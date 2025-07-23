Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Surf Instructor, 24, Has Arm Completely Torn Off After Being Struck By Train With No Warning
Surf instructor in hospital bed smiling with medical equipment and arm covered by a large foam block after injury.
Creepy World

Surf Instructor, 24, Has Arm Completely Torn Off After Being Struck By Train With No Warning

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A surfing instructor from Ventura, California, underwent emergency surgery after her arm was completely torn off by a train.

On July 7, Elieah Boyd was riding on her e-bike across the train tracks near Seaward Avenue when she was unexpectedly struck by an Amtrak train.

“There was no train horn. It was like three seconds from when I saw the train to when it happened,” she told local news outlet KTLA.

Highlights
  • Surf instructor Elieah Boyd, 24, lost her arm after being struck by a train while riding her e-bike in Ventura, California.
  • Elieah underwent a 10-hour surgery to reattach the limb and has more surgeries ahead.
  • A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $51,000 toward her medical expenses.

“I just happened to have my hand still on the bike as the train goes by. The train barely clipped the bike, just enough to take my arm completely off.”

RELATED:

    Elieah Boyd was crossing the train tracks in Ventura County when a train struck her, ripping off her arm

    Surf instructor walking barefoot on beach carrying surfboard, wearing black wetsuit top and floral shorts by the ocean.

    Image credits: elieah_

    The 24-year-old told the outlet she still remembers looking down in disbelief upon realizing that her arm was gone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fortunately, a retired firefighter had been walking with her at the time of theaccident, around 5:30 p.m., and witnessed the traumatic injury.

    After police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the man told first responders to look for her arm, which they found several feet away from the crash site.

    Elieah was airlifted to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she underwent a complex 10-hour surgery to reattach her limb. 

    Elieah stated that she never heard the horn of the Amtrak train

    Young woman in a floral swimsuit sitting on a beach towel near rocks, related to surf instructor incident.

    Image credits: elieah_

    The young woman has at least two furthersurgeries scheduled in the coming weeks and said she already has some feeling in her arm.  

    “Kind of like jolts of energy is what it feels like,” she described. “I do have feeling internally that it’s healing.”

    Naturally, she’s already looking forward to getting back in the ocean with her surfboard.

    Amtrak train 456 standing at station platform under blue sky during daytime travel scene.

    Image credits: Aris/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “As soon as I can touch the water, I’ll be on a surfboard. That’s all I dream about here in the hospital. I just want to get back in the water and surf,” she told KTLA.

    After Elieah’s accident, a GoFundMe page was launched to pay for her treatment and recovery. At the time of writing, it has raised $51,700 out of its goal of $65,000.

    The 24-year-old surf instructor was airlifted to the hospital, where her limb was reattached

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Elieah (@elieah_)

    “Through it all, Elieah has shown incredible strength, keeping her positive spirit and infectious smile. Her journey to recovery will be long and challenging, but we know her resilience will carry her through,” the page description reads.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “As a vibrant, beloved member of our community, Elieah has touched so many lives. 

    Now it’s our turn to give back. We’re rallying together to ensure she has everything she needs to heal, grow, and thrive.”

    In an Instagram post, Elieah thanked the doctors who successfully reattached her arm and asked people to donate to help her cover hersurgeries after experiencing “the tragedy of a lifetime.”

    Elieah’s loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to help her cover her medical expenses

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young surf instructor in hospital gown with arm in a cast and sling, smiling during recovery after train accident.

    Image credits: elieah_

    She wrote: “After a 10-hour surgery, I woke up to find myself with both arms. Words can’t express how grateful I am to the medical teams who gave me this chance, and to everyone behind the scenes supporting me through the long process of healing and recovery.

    Young surf instructor with blonde hair sitting at outdoor cafe near historic Roman Colosseum in evening light.

    Image credits: elieah_

    “This will undoubtedly be the most difficult journey I’ve ever faced. But I’m holding on to hope and staying as strong and positive as I can. I have full faith that with time, more procedures, and rehab, I’ll regain as much function as possible.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While admitting that she’s always struggled to ask for help, Elieah said that “the road ahead is long” and will require her to stop working for several months.

    The Ventura resident endured a 10-hour surgery and has at least two more operations scheduled

    Surf instructor sitting on a surfboard in the ocean during sunset, wearing a black wetsuit and looking to the side.

    Image credits: elieah_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So I’m reaching out for love and support in any form. Your generosity means more than I can say. And if all you can give right now is your love, encouragement, or prayers, I will receive them with so much gratitude.”

    Elieah continues to receive support from her community, with Ventura’s Frontside Café organizing a fundraiser to support her recovery next Saturday (July 26).

    Train at a sunny station platform with two people walking near the yellow safety line, related to surf instructor accident incident.

    Image credits: Stephen Mease/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    An avidsurfer, the 24-year-old documents her travels on her Instagram, where she has posted photos of herself enjoying the ocean in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and her native California. She also sells handmade goods, such as beach bags and zipper pouches, through her brand, Everything Under The Sun.

    Messages of support and recovery poured in for Elieah on social media

    Tweet from Anthony S., wearing sunglasses and a pink shirt, commenting on a surf instructor injured after a train accident.

    Image credits: Anthony98260215

    Social media post discussing a surf instructor whose arm was completely torn off after a train accident.

    Image credits: TDA3397

    Tweet from Joe McGaha discussing the loudness of trains and warning horns before a surf instructor was struck by a train.

    Image credits: bourbonroad

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply from user Johnny Nitro expressing sympathy about a surf instructor’s severe train accident injury.

    Image credits: Johnny_Nitrogen

    Tweet by user Ray Maddalone questioning how a train struck a surf instructor with no warning causing severe injury.

    Image credits: GlowplugvRay

    Tweet text discussing the difficulty of being sneak attacked by a train on tracks despite hearing and feeling it.

    Image credits: SamuelB21133919

    Tweet from Strange Days account with text Strange story, posted on July 23, 2025, in response to nypost.

    Image credits: backroadsrule

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from Shane Boucher expressing relief that someone was able to help after surf instructor's accident.

    Image credits: shanedontpass

    Tweet text from user Vigilant Tapir responding to news about a train accident involving a surf instructor discussing train tracks.

    Image credits: flywheel2020

    Tweet discussing a surfer instructor, 24, seriously injured after being struck by train unexpectedly.

    Image credits: RondureGyre

    Tweet from PeachesinPA questioning a lack of warning related to a surf instructor struck by a train incident.

    Image credits: peachesinPA

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing the improbability of a surf instructor having an arm torn off after being struck by a train.

    Image credits: legitsleeper

    Tweet discussing the surf instructor, 24, who lost an arm after being struck by a train with no warning.

    Image credits: TomatoesGrilled

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a train accident involving a surf instructor with a torn-off arm.

    Image credits: LWWright34

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the title says she was hit by a train without warning but you need to be on tracks to be hit by a train, being on train tracks is warning that a train could come.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    User avatar
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the title says she was hit by a train without warning but you need to be on tracks to be hit by a train, being on train tracks is warning that a train could come.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Back to Homepage
    More about Creepy World
    Homepage
    Trending
    Creepy World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Creepy World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT