luckiest Boy in School’ medal,” one commenter wrote. While another suggested the teen was hardly harmed, saying, “Like the ‘father’ was heartbroken. He’s more like ‘huh, what.’”

    “How come all my female teachers were in their 60s pushing 270 on the scale?” a third asked.

    “It’s always the attractive ones.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the case on social media

    Comment by Tyshawn Phillips saying The Usual Suspects with 28 likes reacting to a post about judge firing back at teacher after her actions lead to devastating outcome for student.

    Comment by Tyshawn Phillips saying The Usual Suspects with 28 likes reacting to a post about judge firing back at teacher after her actions lead to devastating outcome for student.

    A social media comment by Mo Johnny discussing perceptions about attractiveness and behavior in a light blue speech bubble.

    A social media comment by Mo Johnny discussing perceptions about attractiveness and behavior in a light blue speech bubble.

    Comment by Timotea Russo emphasizing the importance of trust and responsibility in education related to judge firing back at teacher.

    Comment by Timotea Russo emphasizing the importance of trust and responsibility in education related to judge firing back at teacher.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing adult behavior, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing adult behavior, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Comment by Noir Jake stating the crime has become typecast with the typical suspect in a social media post.

    Comment by Noir Jake stating the crime has become typecast with the typical suspect in a social media post.

    Social media comment discussing homeschooling benefits, relevant to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Social media comment discussing homeschooling benefits, relevant to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing consequences related to teacher actions and a devastating outcome for a student.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing consequences related to teacher actions and a devastating outcome for a student.

    Screenshot showing a social media comment referencing education, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Screenshot showing a social media comment referencing education, related to judge firing back at teacher after student outcome.

    Comment from Billy George expressing disbelief about teachers' appearance in a social media post related to judge firing back at teacher.

    Comment from Billy George expressing disbelief about teachers' appearance in a social media post related to judge firing back at teacher.

    Comment discussing teacher's actions and probation alongside a GIF stating "I am the victim here" related to judge firing back.

    Comment discussing teacher's actions and probation alongside a GIF stating "I am the victim here" related to judge firing back.

    Commenter Patrick Ryan II emphasizes the judge firing back at teacher after actions cause devastating outcome for student.

    Commenter Patrick Ryan II emphasizes the judge firing back at teacher after actions cause devastating outcome for student.

    Comment by Michael Lamparillo stating this is a bad one in a text message style format.

    Comment by Michael Lamparillo stating this is a bad one in a text message style format.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ivan Anthony responding to a teacher-related controversy about a student's outcome.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ivan Anthony responding to a teacher-related controversy about a student's outcome.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    David Beaulieu
    David Beaulieu
    David Beaulieu
    Community Member
    Easy test.. if we switch the s*x of the perpetrator and victim how do we feel?

    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    When men target teen girls or boys, it is considered abhorrent and predatory. When women do it, they are "lucky" or it is "mutual". The unfairness to men is not the fact that they are treated the way they are, but that women often aren't. They are all predators who exploit and a***e children for their own s****l pleasure.

