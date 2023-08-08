 “That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral | Bored Panda
“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral
Celebrities, Entertainment

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

You may have heard that Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old artist hailed for her infinite talent, has been busy running her ‘The Eras Tour’ show, which is predicted to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Or that she’s hiding in janitors’ cars while making eye-watering sums of money.

However, Swift’s admirers didn’t focus on this particular aspect. Instead, people became slightly obsessed with a sweet letter she wrote to Alicia Key’s 8-year-old son, Genesis Ali Dean, who came to watch Taylor perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with his mom last Saturday.

“Gen, Hi my friend!!” Swift’s card read. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.” Of course, fans were swift to notice that the card’s letterhead read “Songwriter • Feline Enthusiast.”

Some fans found it to be “iconic,” while others perceived it as rather endearingly dorky, aligning well with Swift’s public image. After all, as one fan has pointed out, her previous card had “Born in 1989 / Loves cats,” as a letterhead.

If you ever wondered how record-breaking artists reach their stage unnoticed, look no further than Taylor Swift’s latest trick

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: janesreputation

@shaydanazifpour Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtontserastour @taylorswift @taylornation #tstheerastour #eras #taylorswift #janitorsoftiktok ♬ original sound – shaydanazifpour

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: shimmeringtay13

 

Many celebrities, including Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, were spotted attending Swift’s biggest tour

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: aliciakeys

However, among the happiest to see Taylor perform was Alicia Key’s boy Genesis, who received a rather dorky letter from her

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: aliciakeys

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: theluckywill

You can watch the lucky boy’s reaction to Taylor’s note below

@aliciakeys Big love to #taylorswift ♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: swifferwins

Of course, this isn’t the first time the “Shake It Off” artist’s cards were decorated with quirky letterheads

“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

Image credits: NRMorrow

Fans of Taylor thought the dorky letterhead fits her image perfectly

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing awkward about being a cat enthusiast

N G
N G
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i thought this was going to escalate swiftly

