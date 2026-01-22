Unhinged Teacher Pushes Group Shaming In Class, Mom Horrified After Son Confesses He Takes Part Too

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Middle Ages, schoolteachers believed that negative emotions such as fear or shame were way more efficient for motivating students to acquire knowledge. Practices such as publicly shaming “negligent” students were quite common. However, it turns out that even today, some teachers are also prone to such tactics…

In fact, this outrageous story was first posted by the user Userinshock when her teenage son, returning from school, shared his class experience with his mother. The mother’s first reaction was shock, her second was also shock, and then she decided to take it online to vent about it.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Sometimes, school teachers resort to really totalitarian practices to make students study better, and this creates a horrible atmosphere in the classroom

Teen boy in classroom stressed and overwhelmed with crumpled papers, highlighting impact of group shaming in school setting.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is the mom of a teenager, and her son recently told her about an awful situation he’d witnessed

Text post showing a parent shocked and seeking advice after son reveals participation in group shaming at school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a student recalling a lesson where a friend was group shamed by an unhinged teacher in class.

Male teacher in his 20s shouting and leading group shaming activity with students in a classroom setting.

Alt text: Text describing a teacher encouraging group shaming in class as students repeat the word shame in unison.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a teacher encouraging group shaming as a student looks embarrassed and a parent feels horrified.

Stressed teenage boy sitting at desk in classroom, struggling with group shaming pushed by unhinged teacher.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One of the teachers, a man in his twenties, made all the class stand up and chant, “Shame! Shame! Shame!” to a “negligent” student

Student reveals unhinged teacher pushes group shaming and forces participation through chanting shame in class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about teacher pushing group shaming in class with students repeatedly saying shame during the activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a teacher pushing group shaming in class as students laugh without finding it funny.

Text about a teacher pushing group shaming in class, with a mom horrified after her son admits participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher in classroom engaging students with group shaming method while students participate and raise hands during lesson.

Image credits: Max Fischer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The victim was the teen’s friend, but he had to stand up and chant as well, not willing to be the next victim himself

Text excerpt showing a student describing feeling humiliated in class due to group shaming pushed by a teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher uses group shaming with chanting and pointing, causing fear among students in class to join in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a teacher encouraging group shaming in class, causing concern for a mom after her son admits participation.

Text excerpt describing a teacher encouraging group shaming in class while continuing lesson as if nothing happened.

Excerpt describing a teacher pushing group shaming in class as students chant shame repeatedly at a peer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher standing in classroom near whiteboard during lesson, addressing students about group shaming activities.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the author’s son opened up about being publicly shamed by the class himself as well in the past

Text excerpt describing a teacher's group shaming behavior and a mom's shock after her son admits participation.

Text describing a mom horrified after her son confesses taking part in group shaming pushed by an unhinged teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Student describes feeling sick from group shaming in class pushed by unhinged teacher, with mom horrified after confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parent concerned about unhinged teacher pushing group shaming and bullying behavior among young students in class.

Text describing an unhinged teacher’s group shaming tactics in class, shocking a mom after her son’s confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Female teacher wearing glasses, sitting at desk in library, discussing group shaming with concerned expression

Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Turns out, there are at least two male teachers in the school who actively resort to such “teaching practices”

Text describing a teacher pushing group shaming in class with students visibly uncomfortable and affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a son revealing group shaming in class pushed by an unhinged teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a student’s distress after a teacher promotes group shaming in class causing emotional impact.

Text about group shaming where boys are singled out and girls participate in chanting and laughing during class.

Teen boy in denim jacket looks down alone while two girls talk in background, illustrating group shaming in class scenario.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the teachers’ victims are boys only, and they never attempt to shame the girls this way

Text excerpt describing unhinged teacher pushing group shaming normalized among teens, causing parental distress.

Text discussing concerns about unhinged teacher promoting group shaming in class and mental health safeguarding issues.

Text expressing urgent concerns about an unhinged teacher pushing group shaming and fears of cover-up by school leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a plain white background expressing horror and urgency seeking advice about overreacting to a situation.

Image credits: Userinshock

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom was horrified by the son’s story, and she decided to get social services or education authorities involved

The Original poster (OP) recounts how her son recently returned from school and reported that their teacher, wanting to punish an errant student, ordered the entire class to stand up, point their fingers at him, and loudly chant, “Shame! Shame! Shame!” The boy was also devastated by the fact that this time, his close friend was the victim of the class.

The author’s son felt sorry for his friend, but he also gave in to the teacher and joined in the group bullying. Simply because, as he told his mom later, the teacher’s wrath would’ve otherwise been directed at him. The student admitted that he, too, had once stood like this in the middle of the classroom, with all his classmates chanting, “Shame!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen told his story, and his mother just couldn’t believe it. It turns out that more than one teacher at the school resorted to this totalitarian practice. At least two teachers, both men in their twenties, actively used this “policy.” However, the victims of their punishments were always boys, and the teachers never attempted to shame the girls.

The author says she wants to put an end to this outrageous practice, but is almost certain that there’s no point in contacting the school board. The problem is that the academy where her son studies has a policy of hushing up any problems, and her outrage won’t produce results. So she decided to ask netizens what she should do in this situation.

Worried mother comforting upset son outdoors, reflecting distress over group shaming challenging classroom behavior.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In fact, bullying in schools has long been a serious problem, and it’s usually the students themselves who initiate it. For example, a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that 22% of youth aged 12–18 reported being bullied, while 9.3% of schoolers said their bullies were peers, and only 1.5% said the bully was actually a teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, in the situation described in our story, the teachers were essentially trying to create a “vicarious cycle” by encouraging students to shame their classmates themselves. Regardless, this practice is completely inappropriate, reminiscent of the sad days of Victorian schools, and requires immediate reporting from parents and, perhaps, the students themselves as well.

“Many young people feel they will never be believed if they bring a complaint against a teacher, but don’t let this stop you,” this dedicated post on the Bullies Out project website says. “Bullying by a teacher is unacceptable behavior, and no child should be subjected to it.” In other words, the author is right to draw public attention to this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments also massively supported this mother, urging her to perhaps team up with other parents of publicly shamed children and bring the attention of social services or relevant education authorities. Regardless, this situation must 100% end, the responders are sure. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

Commenters gave this mom their sincere support and sympathy, and suggested that she join forces with the parents of other kids, seeking justice

Screenshot of a comment describing a teacher pushing group shaming in class, with a mom horrified by her son’s confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online forum discussion about unhinged teacher promoting group shaming in class with concerned parents responding.

Comment from HighStreetOtter discussing concerns about group shaming in class and hopes it will be stopped by authorities.

Comment from user Hello39 discussing parents and pupils speaking out against group shaming by unhinged teacher in class.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from experienced teacher on unhinged teacher promoting group shaming in class and student concerns shared by mom.

Screenshot of an online comment urging parents to consider school policies amid concerns about group shaming by a teacher.