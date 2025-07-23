Surf Instructor, 24, Has Arm Completely Torn Off After Being Struck By Train With No Warning

ADVERTISEMENT

A surfing instructor from Ventura, California, underwent emergency surgery after her arm was completely torn off by a train.

On July 7, Elieah Boyd was riding on her e-bike across the train tracks near Seaward Avenue when she was unexpectedly struck by an Amtrak train.

“There was no train horn. It was like three seconds from when I saw the train to when it happened,” she told local news outlet KTLA.

Elieah underwent a 10-hour surgery to reattach the limb and has more surgeries ahead.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $51,000 toward her medical expenses.

“I just happened to have my hand still on the bike as the train goes by. The train barely clipped the bike, just enough to take my arm completely off.”

Image credits: elieah_

The 24-year-old told the outlet she still remembers looking down in disbelief upon realizing that her arm was gone.

Fortunately, a retired firefighter had been walking with her at the time of theaccident, around 5:30 p.m., and witnessed the traumatic injury.

After police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the man told first responders to look for her arm, which they found several feet away from the crash site.

Elieah was airlifted to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she underwent a complex 10-hour surgery to reattach her limb.

Image credits: elieah_

The young woman has at least two furthersurgeries scheduled in the coming weeks and said she already has some feeling in her arm.

“Kind of like jolts of energy is what it feels like,” she described. “I do have feeling internally that it’s healing.”

Naturally, she’s already looking forward to getting back in the ocean with her surfboard.

Image credits: Aris/Unsplash

“As soon as I can touch the water, I’ll be on a surfboard. That’s all I dream about here in the hospital. I just want to get back in the water and surf,” she told KTLA.

After Elieah’s accident, a GoFundMe page was launched to pay for her treatment and recovery. At the time of writing, it has raised $51,700 out of its goal of $65,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elieah (@elieah_)

“Through it all, Elieah has shown incredible strength, keeping her positive spirit and infectious smile. Her journey to recovery will be long and challenging, but we know her resilience will carry her through,” the page description reads.

“As a vibrant, beloved member of our community, Elieah has touched so many lives.

Now it’s our turn to give back. We’re rallying together to ensure she has everything she needs to heal, grow, and thrive.”

In an Instagram post, Elieah thanked the doctors who successfully reattached her arm and asked people to donate to help her cover hersurgeries after experiencing “the tragedy of a lifetime.”

Image credits: elieah_

She wrote: “After a 10-hour surgery, I woke up to find myself with both arms. Words can’t express how grateful I am to the medical teams who gave me this chance, and to everyone behind the scenes supporting me through the long process of healing and recovery.

Image credits: elieah_

“This will undoubtedly be the most difficult journey I’ve ever faced. But I’m holding on to hope and staying as strong and positive as I can. I have full faith that with time, more procedures, and rehab, I’ll regain as much function as possible.”

While admitting that she’s always struggled to ask for help, Elieah said that “the road ahead is long” and will require her to stop working for several months.

Image credits: elieah_

“So I’m reaching out for love and support in any form. Your generosity means more than I can say. And if all you can give right now is your love, encouragement, or prayers, I will receive them with so much gratitude.”

Elieah continues to receive support from her community, with Ventura’s Frontside Café organizing a fundraiser to support her recovery next Saturday (July 26).

Image credits: Stephen Mease/Unsplash

An avidsurfer, the 24-year-old documents her travels on her Instagram, where she has posted photos of herself enjoying the ocean in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and her native California. She also sells handmade goods, such as beach bags and zipper pouches, through her brand, Everything Under The Sun.

