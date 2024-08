ADVERTISEMENT

Armand Gustav Duplantis, also known as “Mondo,” is the latest Olympian to go viral for reasons completely unrelated to his athletic performance.

Turns out the pole vaulter looks like what some have described to be the combination of a “handful of white male celebrity faces,” with fans comparing him to the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Cillian Murphy, Jeremy Allen White, and Josh Richards.

Duplantis dazzled audiences last Monday (August 5,) when he broke his own world record with an astonishing 6.24 meter jump that also secured him the Olympic gold medal.

Following his victory, the Swedish star’s fit and agile frame, big blue eyes, messy brown hair, and perfect smile made hordes of viewers swoon, with many looking to know more about him and his “movie star” appearance

Swedish Pole Vaulter and gold medal-winner “Mondo” Duplantis goes viral after netizens notice he looks like the fusion of “all” of their Hollywood favorites

Image credits: mondo_duplantis

“Mondo” Duplantis had a difficult decision to make early on in his career. Having been born to an American father and a Swedish mother and studying at Louisiana State University, the 24-year-old was all but set to represent America.

However, his Swedish coach, Jonas Anshelm, convinced him to switch sides, as he believed in his ability to extract every ounce of potential out of the promising young athlete.

His gamble paid off–with interest–as Duplantis has been stacking one gold medal after another ever since his first international competition in the 2015 Cali World Youth Championships.

With his latest victory the pole vaulter has collected 13 gold medals (two of which are Olympic) across international and European championships.

Image credits: mondo_duplantis

His achievement was the subject of a small controversy as, during the official NBC coverage, American announcers Mike Greenberg and Dominique Foxworth couldn’t understand why the Louisiana-born pole vaulter was representing Sweden.

“I’m counting that in our medal count. The man grew up in Louisiana. Another one for the USA. U-S-A! U-S-A!” they said.

After noticing his movie star-tier looks, fans took to social media to pinpoint the exact combination of celebrities the athlete was seemingly made out of

Image credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Image credits: mondo_duplantis

“That’s Jeremy Allen White, Timothée Chalamet, and Cillian Murphy as one guy,” wrote one fan on X.

“My first time seeing Duplantis was today. I immediately saw Jeremy Allen White and came to this app to see if it was a thing or just me,” said another.

“Good lord, he’s amazing and looks like a combo of Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White,” one viewer said.

Image credits: tchalamet

“Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis looks like the love child of Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White,” wrote another.

“I can’t with Mondo Duplantis. Drop-dead gorgeous, athletic variant of Timothée Chalamet. Pole vaulting GOAT,” one fan exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Duplantis (@mondo_duplantis)

Armand Duplantis aka George Russell aka Cillian Murphy aka Timothee Chalamet pic.twitter.com/4arUgE8M1m — mike breen’s bangs  (@IngridKim) August 5, 2024

Pretty cool to see Timothee Chalamet and Cillian Murphy’s son set another world record pic.twitter.com/ijHvROooAh — Jack McKessy (@jfmckessy) August 5, 2024

Såg Dune II häromdagen. Upptäckte till min förvåning att huvudrollen spelades av Armand Duplantis Timothée Chalamet? Armand Duplantis? pic.twitter.com/SK65SlZAw1 — Robert Perlskog (@robertperlskog) April 25, 2024

Duplantis’ Olympic run came to a successful conclusion, but not after he celebrated by kissing his girlfriend and striking the iconic pose of viral Turkish shooter and silver medallist Yusuf Dikec, after fellow jumper Kurtis Maschall from Australia dared him to do it.

“I thought [the shooter] was cool. He seems like a G,” explained Duplantis in a press conference.

Image credits: www.facebook.com