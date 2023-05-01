I am Alessio Franceschetto and I am the creator behind Alessiofdesign. I transform everyday objects into surreal, mind-bending digital art through incredible photo manipulation skills.

With my keen eye for detail and creativity, I can turn the most ordinary of objects into something extraordinary, making viewers question what they thought they knew about reality. I skillfully blend textures, colors, and shapes to create truly unique works of art that often have a dreamlike quality to them. My ability to push the boundaries of what's possible with digital art is truly awe-inspiring, and my work continues to captivate and amaze audiences around the world.

#1

It All Makes Sense Now

It All Makes Sense Now

#2

Life Trap

Life Trap

malaixa
It's a great example of how we can use our imaginations to transform mundane objects into something that's both practical and visually interesting. And let's not forget the comedic value of the phone's design – imagine answering a call from a friend and holding up what looks like a mousetrap to your ear! It's the kind of whimsical and irreverent touch that can bring a smile to anyone's face. So, if you're looking for a way to add some humor and absurdity to your life, this surreal android phone might just be the perfect gadget for you!

#3

Quartzhog

Quartzhog

#4

A Glass Of Rosé

A Glass Of Rosé

#5

#6

Dragon Cat

Dragon Cat

#7

Just Another Monday

Just Another Monday

#8

Iron Heels

Iron Heels

#9

Weekend Mood

Weekend Mood

#10

Teeth Cleaners

Teeth Cleaners

#11

Rattle Snake

Rattle Snake

#12

Pop-Sicle

Pop-Sicle

#13

Walking The Fish

Walking The Fish

#14

Frida’s Watch Be Like

Frida's Watch Be Like

#15

That Tan Though!

That Tan Though!

#16

#17

Say Cheeeeese!

Say Cheeeeese!

#18

#19

Social Weapon

Social Weapon

#20

Designer’s Drink

Designer's Drink

#21

Eye Player

Eye Player

#22

Mc Brush

Mc Brush

#23

Music Is My Drug

Music Is My Drug

#24

Egg Chair

Egg Chair

#25

Breakfast Kiss

Breakfast Kiss

#26

Skullfly

Skullfly

#27

Lockdown

Lockdown

#28

Peaweed

Peaweed

#29

2020 Bags Be Like

2020 Bags Be Like

#30

Photoshoot

Photoshoot

#31

Leopard Shoe

Leopard Shoe

#32

Eggachu

Eggachu

#33

Sad Music

Sad Music

#34

Hipster Crab

Hipster Crab

#35

Donatella

Donatella

#36

Workdays Are Going, Going, Gone

Workdays Are Going, Going, Gone

#37

Autumnal Colors

Autumnal Colors

#38

Veggie Ballerinas

Veggie Ballerinas

#39

All I Need Is Pizza & WiFi

All I Need Is Pizza & WiFi

#40

Energy Drink

Energy Drink

#41

Drop That Bomb!

Drop That Bomb!

#42

#43

Beer Lolly

Beer Lolly

#44

Playing With Colors

Playing With Colors

#45

When Your Favorite Food Goes Missing

When Your Favorite Food Goes Missing

#46

Hot Pepper

Hot Pepper

#47

#48

Coffee Music

Coffee Music

#49

Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home

#50

Frush

Frush

#51

Snakeberry

Snakeberry

#52

Cat From Mars!

Cat From Mars!

#53

#54

Woolen Cherries

Woolen Cherries

#55

Uni-Corn

Uni-Corn

