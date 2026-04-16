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You know, if J.R.R. Tolkien were telling our story today, he might well have written something like: “One ring to tie the knot, one ring to get blindsided. One ring to doubt your lady, and on the Internet whine then. In the Land of Jealousy, where the suspicions lie.”

But we’ll be telling this story together with its initial author, so don’t expect any bone-chilling battles with Nazgûl, the flames of the Lonely Mountain, or the wisdom of gray-headed wizards. Our story today will simply be about one guy’s jealousy and suspicions about his fiancée.

More info: Reddit

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Always wearing your engagement ring isn’t a rule—more like a tradition, but sometimes it really causes some tension in couples

Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is 33 years old, and he recently proposed to his 27-year-old now-fiancée

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The only problem the guy sees here is that the woman never wears this ring when she goes out with her friends

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Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author asked her directly, and she answered that she’s afraid to lose the ring in a club or bar, but he still got suspicious

Image credits: throwawayra556655

The man ended up checking everything himself in the club, incognito, but found no suspicious signs at all

So, the Original poster is 33 years old, and he recently proposed to his now-fiancée, a wonderful 27-year-old woman he loves and can’t wait to tie the knot with. In fact, the only thing that currently darkens his life is her peculiar attitude toward an engagement ring. The thing is, the woman is highly extroverted; she often goes out with friends, but never wears her ring.

It should be noted that the fiancée invited the author to go clubbing with her many times, but our hero, on the contrary, is an introvert, so he mostly declined. And so, given that his previous relationship ended in divorce due to his wife’s infidelity and a lawsuit over custody of their child, the guy simply became, perhaps, overly suspicious.

No, his fiancée never gave him any other reason to be suspicious, and she often lost some of her things. When the OP asked her directly why she didn’t wear her ring when going out with her friends, the fiancée said she was afraid of losing it if she went tippy-toe. Well, that seemed rather convincing, especially considering the ring was quite loose.

But the author continued to be plagued by doubts – especially when he began to notice that she wouldn’t show him her phone. Yes, the woman was occasionally engrossed in something on her phone, and when the guy got closer, she either closed the app or walked away. The OP even secretly checked the phone but found nothing suspicious, only apps and games. So, he decided to seek advice online.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Let’s start with the fact that engagement rings are typically quite expensive – according to a survey by The Knot, the average cost of such a ring in 2025 in the USA was around $5.2K. So, if there’s a risk of damaging or even losing the ring, most experts strongly recommend not putting it on. Especially since wearing this ring isn’t a rule, but rather a tradition.

This dedicated article at GIA also recommends removing your engagement ring during exercise (by the way, the original poster says his fiancée also takes it off at the gym), while gardening or washing dishes, and other activities that pose a risk of damage or loss. Vogue also strongly believes that removing the ring isn’t breaking any rules, but simply a sensible precaution.

Well, the original poster received many conflicting comments under his story. Some rushed to accuse his fiancée of cheating, while others even recommended hiring a private investigator to follow her… But our hero decided to go to the club himself, incognito, to see what was happening at these parties.

So, from a distance, he saw that his fiancée wasn’t doing anything reprehensible, but simply talking with friends and dancing. And she was simply happy when he “suddenly” joined their group. As for the phone, that turned out to be quite simple as well. The woman was just fond of a “cringy” mobile game, and she actually showed the author what it was.

She was afraid he would find her hobby shameful and “childish,” so she didn’t want to reveal her guilty pleasure to him. Okay, let’s just hope everything works out for this couple and they have a long, happy life together. And what do you, our dear readers, think of this story? Please feel free to leave your comments below.

Some people in the comments even urged him to hire a private investigator, but others only wished them both love and luck