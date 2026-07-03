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Depending on your social circle, tattoos might be something you tried out in college or something one gets at least once a year. There is no denying that for those who turn their arms and legs into a sort of ink sketchbook, some parts of the experience are downright commonplace.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts and memes from this page dedicated to tattoo culture. Get comfortable as you scroll through, if you’re prone to ink fever, perhaps look away, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram