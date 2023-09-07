“I Don’t Want To Distract My Classmates”: Girl Makes Teacher Regret Making Her Take Off Her Wig

Life can be pretty unfair, and that’s a tough reality to swallow. Wars happen, people get sick, and we lose the ones we love.

You’ve likely heard the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Well, that’s exactly what a girl in redditors u/SquidlyMan150’s class tried to do when she got a new wig to cover her cancer scars.

But then, her teacher did something heartless and denied her the chance to wear it.

The story garnered quite a bit of attention on the platform

Ignorant teacher demanded a girl with cancer to take off the wig that hid her scars

The brave girl did not get upset and came up with the perfect answer for the teacher

Image credits: SquidlyMan150

School rules are important, but there should sometimes be exceptions

Reading such stories can make you lose faith in people quickly. It’s a sad story about a girl with cancer, her bravery, and a teacher who didn’t understand. While classroom rules are necessary, it’s also important to know when to be considerate in different situations. That’s what makes us human after all.

Whether you’re in high school or college, being in a classroom can be a bit intimidating. There are usually a lot of students, and the teacher goes through a lot of stuff pretty quickly. To make learning better for everyone, it’s important to behave well and know what not to do in class, while following the school’s rules.

We don’t need to teach you that it’s wrong to show up late for a class, sleep, eat, interrupt, talk or text. But we’ve looked into some dumb school rules around the world we couldn’t believe were real.

This isn’t the first school policy that may raise eyebrows, as other schools have implemented strange-sounding rules as well

Friendship is often one of the earliest relationships we form, typically during our school years. We support our best friends through both their highs and lows. However, in some schools in the UK, a surprising rule exists – students are not allowed to have best friends. This controversial policy is based on the idea of shielding children from the emotional distress that can result from falling out with close friends.

In China’s Gaoxin No. 1 Elementary School, students can take short naps on their desks during lunchtime from 12:10 to 2 pm. A teacher mentioned that parents support this practice because it’s not feasible for them to pick up their children and take them home for a nap within the short lunch break. Napping at their desks helps the kids feel more energized in the afternoon when classes resume.

In some Japanese schools, students are not permitted to look good – wear makeup, have painted nails, or shave their legs. The reasoning behind this rule is to encourage students to prioritize their studies over their appearance.

School rules should never make children feel repressed or scared of expressing themselves as they feel the most comfortable doing

Imagine being told you can only use the bathroom three times during an entire semester in your school. Your first reaction might be a resounding “No!” However, in 2011, Evergreen Park High School (EPHS) in Chicago implemented precisely this rule to ensure students didn’t miss essential class time.

According to EPHS Principal Bill Sanderson, the policy’s purpose is to discourage students from using restroom visits as a reason to skip class. It also ensures that students who might miss important class time during a bathroom break have a way to catch up on their missed work.

In the end, policies like these make us think about how to improve the learning experience in our ever-changing education systems. It shows that education is always evolving to meet the needs of students and society. Though in certain situations, educational institutions may push their boundaries too far.

The OP communicated with the comentators and answered their questions

They were supportive of the girl and the classmates