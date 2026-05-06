Teacher Allows Kindergartners To Pick Their Own Funny Names And The Internet Loves The Results

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A kindergarten teacher has gone viral after sharing a classroom activity that quickly turned into internet comedy.

On April 4, Jordan Lake posted an Instagram Reel that captured a lighthearted moment in his classroom, showing his students picking brand-new names for themselves for the day. The kids’ responses ranged from sweet to completely chaotic, quickly drawing attention online.

Highlights A kindergarten teacher went viral after letting students choose new names for the day.

Students selected a variety of humorous and imaginative names like "Marshmallow" and "Bhum Bhum Kachoom".

The activity encouraged classroom engagement by fostering lessons in self-expression and autonomy.

The video, which has now garnered 919k views, left viewers loving both the kids’ creativity and the teacher’s reactions.

Meanwhile, several parents and teachers commented that the activity fostered lessons in confidence and self-expression.

“This is so fun! They will remember this forever!” one viewer commented.

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A teacher’s video has gone viral after he asked his students what they wanted to be called for the day

Image credits: Instagram / primarilykindergarten

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Lake, who is in his fifth year teaching kindergarten, shared the classroom moment on Instagram with the caption, “Letting students change their name for the day because they’re only young once.”

In the video, he sat at his desk with blank name tags and a marker while asking students one simple question: “What do you want your name to be for the rest of the day?”

The answers immediately turned hilarious.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Instagram / primarilykindergarten

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One student confidently said, “Marshmallow,” without even pausing to think.

Another picked, “Ochy,” explaining, “I was thinking in my head, I think Ochy is the perfect name.”

Lake then asked if the student knew what the name meant. “Mmm, I don’t know,” the child replied.

“Nice to meet you, Ochy,” the teacher responded while handing over the name tag.

Other students picked names like Kipper, Morty, Shady, Foggy, Hello, Wiggly, Bhum Bhum Kachoom, and even Cindy. The class also decided to rename their teacher “Mr. River.”

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After the video was posted online, viewers observed that the activity held more meaning than was initially apparent

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

While the funny names captured most viewers’ attention, some highlighted that the exercise encouraged creativity and autonomy.

“This is such an awesome idea. Also, it illustrates the idea so clearly that it’s just not hard to call people by their preferred names,” one person wrote.

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Another added, “Love this! We used to do this at our nursery school. So empowering!”

Image credits: Instagram / primarilykindergarten

“The creativity is hilarious,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “The magic of kindergartners.”

Many teachers in the comments section also shared that they wanted to try the activity in their own classrooms.

“Lol I love this! Thinking about adding it to my class store as a coupon,” one teacher shared.

Another person added, “Add the part when you ask them how they’d spell it!!! I love that.”

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Many viewers also praised Lake for his natural interaction with the students throughout the activity.

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“I absolutely love everything. Name choices, your reactions, the joy,” one comment read.

Several viewers commented that moments like this help make elementary school memories last a lifetime.

“Teachers be earning gold stars every damn day!! Love this!” another viewer commented.

Beyond the viral laughs, experts shared that activities like this not only entertain but also help children focus and build imagination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Lake (@primarilykindergarten)

Occupational therapist Dr. Alexia Metz explained that children often benefit more from open-ended imagination than constant stimulation from toys and screens.

“We keep bringing home more and more toys, thinking this is the toy that will get my kid into Harvard,” Metz told TODAY.com.

“But then we don’t see the value in their playing because they can’t organize themselves enough to play.”

A widely discussed 2017 University of Toledo study also found that toddlers played better when fewer toys were available.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Researchers observed children aged 18 to 30 months in a room with a varying number of toys. Notably, when presented with 16 toys, the children constantly bounced from one object to another.

But when the number dropped to just four toys, the children stayed focused longer and became more engaged in imaginative play.

Experts further noted that this type of focused creativity not only entertains but also supports key themes of childhood development, such as problem-solving, social interaction, and building confidence.

“Having them spell the new name was solid pedagogy,” wrote one viewer

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