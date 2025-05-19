ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Matheson—better known to Bored Panda readers as the creator of "Barely Baked Beans"—delves into the hilariously confusing dynamics between humans and their dogs in his latest comic series.

With awkwardly relatable and painfully accurate cartoons, Matheson introduces us to Beans and Peanut, two dogs living their best life with their human. But this isn’t your typical “owner and pets” story—it’s more like a trio of chaotic roommates bound together by snacks, shared chaos, and the occasional belly rub.

More info: Instagram | X.com | YouTube.com

#1

Hilarious and oddly heartwarming comic by Daniel Matheson shows a confused fly traveling by airplane to Japan.

What sets Matheson apart is his knack for turning ordinary into sharp, character-driven comedy. His comics don’t just poke fun at dogs being dogs—they tap into the weird, wordless understanding between species that pet owners know all too well. It’s that blend of loyalty, exasperation, and love that makes each strip feel both hilarious and oddly heartwarming.
    #2

    Comic panels by Cartoonist Daniel Matheson showing a dog and man confused, and a bearded man vacuuming space.

    #3

    Hilarious and heartwarming comic by Daniel Matheson featuring a talking rose and a dog stopping to smell the roses.

    #4

    Heartwarming and hilarious comics by Daniel Matheson showing memory loss and a cat enjoying second breakfast.

    #5

    Comic panel by Daniel Matheson showing two dogs discussing a hidden spider, illustrating hilarious and heartwarming moments.

    #6

    Dog laughs with snail before carrying it to a rock, then snail vomits, in hilarious and oddly heartwarming comic by Daniel Matheson.

    #7

    Cartoon by Daniel Matheson shows a man telling a dog about no longer using whales for oil, followed by a whale being transported.

    #8

    Cartoon dog holding a large jar of mayonnaise, woman in orange top reacts in hilarious and heartwarming comic style.

    #9

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a humorous and heartwarming interaction between a man, mannequin, and death figure.

    #10

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a man and a dog on a bench discussing nostalgic smells and funny memories.

    #11

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a man fearing a dentist, ending with a humorous podcast pitch from the dentist.

    #12

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a man planning to buy a boat, then avoiding the effort while his dogs ask about it.

    #13

    Comic strip by Daniel Matheson showing dogs choosing to face a shark over a cow in a humorous gladiator scene.

    #14

    Cartoonist Daniel Matheson comic showing a man and dog ordering a bacon sandwich from a pig butcher.

    #15

    Dog cartoon character humorously discussing referring to yourself in the third person in hilarious comics by Daniel Matheson.

    #16

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing dogs humorously talking about being a hot dog with funny and heartwarming dialogue.

    #17

    Comic strip by Daniel Matheson showing a man discussing cloning and body swapping in a funny scenario.

    #18

    Cartoon by Daniel Matheson shows Bowser warning Koopa Troopas about imposters and a dog Koopa suspecting a Goomba.

    #19

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing contrasting polite and demanding dogs in a hilarious and heartwarming cartoon style.

    #20

    Cartoonist Daniel Matheson comic shows a man chasing an escaped Roomba in a humorous, heartwarming scene.

    #21

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a cool man humorously overwhelmed by multiple crying babies, in hilarious and heartwarming style.

    #22

    Hilarious and heartwarming comic by Daniel Matheson showing a man caught power-napping at his office desk.

    #23

    Comic by Daniel Matheson shows a devil, two dogs, and a humorous twist about the devil's greatest trick.

    #24

    Comic by Daniel Matheson showing a humorous and heartwarming Grim Reaper skeleton changing his life for the better.

    #25

    Cartoonist Daniel Matheson comic with a man and two dogs reacting to alien invasion news on TV.

    #26

    Cartoonist Daniel Matheson comic showing two men talking about a beeping fridge and closing its doors.

