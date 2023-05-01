I am Alessio Franceschetto and I am the creator behind Alessiofdesign. I transform everyday objects into surreal, mind-bending digital art through incredible photo manipulation skills.

With my keen eye for detail and creativity, I can turn the most ordinary of objects into something extraordinary, making viewers question what they thought they knew about reality. I skillfully blend textures, colors, and shapes to create truly unique works of art that often have a dreamlike quality to them. My ability to push the boundaries of what's possible with digital art is truly awe-inspiring, and my work continues to captivate and amaze audiences around the world.

More info: Instagram