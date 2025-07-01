Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“[I’m] Happy Its Mouth Wasn’t Open”: Florida Surfer Headbutted By Flying Shark In Wild Viral Video
Florida surfer smiling, carrying an orange surfboard, surrounded by greenery after flying shark headbutt incident.
World

“[I’m] Happy Its Mouth Wasn’t Open”: Florida Surfer Headbutted By Flying Shark In Wild Viral Video

A Florida beachgoer got more than he bargained for when he took his surfboard out for a spin.

Darren Kaye had an up-close-and-personal encounter with an apex predator in New Smyrna. And not only did he live to tell the tale, the jaw-dropping moment was even caught on camera.

“It came out of the water like a cannonball smashing me,” the surfer recalled.

Highlights
  • A surfer in Florida was headbutted by a flying spinner shark at New Smyrna Beach.
  • Not only did he live to tell the tale, he even had the jaw-dropping moment caught on camera.
  • Darren said the impact felt like a “cannon ball smashing [him].”
  • “That’s wild!” the internet agreed after watching the video.
    A surfer in Florida was headbutted by a flying spinner shark at New Smyrna Beach

    Man standing on a forest path holding an orange surfboard, representing Florida surfer involved in flying shark encounter.

    Image credits: dj_kaye_

    Darren was calmly surfing off the coast of the beach when the June incident took place. At some point, a spinner shark launched itself out of the ocean and headbutted him mid-air.

    A now-viral video captured the shark crashing into him with full force and sending him into the water.

    Flying shark headbutts Florida surfer in viral video showing surfers in ocean waves near shore.

    Image credits: dj_kaye_

    It “came out of nowhere and hit me like a truck. His nose slammed me right in the face, his pectoral fin bruised my left bicep and got slammed right off my lost ‘96 RNF redux,” Darren wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

    The unfazed surfer called it “just another day at the inlet!”

    The jaw-dropping moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by nsbinlet (@nsbinlet)

    Before the wild encounter, the surfer said he and his friend spotted the shark swimming around in the water. But they didn’t think much of it.

    “We had seen it swimming around a bit, but didn’t think anything of it (of course),” he wrote in the comments section of another post.

    Sandy beach with dunes and ocean waves under a clear sky, near the location of a Florida surfer headbutted by flying shark.

    Image credits: Unseen Beaches/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “All of a sudden it came out of the water like a cannonball smashing me in my nose and bruising my left bicep. Also knocking me off my @lostsurfboards round nose fish ‘96 redux,” he continued.

    The thrill-seeker said it was “wild to see on video” and called it an “amazing experience.”

    Darren described the impact as being hit by a “cannonball,” but called it an “amazing experience.”

    Florida surfer wearing a black cap and light shirt, sitting at a table, sharing his experience about a flying shark headbutt.

    Image credits: WFTV Channel 9

    While speaking to WFTV 9 about the dramatic moment, Darren said he tried to get away from the shark as fast as he could.

    “I got right back on that board and my pulse went to like 195 beats a minute in a second and I paddled as fast as I could like out of the way,” he told the outlet.

    “I was just really happy its mouth wasn’t open,” he added.

    Florida surfer reacts after being headbutted by a flying shark in a wild viral video near the shore.

    Comment on viral video about Florida surfer headbutted by a flying shark, expressing relief he is okay.

    This wasn’t the first time Darren has been struck by an object with significant impact. The only difference was that last time, it wasn’t a marine predator. It was a car.

    “I have a scar and that’s like what it felt like. It felt like getting hit by a car. It was really strong and powerful. They’re all muscle, you know,” he said.

    “I was just really happy its mouth wasn’t open,” said the unfazed surfer

    Florida surfer wearing sunglasses and a black cap smiling on a boat after a shark headbutt incident in open water

    Image credits: dj_kaye_

    Spinner sharks are known for their distinctive aerial “spinning” behavior, and they spin out of the water’s surface in quick bursts to catch their prey. They can leap up to 20 feet in the air and rotate up to three times before going back into the water.

    It is rare for spinner sharks to cause critical injuries to humans. Their teeth are more suited for preying on small fish and not for tearing up large prey. Nevertheless, it is always advisable to stay cautious.

    Flying shark leaping above ocean waves near Florida, triggering a viral moment involving a surfer headbutt incident.

    Image credits: Niall Perrins

    Despite being headbutted by a shark, Darren’s love for the water seemed undeterred.

    “We surfed there the rest of the weekend, we surfed there this morning, we surfed there yesterday afternoon,” he said. “We always have waves. We are lucky.”

    Social media users were stunned by the clip and called the moment “wild”

    Warning sign at beach about ocean risks and dangerous marine life near Florida where surfer was headbutted by flying shark.

    Image credits: WFTV Channel 9

    Netizens who came across the video agreed: “That’s wild!”

    “Little puppy was just having a good day jumping around,” one said, while another wrote, “Omg! Bro was like, not today, this is my wave.”

    “Oh my god! That’s so cool (since you’re ok),” read another comment.

    Some shared their own up-close-and-personal encounters with sharks.

    “Had one jump across my boat nearly hitting the console,” one commented on social media

    Another wrote, “Had this happen to me at Navarre Pier. It hit my foot hard on its way out of the water and still landed next to my board. Fun moment, kept surfing.”

    “I got hit by one at inlet while up riding a wave,” another shared. “Thought it broke my arm when I put it up to block the impact.”

    Comment on viral video showing Florida surfer headbutted by flying shark, relieved the shark’s mouth wasn’t open during impact.

    TikTok comment reading Bro snaked him on the last wave, reacting to Florida surfer headbutted by flying shark viral video.

    Instagram comment about surfing dangers mentioning fear of sharks and caution against entering water.

    Comment detailing experiences catching blacktip and tarpon fish with aerial maneuvers described by a Florida surfer.

    TikTok comment saying wow with a shark emoji, referencing a viral Florida surfer headbutted by a flying shark video.

    Comment from social media user expressing concern for a Florida surfer headbutted by a flying shark in viral video.

    Comment from Florida surfer describing a shark headbutting his foot near Navarre Pier in a viral video.

    Comment on viral video showing Florida surfer reacting to a flying shark headbutt with surprise and relief.

    Comment from Florida surfer describing being headbutted by a flying shark while riding a wave in a wild viral video.

    Comment on Instagram by user gnarlycharley18 describing a past experience with a shark landing on their legs during a surfing championship.

    Comment on social media post with text Your guardian angel was watching out too, including prayer and praise hands emojis.

    Comment about large sharks seen by a Florida surfer, related to a viral video of a surfer headbutted by a flying shark.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Its their ocean with a smiling emoji, relating to a Florida surfer and flying shark incident.

    Comment on social media post reading I don't think that's the kind of spinner he was looking for, reacting to a viral Florida surfer shark headbutt video.

    Comment on a viral video post about a Florida surfer reacting after being headbutted by a flying shark.

    Comment on TikTok warning about a dangerous Florida beach where a surfer was headbutted by a flying shark in a viral video.

    Comment on social media mentioning safer beaches, related to a Florida surfer headbutted by a flying shark viral video.

    Comment by user wyatt_bankard expressing that everyone should avoid the place, related to Florida surfer headbutted by flying shark video.

    TikTok comment warning about a dangerous spot, reading Scary place … everyone avoid, posted by user ju1ceboxpapi.

    Comment on social media warning about safer places after Florida surfer headbutted by flying shark in viral video.

