Woman Untags Herself From Guy Best Friend’s IG Post After He Crops Her Fiancé Out Of Engagement Pic

Everyone says your engagement is supposed to be all about you and your partner, but what happens when your best friend makes it all about them instead?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself facing this exact dilemma after what should have been a magical, drama-free proposal turned into an Instagram situation she never saw coming. While she was still basking in the glow of being newly engaged, her best friend posted a photo from the moment, and cropped out the groom-to-be.

There’s something deeply jarring about seeing a photo of one of the biggest moments of your life, and realizing someone edited the love of your life right out of it

The author was on a trip with her close friends and boyfriend when he proposed to her

Her best friend took a really nice picture of the proposal, but posted only the picture of her, with her now-fiancé cropped out and no allusion to an engagement

She thought it was strange, so she reached out to the best friend and asked him why he did that, to which he responded that he just thought she looked really good

She untagged herself from the post and moved on until she noticed that the best friend started throwing shade at her on his stories

The OP had gone on a trip with a close-knit group of friends, including her best friend who she had been tight with since college. It was all good vibes until her boyfriend, now fiancé, proposed to her in a quiet moment at sunset. It was private, sweet, and emotional. Her best friend was right there, taking pictures of the proposal, and one of them came out stunning.

Not long after, the best friend posted that same photo, but he cropped out the fiancé entirely. It was just the OP in the picture, as if she’d been doing a solo shoot in the vineyard. There was no caption that indicated an engagement, and no tag for her partner. Just a vague line that stated that she was glowing.

She then messaged her best friend to say it felt a little weird, as it was an engagement photo. However, he brushed it off, saying she looked so good in it, he just had to post. Rather than blowing it up, she simply untagged herself and left it at that. Soon after, the best friend started posting cryptic, moody stories directed at her.

Now, their mutual friends are taking sides. Some told the OP she was being too sensitive and that the best friend was just trying to support her, while others said it’s totally understandable for her to feel uncomfortable because her engagement photo got reframed as his content drop.

According to Verywell Mind, digital spaces demand the same level of etiquette as real-life interactions, and sometimes even more. Online actions, once posted, tend to leave lasting impressions. They also highlight key principles when it comes to sharing pictures online which include sharing with discretion, not excluding others, and respecting people’s privacy.

In this story, the best friend’s decision to crop out the fiancé and post the image without context or congratulations violates all three, and Psych Central even goes as far as referring to his actions as toxic.

They stated that the friend centering himself in the OP’s milestone, disregarding both emotional boundaries and digital respect, undermining special moments and milestones, and using passive-aggressive tactics to retaliate or manipulate are red flags.

Life Hack explains that passive-aggressive behavior often hides behind seemingly harmless actions, but these are intentional tactics used to express resentment without open communication, which can seriously damage relationships. They list some common forms of passive-aggression which include sarcasm, subtle sabotage, withholding inclusion, backhanded compliments, sulking, and throwing shade online.

Netizens were in support of the OP, with most people agreeing that her reaction was completely justified. They pointed out how disrespectful it was to crop out the fiancé, calling the move disrespectful. A recurring theme in the responses was that the best friend clearly has romantic feelings for her, despite the “just friends” label.

What do you think about this situation? What would you do if a friend pulled this move at your engagement? Would you confront them or just cut ties quietly? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens declared she wasn’t wrong for untagging herself from the post, but pointed out that there’s a high chance her best friend of many years is in love with her

