14 Teachers Share Their Secrets For Toys Kids Won’t Abandon
The toy aisle can feel like a sensory overload, a kaleidoscope of plastic promises and blinking lights. We've all been there: dropping cash on the "hot" new toy, only to find it discarded in a corner after approximately 48 hours. It's frustrating for parents and often baffling. But who sees kids interact with toys day in and day out, observing what genuinely captures their attention long-term? Teachers, that's who.
So, we dove into the collective wisdom of Reddit, specifically seeking out educators willing to share their observations. Fourteen teachers weighed in, revealing the unsung heroes and timeless classics that consistently get played with in their classrooms and childcare settings. Forget the five-minute wonders; these are the toys that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and, most importantly, actual sustained play. Get ready to take notes.
This post may include affiliate links.
"We have these plastic connectors that include wheels and hinges so they can build things that fold and unfold or drive around like cranes, trains, dragons, etc. I’ve been in this classroom over 2 years and it is ALWAYS the favorite toy year round, they literally never get sick of them." - ireallylikeladybugs
Review: "My grandkids - ages 3 to 6 - are enjoying creating with this kit. The pieces are easy for them to connect and they hold together well when finished creation is being played with which is great!" - Amazon Customer
"We have some squigs that my toddlers always love. They love trying to suction them to one of our windows or the table. We also have some with spinning elements. Those are post popular. They also really enjoy in and out work. Bonus is there’s stretchy rubber bands that they have to push them through." - blondiel1995
Review: "The grand kids play with them endlessly. All 3 of them love them at ages 2, 4, 6 and play them together which surprised grandmom and me." - William Wade
"Phones, bowls/dishes/utensils (i just get them from the dollar store), baby dolls and accessories (bottles, shoes, carriers, blankets), basically just baby versions of adult stuff. They love to copy us!" - meltmyheadaches
Review: "My 3 yr old grandson has a play kitchen with a few cool accessories but THESE are waaaaaay cool and fun. We adults have fun pretend playing also." - peggy Wanket
Review: "Great fake snow for kids!! I put in my classrooms sensory bin and it entertained them for days! All you do is add water and watch the snow instantly grow!" - Kate
Review: "This is such a cute toy! Very well made and the ice cream scooper works great for placing the scoops on the cones/ cup. I’d recommend for ages 3-8." - Malyce86
Interesting choices so far, right? It's fascinating to see what stands the test of time through the eyes of educators who witness countless hours of play. Keep reading to see what other gems these teachers highlighted as consistent favorites among their students.
"Magnetic titles. Keeps them busy for hours if you let them and have a big variety of them. Also the classic magnet trains and wooden tracks are really popular too." - Pink-frosted-waffles
Review: "My kids are enjoying these magnetic tiles so much. Every piece is perfectly contacted to each other. I like that the set includes magnetic windows, doors and even a car! With 65 pieces, solid quality, this is a great purchase to me." - Jason
"For slightly older kids, Mobilo has easily been the most popular thing I’ve ever had in a classroom." - Turbulent_Eye_602
"The flow-adjustable funnel and the spinning millwheels – children will experience a new world of possibilities. New dimensions for playing, building and experimenting with sand!"
"We add a jar of small animals (like the kind used as counters) and they make little houses and towns for the creatures." - Conscious-Magazine44
Review: "Gave as a gift to my 4 year old niece. She loved it! So many different animals to choose from. Great quality." - amberly
Review: "While in quarantine I looked for toys to keep my 4 year old and my 1 year old busy. This is a great toy, my kids spent hours playing outside in their water table, and asked to bring to the bath tub when was time to take a bath. Customer service is very good, they responded very quick when I had a problem with one of the pieces, sending me a replacement. Highly recommend." - Patricia Hirahata-Hotz
Review: "We are minimalist so I prefer quality over quantity when it comes to toys. These toys are definitely high quality and allow for creativity. Love them and will definitely be buying more. My 5 and 7 year old love them." - Jedediah R.
From building blocks to imaginative play, it seems the tried-and-true classics often win out. These teacher insights are invaluable for anyone tired of playroom clutter. Let's see what final recommendations these Redditor educators had for toys that truly deliver lasting engagement.
"My prek kids are obsessed with the flexible straws and we also have a marble maze." - halsdoodle
Review: "What a wonderful Marble Run my son just enjoys it so much I bought the 150 PCS set." - Thomas Fleischaker
Review: "Perfect color variation! & great price for how many. Good birthday gift and amazon’s shipping is fast!" - Cheyenne
"Train tracks are awesome. As an adult it even keeps me entertained. We try to make the longest track we can and they all love that." - Void-Flower-2022
Review: "This set is very well made. The pieces fit together accurately and although it is a small set, it has everything you need; a crane that works, 3 types of cargo that fits on the train or on the included truck a bridge that the train can actually go under without getting stuck. It also has people, signs and trees. My grandson is 3 1/2 and loves it. He has a larger set at his Dad's house but this is perfect for my house or for travel. It comes in small box perfect to take with you. We are going on vacation next week; it is definitely going in my suitcase!" - Denise Shambour
"Nugget couch and the Nugget Chunk, they are the most played with items followed my magnatiles and Litttle People sets." - Quiet_Uno_9999
Review: "This children's sofa my daughter loves, its elasticity and stability are very good, my daughter in the above step jump it will not be deformed, open inside there is no smell to the child to play very assured!" - Jianxiang ye