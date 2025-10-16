Tate Mcrae’s Net Worth Continues To Grow In 2025 Thanks To Steady Success On Streaming Platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate McRae’s net worth is a hot topic heading into 2025, as her popularity continues to rise alongside a thriving music career driven by streaming. The 22-year-old Canadian singer and dancer broke out globally, riding the momentum that earned her a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 – Music (2021) and recognition from MTV, YouTube, and Billboard.

As McRae hits bigger award nights and festival stages, her profile keeps growing, but the dollars are only part of her story. The real engine behind her rise is consistent streaming traction, increasing live demand, and a fanbase that turns online buzz into real-world success.

Tate McRae’s Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth pegs Tate McRae’s net worth at around $4 million, though Capital FM notes the figure is an estimate. Meanwhile, Tuko notes McRae has never publicly disclosed her salary, with industry sources projecting her annual earnings between $11 and $13.8 million. These figures reflect a narrative shaped more by media outlets than by verified financial disclosures.

Tate Mcrae in a black lace top with long blonde hair, highlighting her growing net worth with success on streaming platforms.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

That climb makes more sense when viewed in light of her recent momentum. Hit singles and strong chart placements in Canada and the US coincided with her 2025 tour, fueling multiple income streams.

That traction fed back into her bottom line: as her streaming numbers surged, so did her earnings from royalties, Instagram reach, brand deals, and a high-performing YouTube presence.

Together, those engines shape an upward net-worth trajectory, one that turns headline buzz into real financial gains as McRae shifts from smaller venues to primary stages.

Music as Her Main Wealth Engine

Streaming and digital platforms sit at the center of Tate McRae’s earnings trajectory. After she began uploading original songs from a home studio in 2019, her streaming momentum took off with the 2020 hit “You Broke Me First” and scaled again with her 2022 album I Used to Think I Could Fly. Her most significant leap came with the 2023 single “Greedy,” which surpassed 1.93 billion Spotify streams as of 2025. On YouTube, HypeAuditor estimates McRae’s monthly channel earnings range from $4K to $5.5K, or $48.5K to $66.4K annually, with March 2025 coming in at $7.6K to $10.4K.

Tate Mcrae performing live on stage with a microphone, showcasing her growing net worth and streaming success in 2025.

Image credits: Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

This type of streaming traction generates measurable revenue: royalties, ad income, and on-platform playbacks all add up to serious returns.

Placed against fellow Canadian chart-toppers, her strategy stands out. Guinness World Records confirms The Weeknd as the first to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

For context, Justin Bieber has around 100.4 million monthly listeners, while McRae draws about 53.9 million, putting her between Bieber and peers like Shawn Mendes, who has 49 million. In net-worth terms, Celebrity Net Worth places Bieber at $200 million and Mendes at $40 million.

Tate Mcrae posing in a white top, highlighting net worth growth and success on streaming platforms in 2025.

Image credits: tatemcrae / Instagram

Her international performance boosted both recognition and momentum. The Brit Awards reports that “Greedy” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 55.3 million weekly streams and picked up multiple music awards in 2024. Billboard Canada confirms her album So Close To What hit No. 1 in Canada, while climbing to No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 amid her Miss Possessive Tour. Several tracks also charted on the Canadian Hot 100, adding to a growing portfolio of international hits and brand leverage.

Brand Collaborations

Brand partnerships have become a steady revenue source for Tate McRae alongside her music and touring. Tuko highlights her top deals, including Adidas, Essentia Water, and Neutrogena.

In 2024, McRae partnered with Adidas on its Z.N.E./Sportswear line. The campaign aligned with her dance-driven image and featured her prominently in branded content.

Her long-term collaboration with Essentia Water continued as well. The “Stop For Nothing” platform, launched in 2021, expanded to include tour tie-ins and social media content, keeping her regularly visible in the brand’s creative initiatives.

Tate Mcrae with long hair holding a jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel promoting skincare and net worth growth.

Image credits: tatemcrae / Instagram

In 2025, McRae became a global ambassador for Neutrogena. Glossy reported that the company viewed the partnership as a way to authentically engage Gen Z, noting that over 90 percent of her audience fits that demo. The brand synced its campaigns with her release cycle and tour schedule.

Tate Mcrae posing in black outfit with tour dates list, reflecting Tate Mcrae’s net worth growth on streaming platforms.

Image credits: tatemcrae / Instagram

Neutrogena also sponsored McRae’s Miss Possessive global tour, adding on-site activations and Hydro Boost sampling. This created a more immersive connection than simple logo placement (via HAPPI).

In a statement to Glossy, McRae said, “As I’m about to kick off a global tour and drop my third album, I couldn’t be more hyped to have my Neutrogena fam with me.” These kinds of partnerships provide a strong secondary income stream beyond streaming and touring.

Live Shows and Tours

Tate Mcrae performing on stage with dancers and red lighting, showcasing her steady success on streaming platforms.

Image credits: Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Touring has become one of McRae’s strongest income drivers, and her momentum keeps building. The Miss Possessive Tour is still in progress and slated to wrap up on November 8, 2025, with more than 80 shows on the calendar.

Pollstar reports that box office figures highlight the tour’s scope. At Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, she sold 6,476 tickets and grossed $454,752 on November 16, then 6,605 tickets and $463,485 the following night, totaling 13,081 tickets and $918,237 across two shows.

Person in a long fur coat posing near a large outdoor ad featuring Tate Mcrae, highlighting net worth and streaming success.

Image credits: tatemcrae / Instagram

Before that, McRae sold out Madison Square Garden in 2024, pulling in over $1 million from 12,458 tickets (via Pollstar). Appearances at festivals like Lollapalooza 2024 and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 helped turn online buzz into packed venues, contributing to her net-worth momentum.

Viral moments from the tour also fueled real-time interest. In June 2025, backup dancer Maycee Steele’s “Revolving Door” solo hit 5.7 million views on TikTok, directing new attention to McRae’s live shows.

One of McRae’s own TikToks, announcing two sold-out nights at London’s O2, reached 6.4 million views and turned a major milestone into another viral boost.

Beyond her own content, the “Tube Girl” trend by Sabrina Bahsoon featured “Greedy,” expanding the song’s audience and sustaining attention around the tour. The clip reached 749.7K views.

That wave of visibility came alongside a major venue upgrade. On February 19, 2025, McRae expanded the tour by 23 additional dates, including large arenas like Little Caesars Arena. The move cemented her shift from intimate venues to a full arena cycle (via 313 Presents).

Families’ Role in Shaping Her Career

Tate Mcrae performing on stage with dancers, showcasing her growing net worth through streaming platform success.

Image credits: Billboard / Getty Images

Tate McRae’s family laid the groundwork for the discipline behind her rise. Her father, Todd McRae, is a lawyer in the oil and gas sector. His job moved the family to Oman when she was a toddler.

She reflected on that experience in an interview with The Music: “I wish I remembered more. When I was younger, obviously, we used to travel the world.” After returning to Calgary, that early global exposure helped shape her outlook.

Her mother, Tanja Rosner, is a dance teacher who continued training Tate. At the same time, they lived overseas, then deepened it upon returning to Canada through programs tied to Alberta Ballet (via Dance Informa Magazine).

That foundation led to a string of awards. As Dance Informa Magazine reports, she earned Mini Best Dancer in 2013 and Junior Best Dancer in 2015 and 2016 at The Dance Awards NYC.

In 2015, she won a two-week scholarship at the Berlin State Ballet after earning silver as a soloist and bronze in a duet at the Youth America Grand Prix.

A year later, at 13, McRae became the first Canadian finalist on the American version of So You Think You Can Dance (via Dance Informa Magazine).

Tate Mcrae performing on stage in white outfit, showing strength and grace, highlighting net worth growth in 2025.

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

These milestones gave her credibility long before chart success. As she told The Music, “I never really thought that I was going to be a singer; I thought I was always going to be like the back-up dancer. So it’s very wild now that I’m able to do both.”

Her Canadian roots show up in the visuals, too. GQ SPORTS notes that Calgary hockey culture is “a huge part” of her life. She’s included references like the Zamboni in “Greedy” and nods to the Calgary Stampede in “Exes.”

Tate Mcrae smiling while sitting outdoors in wooden chair, highlighting streaming platforms driving net worth growth in 2025.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

That personal lens extends to her family as well. Her brother, Tucker McRae, now plays Division I hockey at Dartmouth. He appeared on her 2024 tour, modeling merch on TikTok. McRae has also written about him in “Dear Brother” and referenced him in “Calgary,” giving fans emotional touchpoints (via People).

Tate Mcrae featured in Spotify playlist cover celebrating songs with over 1 billion streams boosting net worth.

Image credits: tatemcrae / Instagram

Posts spotlighting family moments consistently drive engagement. One caption read, “MOM. DAD. I MADE THE BILLIONS CLUB.” It pulled 113K likes and 1,187 comments. Those reactions boosted visibility across platforms and contributed to the attention flywheel behind her net-worth story.

FAQ

Does Tate McRae support LGBTQ? In an interview with Pride, McRae said her LGBTQ+ fans are her “favorite” and added, “my whole team is gay,” explicitly voicing support. While on tour in Hamburg, Germany, she was filmed waving a Pride flag onstage as a visible show of support during her live set in a TikTok clip.

