“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

You may have heard that Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old artist hailed for her infinite talent, has been busy running her ‘The Eras Tour’ show, which is predicted to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Or that she’s hiding in janitors’ cars while making eye-watering sums of money.

However, Swift’s admirers didn’t focus on this particular aspect. Instead, people became slightly obsessed with a sweet letter she wrote to Alicia Key’s 8-year-old son, Genesis Ali Dean, who came to watch Taylor perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with his mom last Saturday.

“Gen, Hi my friend!!” Swift’s card read. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.” Of course, fans were swift to notice that the card’s letterhead read “Songwriter • Feline Enthusiast.”

Some fans found it to be “iconic,” while others perceived it as rather endearingly dorky, aligning well with Swift’s public image. After all, as one fan has pointed out, her previous card had “Born in 1989 / Loves cats,” as a letterhead.

If you ever wondered how record-breaking artists reach their stage unnoticed, look no further than Taylor Swift’s latest trick

Many celebrities, including Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, were spotted attending Swift’s biggest tour

However, among the happiest to see Taylor perform was Alicia Key’s boy Genesis, who received a rather dorky letter from her

You can watch the lucky boy’s reaction to Taylor’s note below

Of course, this isn’t the first time the “Shake It Off” artist’s cards were decorated with quirky letterheads

Fans of Taylor thought the dorky letterhead fits her image perfectly