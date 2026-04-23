ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had that gut feeling that something’s off, but you can’t quite tell if it’s intuition or just your brain watching too many relationship dramas? It’s something like those horror movies where you start hearing strange noises in your house at night, and you really hope it’s nothing.

That’s exactly where this story begins. For today’s Original Poster (OP), the stable relationship with her fiancé was threatened when she began suspecting him of cheating on her. However, when she decided to find the truth by all means, what she discovered left her dismayed.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s heartbreaking to watch someone you love slowly change under the weight of depression

Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author shared that her and her fiancé had been together for eight years, got engaged and moved from Canada to Singapore for a dream job opportunity

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: primagefactory / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, the relocation seemed positive, but over time the fiancé became distant and less communicative

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: davidpereiras / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She also noticed that there was reduced intimacy, increased phone calls on his end, and frequent unexplained late nights at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her suspicion grew after he missed calls and gave inconsistent explanations about his whereabouts

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One evening, she followed up on his claims and went to his office, where he was not present despite saying he was working late

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she confronted him after he returned home and exposed inconsistencies in his story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Under pressure, he admitted he had been lying about working late but insisted he needed alone time, not that he was cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He revealed he had been secretly struggling with depression and attending therapy sessions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: designerant / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained in the journal that he hid it because he feared being judged or abandoned if she knew the truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She then demanded to read parts of his journal after giving him an ultimatum, despite initial resistance

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The journal also revealed his emotional distress, loneliness, and fear of losing her due to his mental health

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: reallysuspecting8888

After a crisis moment and hotel reunion, they reconciled and agreed to face his depression together with more openness and support

After eight years together, the OP highlighted that her and fiancé relocated for a dream job opportunity. At first, everything seemed stable but gradually, her fiancé became distant, less communicative, and noticeably less affectionate. In fact, late nights at work started becoming routine, and him refusing to answer calls in her presence added to her unease.

One day, after noticing that he had one of those calls, she decided to check the call log only to see that he had deleted the call history. Determined to get clarity, she decided to test him. When he claimed to be working late, she went to his office only to find it nearly empty, and him nowhere in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When he returned home, he insisted he’d been at work all along. However under pressure a lot of pressure including her calling off the wedding, he revealed that he had indeed been lying about his whereabouts, but not for the reason she feared. Having written all his thoughts in his journal and after the OP demanded that she took a look at it, he eventually agreed on condition that he couldn’t be there when she read it.

Now, behind the secrecy was a struggle of him battling depression, to the OP’s dismay. In the journal, he revealed that he felt isolated, disconnected from this new environment, and trapped in a job that made him unhappy. More importantly, he feared that that opening up to her about his mental health would lead to rejection.

In shock, she called his sister who admitted that it was the truth. The OP realized the extent of his loneliness and the weight he had been carrying alone, and her anger gave way to guilt, empathy, and a renewed sense of commitment.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When you zoom out, the situation in this story reflects a pattern experts often see in real life. According to ReachLink, relocating to a new country can quietly destabilize even strong relationships. The loss of familiar routines and social circles can lead to isolation, irritability, and emotional withdrawal, exactly the kind of distance that began showing up between the couple after their move.

That’s where the second layer comes in. As Powers Counseling explains, when communication becomes unclear or inconsistent, trust can erode faster than if the truth were simply known. In this case, the fiancé’s secrecy like missed calls, vague excuses, and deleted logs, created gaps in the story. And as research shows, the human mind tends to fill those gaps with worst-case scenarios.

Finally, the truth ties everything together. According to BetterHelp, depression often manifests in ways that closely resemble relationship problems, withdrawal, reduced intimacy, low energy, and communication breakdowns. What looked like disinterest or dishonesty was, in reality, a private mental health struggle.

His reluctance to open up, shaped by past experiences, only deepened the misunderstanding. At the same time, experts emphasize that supportive responses like encouraging therapy and showing empathy, can help rebuild connection, which is exactly the turning point this couple began to reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the comments, netizens expressed sadness and recognition, emphasizing how destructive depression can be in relationships when it goes unspoken. What do you think about this situation? Should partners be expected to share mental health struggles early on, even if they’re afraid of being judged? We would love to know your thoughts!

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiment from netizens swung between compassion for the author’s fiancé’s mental state and concern over how badly silence and fear can damage trust

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT