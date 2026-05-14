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Often, many of us get so caught up in work, deadlines, scrolling endlessly on our phones, or just trying to survive the chaos of everyday life that we forget to actually look up and notice the world around us. The same roads we take every day, the sky above us during sunset, the tiny details in nature, random buildings, shadows, colors, clouds — they all slowly fade into the background while we stay stuck on autopilot. And honestly? That’s kind of sad because the world can be ridiculously beautiful when you actually pause long enough to notice it.

And to give exactly that little reminder, we dived into Woah Dude, an online community where people share surreal and mesmerizing moments, and works of art that make you stop mid-scroll and go, “Wait…woah.” From stunning landscapes to wonderful architecture, these posts are the kind that instantly pull you out of your routine for a second. Scroll down to check out some of the coolest finds below!