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Depending on your social circle, tattoos might be something you tried out in college or something one gets at least once a year. There is no denying that for those who turn their arms and legs into a sort of ink sketchbook, some parts of the experience are downright commonplace.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts and memes from this page dedicated to tattoo culture. Get comfortable as you scroll through, if you’re prone to ink fever, perhaps look away, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

Hilarious ADHD tattoo meme for those who see their body as a canvas.

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    #2

    Funny tattoo fail of a small sign on a foot that says Gone to Market, referencing the nursery rhyme.

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    #3

    A funny tattoo meme tweet that says What does that tattoo mean? It means I had an extra $300 at some point in my life.

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    Tattoo culture has come a long way from being an edgy statement reserved for sailors, bikers, and rebellious teenagers sneaking into parlors the day they turn eighteen. These days it is closer to a mainstream hobby, and the numbers back that up. A Pew Research Center survey found that 32 percent of American adults have a tattoo, including 22 percent who have more than one, and the most common reason people give for getting inked is to honor or remember someone or something.

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    So the next time someone rolls up a sleeve to show off a portrait of their late grandmother next to a poorly rendered dolphin from their twenties, know that they are part of a very large club. What makes tattoo culture endlessly meme worthy is the gap between intention and execution.

    #4

    Hilarious tattoo meme featuring Bart Simpson outline with the quote My body is my journal and my tattoos are my story.

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    #5

    Hilarious tattoo meme: A tattoo fail with the text 'I do have am enough' alongside the popular woman yelling at cat meme.

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    #6

    A side-by-side comparison of a detailed Batman tattoo and a poorly drawn, hilarious tattoo version for a cheaper price.

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    Everyone walks into the shop with a Pinterest board and a vision, and everyone walks out with a slightly different interpretation of that vision, sometimes charmingly so, sometimes in a way that requires a good sense of humor and a long-sleeve shirt for job interviews. The community has built an entire genre of humor around the phrase "trust the process," usually deployed ironically underneath a photo of a tattoo that looks nothing like the reference image.
    #7

    A tattoo fail with misspelled song lyrics like its is my life by Jon Bovi and opps... I did it's again by Britany's Spear, creating a hilarious tattoo.

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    #8

    Hilarious tattoo fail depicting poorly drawn Pumbaa and Timon from The Lion King with Hakuna Matata.

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    #9

    Hilarious tattoo fail with a Disney-style logo on a knee, resembling a misspelled word.

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    Then there is the healing phase, which might be the single most universal shared experience among tattooed people, and therefore the richest vein for comedy. Fresh ink goes through an unglamorous cycle of oozing, peeling, and itching that makes people question every decision that led them there.

    #10

    A hilarious tattoo fail: a small rat tattoo placed inside an extreme earlobe stretching tunnel, a unique body canvas.

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    #11

    A funny tattoo meme showing a grocery store scanner misinterpreting a temporary bracelet as an Oreo Cookies purchase.

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    #12

    A boy climbing stairs, with different text labels on each step. The topmost step is labeled Tattoos.

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    According to the Ipsos poll on tattoo attitudes, the vast majority of tattooed Americans, 92 percent, say they are ultimately happy with their tattoos, which is a comforting statistic to remember while your new piece looks like a sunburned reptile shedding its skin. The internet has turned this shared misery into a bonding ritual, with people posting daily updates of their healing tattoos the way new parents post baby photos.

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    #13

    A hilarious tattoo fail showing a blend of The Simpsons and Hey Arnold! characters within an oval frame, making a funny tattoo.

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    #14

    Funny tattoo memes showing a tattoo artist being overwhelmed by inbox messages from clients.

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    #15

    An inspiring tattoo moment: Britain's oldest woman aged 94 getting her first tattoo, a fail for the rest of us.

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    Placement choices are another endless well of content. Some people go big and bold with sleeves and back pieces meant to be seen, while others prefer tiny, hidden tattoos only visible to the people they trust enough to show.

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    #16

    Humorous tattoo meme showing an arm with two simple band tattoos and a caption about getting an arm tattooed to reach the bottom of a Pringles can.

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    #17

    A poorly drawn animal tattoo that is hard to identify, a hilarious tattoo fail.

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    #18

    A foot with a Converse shoe tattoo, a hilarious tattoo fail.

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    The aforementioned Pew Research Center study found that among Americans with a tattoo, 91 percent say they would consider getting another one, which explains why so many memes revolve around the slippery slope from "just one small tattoo" to a full arm covered in ink within a few years. The community jokingly refers to this as tattoo addiction, and honestly, the shoe fits.
    #19

    Hilarious tattoo meme: Multiple pop culture characters pointing to a speech bubble that says GET A TATTOO!!

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    #20

    Hilarious tattoo meme: A poorly drawn Homer Simpson tattoo, illustrating a tattoo fail when asking for a Picasso-style Homer.

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    #21

    Hilarious tattoo meme: A cartoon fish flexing a temporary tattoo, captioned as a 7-year-old showing off their new temporary tattoo.

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    Tattoo culture also has its own internal debates that generate plenty of content, like whether stick and poke tattoos done by a friend at a college party count as real art, or whether getting matching tattoos with a partner is romantic or a jinx.

    #22

    Hilarious tattoo meme fail of 'If not now then when?' for those who see their body as a canvas.

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    #23

    Hilarious Optimistic Prime tattoo meme for those who see their body as a canvas.

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    #24

    Hilarious tattoo meme featuring Pikachu for those who see their body as a canvas.

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    There is a whole subculture built around cover-up tattoos too, where skilled artists transform regrettable exes' names or questionable tribal designs into something genuinely impressive, and before and after photos of these transformations tend to rack up serious engagement online. Social media, and Instagram in particular, deserves credit for turning individual tattoo artists into recognizable personalities with their own fan bases and signature styles.

    #25

    Hilarious tattoo meme comparing the elaborate art in a temple to tattoos on a body, implying bodies are also canvases.

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    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My body is a synagogue: It's full of books and strange languages, and everyone is doing things slightly out of sync.

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    #26

    A tattoo fail with the text Only Judge Can God Me and a hand holding a globe.

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    #27

    A person with a mind-bending 3D tattoo on their head, creating an optical illusion, a hilarious tattoo.

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    Time-lapse videos of intricate pieces coming together, satisfying close-ups of fresh linework, and the occasional clip of a client visibly regretting their life choices mid-session have made tattoo content a genre unto itself, sitting somewhere between art appreciation and reality television.

    #28

    A comparison of two shark tattoo designs, highlighting the difference between a cheap 50$ tattoo and a detailed 500$ tattoo.

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    #29

    A man contemplating whether to get another tattoo or save money, a tattoo meme.

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    #30

    A woman with a connect-the-dots tattoo design on her leg, a hilarious tattoo fail.

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    At the end of the day, tattoos remain one of the few forms of self-expression that are simultaneously deeply personal and completely public, which is exactly why they generate so much shared humor. Whether someone's tattoo tells a meaningful story or was a spontaneous decision made on a beach vacation, the community around it has embraced both the artistry and the absurdity in equal measure, and that balance is what keeps the memes coming.
    #31

    A funny tattoo meme of Steve Irwin with a Croc shoe, illustrating a hilarious tattoo.

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    #32

    A hilarious tattoo meme of a potato peeler peeling a potato, representing a tattoo artist removing a tattoo.

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    #33

    A hilarious tattoo meme and fail showing the golden arches of McDonalds tattooed on a persons upper back.

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    #34

    A meme tattoo fail, with a drawing of a crying man with text saying Nooooo! You cant just get a meme tattoo!!

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    #35

    Hilarious tattoo fail meme with a mom's text message about tattoos for those who see their body as a canvas.

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    #36

    A woman with a face tattoo mimicking the style of her arm tattoo, creating a hilarious tattoo fail.

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    #37

    A compilation of different tattoo styles from Polynesia, Japan, Ireland, and a humorous tattoo fail from West Virginia.

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    #38

    A humorous tattoo meme featuring an incomplete, stylized hand tattoo with a red part, illustrating tattoo fails and memes.

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    #39

    A funny tattoo meme showing a person's arm with multiple names tattooed and crossed out, a series of tattoo fails.

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    #40

    Hilarious tattoo meme: Two panels showing bad tattoos, one a creepy figure, the other two distorted faces, about tattoo fails from a cheaper artist.

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    #41

    Rick and Morty tattoo fail, featuring Rick saying Looks like were in a tattoo Morty and Morty saying Aw geez Rick

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    #42

    Hilarious tattoo fail meme of a poorly rendered black and white portrait tattoo of Freddie Mercury singing into a microphone.

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    #43

    Hilarious tattoo fail meme featuring a black and white tattoo of Tupac Shakur with a unicorn horn.

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    #44

    Hilarious tattoo meme showing a customer's wide-eyed, shocked reaction to a messed-up drawing at a tattoo parlor.

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    #45

    Hilarious tattoo meme showing the Joker with green cannabis leaf hair and surrounded by more cannabis leaves.

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    #46

    Hilarious tattoo fail of a dog's portrait next to the actual dog, showing a poor resemblance.

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    #47

    A hilarious tattoo meme and fail, with a drawing of Spongebob Squarepants on a leg, with text asking What's that gonna look like when you're older?

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