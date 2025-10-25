‘Teacher Of The Year’ Finalist Who Lost Career Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Is Out For Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old veteran high school teacher who weighed in on the September 10 assassination of rightwing blowhard, Charlie Kirk, is suing her employer for placing her on indefinite leave.

Michelle Mickens said on her social media account that the world was a safer place without Kirk mere hours after his passing.

The news made it to her workplace, Oglethorpe County High School, where she was called in and then asked to resign.

Highlights Mickens was placed on leave after refusing to delete her Facebook post about Kirk’s Assassination.

Other teachers reportedly showed pro-Kirk support at school without consequence.

Mickens’ lawsuit claims the school district violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The ensuing complaint is calling foul, specifically because numerous pro-Kirk sentiments were displayed openly by other teachers – not only on social media, but also on school premises after the fact. According to the filing, these demonstrations were not addressed, much less given the same treatment.

The head master and the district superintendent called her in and told her that her comment had generated complaint

Woman in a black one-shoulder outfit smiling at a Teacher of the Year event with logo backdrop in Georgia

A day after she made the comment, on September 11, Mickens was summoned to the principal’s office.

There she found the headmaster, Bill Sampson, and District Superintendent Levine.

There, they explained that they had been tipped off to her Facebook post by an unknown party who, it has since been established, was not anyone connected to the school.

At that early stage, they noted that they would not be taking action, but just wanted to warn her of the complaint.

She was asked to delete the post, and when she refused, she was sent home early

Man holding microphone speaking passionately to a crowd, related to Teacher of the Year finalist controversy and revenge.

Later that evening, someone contacted Mickens on Facebook and told her that she was being targeted on social media by her former high school classmate, Michael Iniquez.

She learned that Iniquez was rallying against her. In a bid to preempt his efforts, Mickens called another meeting with the principal and superintendent.

Still, no mention of disciplinary action was made, but her seniors suggested that she remove the post.

When she refused and mentioned that she wished to consult her lawyer first, they suggested she apologize.

She was later asked to submit lesson plans, but stay home

Woman with glasses holding a Teacher of the Year cup inside a car, related to Teacher Of The Year finalist news.

This suggestion fell on barren ground, too.

After two hours in the front office, Mickens was sent home early with her two seniors promising to contact her shortly.

That would be the last day she was on the premises.

She was contacted by the school the same evening and asked to submit lesson plans for the next day, but was instructed to stay home. She complied.

The court filing observed that other teachers donned T-shirts as a tribute to Kirk and were not disciplined

Teacher of the year finalist Michelle Mickens holding certificate, smiling in professional attire indoors.

Two days later, Mickens learned that she had been locked out of the school’s email server and was informed by her trade union rep that the institution did not want her to return.

She was also told that if she did not resign voluntarily, she would be fired.

The court filing claims that while Mickens was placed on administrative leave, other teachers at the school donned T-shirts and crosses as a tribute to the late Kirk, but went unharassed.

“While Ms. Mickens has been on leave, other District employees who expressed pro-Charlie Kirk views were not disciplined for their expressive conduct,” the document reads.

“For example, several teachers have posted photos on social media wearing pro-Kirk t-shirts at school.”

Mickens has since limited the post’s visibility

Statement from SPLC on Teacher of the Year finalist Ms. Mickens facing censorship over personal views outside classroom.

The filing went on to say that the 20-year education system veteran has not removed the post, but tweaked its settings so that fewer people could see it.

It claimed that she feared “further retaliatory acts,” was uncertain of her future—especially since the school had already replaced her with one Lorraine Genetti,a hire that appears to have been decided on before Mickens was suspended.

“The District’s actions described above have caused significant emotional, reputational, and professional harm to Ms. Mickens,” the document penned on September 20 noted.

The court filing has accused the school of persecuting employees who hold political views that do not align with its own

Woman with long blonde hair embraces man in suit and purple tie, related to teacher of the year finalist controversy.

The document went on to say that while Mickens has not removed the Facebook post, neither has she made any more (as she usually does on her personal account, which is in no way affiliated or connected to her professional life).

It claimed that she would like to continue posting as she saw fit, but has been too scared to do so with her employment status in limbo.

The filing describes the situation as a manipulation by the school to set an example to other employees, entertaining political sentiments that clash with the establishment’s political stance.

The Oglethorpe County School System’s actions have been dubbed “chilling”

Female Teacher of the Year finalist wearing glasses and holding a white mug, smiling in an indoor setting.

“[It’s] a clear and chilling message to her and other employees that speech critical of or inconsistent with the District’s preferred viewpoints would result in punishment or career consequences,” the document noted.

“This unlawful chilling effect has discouraged Ms. Mickens from engaging in future protected speech that she wishes to make presently.”

According to Mickens, her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights have been violated

Female teacher of the year finalist speaking in classroom, wearing green dress, surrounded by educational materials and puppets.

The document calling for a jury trial demands that Mickens be reinstated to her position, compensated for the inconvenience, and protected from any attempts at retribution from the school or district.

The lawsuit is based on the alleged violation of Micken’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and pertains chiefly to her apparent (lack of) free speech.

Mickens post claimed that she did not respect him at all and the world was a safer place without him

Facebook comment by Peter Chiasson criticizing a teacher of the year finalist involved in Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

Mickens post read:

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, and I certainly don’t condone this, but he was a horrible person, a fascist full of hate for anyone who was different.”

“While I’m sad that we live in a country where gun violence is an epidemic, the world is a bit safer without him.



“I didn’t respect him at all, and he’s part of the hatred and vitriolic language we hear so much now. I pray that without him, people can be kinder and more tolerant to one another.”

