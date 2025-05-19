ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Matheson—better known to Bored Panda readers as the creator of "Barely Baked Beans"—delves into the hilariously confusing dynamics between humans and their dogs in his latest comic series.

With awkwardly relatable and painfully accurate cartoons, Matheson introduces us to Beans and Peanut, two dogs living their best life with their human. But this isn’t your typical “owner and pets” story—it’s more like a trio of chaotic roommates bound together by snacks, shared chaos, and the occasional belly rub.

