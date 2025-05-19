Hilarious And Oddly Heartwarming Comics By Cartoonist Daniel Matheson (26 New Pics)
Daniel Matheson—better known to Bored Panda readers as the creator of "Barely Baked Beans"—delves into the hilariously confusing dynamics between humans and their dogs in his latest comic series.
With awkwardly relatable and painfully accurate cartoons, Matheson introduces us to Beans and Peanut, two dogs living their best life with their human. But this isn’t your typical “owner and pets” story—it’s more like a trio of chaotic roommates bound together by snacks, shared chaos, and the occasional belly rub.
More info: Instagram | X.com | YouTube.com
What sets Matheson apart is his knack for turning ordinary into sharp, character-driven comedy. His comics don’t just poke fun at dogs being dogs—they tap into the weird, wordless understanding between species that pet owners know all too well. It’s that blend of loyalty, exasperation, and love that makes each strip feel both hilarious and oddly heartwarming.