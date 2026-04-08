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Judges Deliver Ruling On “Queen” Jasveen Sangha Over Matthew Perry’s Passing
Man with glasses and gray hair smiling at event, related to judges ruling on Queen Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry passing
Celebrities, Crime

Judges Deliver Ruling On “Queen” Jasveen Sangha Over Matthew Perry’s Passing

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Jasveen Sangha, 42, who was accused of selling the narcotics that caused the demise of Friends actor Matthew Perry, received a jail sentence for her actions.

Born in 1983 to entrepreneurs Nilem Singh and Baljeet Singh Chhokar, Sangha allegedly supervised a substance distribution network from her North Hollywood home for several years.

Highlights
  • Jasveen Sangha, who was accused of selling Matthew Perry narcotics before his demise, has been sentenced.
  • Several substances were found at the Los Angeles residence of Sangha, who has allegedly running a substance-selling network for years.
  • Perry's mother requested the judge for maximum prison time before Sangha's sentence was passed.

The Los Angeles resident, who was dubbed “K*tamine Queen” by her associates and customers, was given 15 years in prison on April 8, 2026.

“I only wish things were different and he was still here with us,” one user lamented on social media.

RELATED:

    Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges

    Man in a black suit and tie seated in a studio setting, related to judges delivering ruling on Jasveen Sangha case.

    Image credits: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

    Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. The County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that the cause of his demise was the “acute effects of k*tamine” and subsequent drowning.

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    K*tamine is a dissociative anesthetic meant for surgery, pain management, and depression, with hallucinogenic and sedative effects.

    Man with glasses smiling in a black blazer at a formal event, related to judges ruling on Queen Jasveen Sangha

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    Following an investigation into how Perry obtained the substance, authorities first arrested Jasveen Sangha in March 2024, after which she was released on a $100,000 bond.

    She was indicted again in August 2024, along with four others, for her specific role in Perry’s demise. Her bail was subsequently revoked.

    During a search of her home, authorities found a variety of substances, including coca*ne, counterfeit X*nax, m*thamphetamine pills, and nearly 80 vials of liquid k*tamine.

    Comment supporting prosecution in court case involving Queen Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry’s passing shared on social media.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a sentence related to Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry’s passing case.

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    Sangha initially denied the charges but later changed her mind.

    On 3 September 2025, Sangha entered a guilty plea for five federal charges: one count of maintaining a dr*g-involved premises, one count of distribution resulting in de*th, and three counts of k*tamine distribution.

    U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced her to 180 months, which comes to 15 years, in federal prison for her involvement in Perry’s demise and her other substance dealing activities.

    Woman with long brown hair and makeup, wearing a red top, representing Queen Jasveen Sangha in a judgment context.

    Image credits: Jasveen Sangha/Facebook

    “For years…Sangha operated a high-volume dr*g trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “To cultivate her business, [Sangha] marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele…

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    “While [Sangha] worked to expand and profit from her dr*g trafficking, she knew – and disregarded – the grave harm her conduct was causing.”

    Four other individuals were also indicted in the investigation into Matthew Perry’s demise

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing a Gucci shirt and jacket, sitting on a beige couch with cushions in a relaxed setting.

    Image credits: Jasveen Sangha/Facebook

    Dr. Salvador Plasencia was arrested alongside Sangha in August 2024, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

    He was sentenced to 30 months in prison for supplying the actor with k*tamine in the weeks before his passing.

    The other three arrested individuals were Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Dr. Mark Chavez.

    Comment stating Matthew Perry was not forced to buy or use something, emphasizing personal choice and consequence.

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    Headshots of two men, one with dark hair in a checkered shirt, the other smiling wearing a white lab coat and blue shirt.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    Fleming, 54, admitted to obtaining the narcotics from Sangha and distributing 50 vials of it to Iwamasa, who was Perry’s live-in personal assistant. One of the transactions took place four days before Perry’s demise.

    Dr. Chavez, 54, admitted to selling the anesthetic to Dr. Plasencia by forging a prescription in the name of a patient without their knowledge or consent.

    Headshots of two men, one in a blue shirt and purple tie, and the other with glasses outdoors, related to Queens Jasveen Sangha ruling.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    Iwamasa, 59, confessed to obtaining the substance from both Fleming and Dr. Plasencia and injecting Perry with the substance on multiple occasions without any medical training.

    Chavez has been sentenced to three years of probation, eight months of home detention, and 300 hours of community service. Iwamasa and Fleming are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months.

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    Matthew Perry’s mother requested the judge for maximum prison sentence for Jasveen Sangha

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Matthew Perry’s struggles and reflecting on the ruling over Jasveen Sangha.

    Man sitting on a chair indoors, casual and relaxed, relating to judges ruling on Queen Jasveen Sangha over Matthew Perry’s passing.

    Image credits: MattyPerry4/Instagram

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    Ahead of Sangha’s sentencing, Matthew Perry’s mother, Debbie Perry, submitted a victim impact statement to the California court.

    “You caused this… You who have talent for business enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people,” she said. “Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours.”

    However, several letters in support of Sangha were also filed in court by her friends and family.

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    In August 2019, another one of her clients, Cody McLaury, also passed away shortly after purchasing a substance from Sangha. The prosecutors brought up the incident in court, alleging that she knew the impact the narcotics would have on McLaury.

    Sangha’s lawyers requested the judge for a more lenient sentencing, arguing that she “accepted responsibility for serious criminal conduct” and did not have a prior record.

    “Should’ve gotten more.” The internet reacted to Jasveen Sangha’s prison sentence for involvement in Matthew Perry’s demise

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing system details, related to judges delivering ruling on Queen Jasveen Sangha.

    Comment on a social media post discussing judges delivering a ruling on Jasveen Sangha related to Matthew Perry’s passing.

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    User comment on legal case involving Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry's passing, discussing accountability and d**g dealers.

    User comment about responsibility and judgment regarding Queen Jasveen Sangha over Matthew Perry’s passing, discussing d**g influence.

    Online comment disputing claims about Queen Jasveen Sangha related to Matthew Perry’s passing and multiple source information.

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    Alt text: User comment expressing sadness over Matthew Perry’s passing and hoping for a better future for Jasveen Sangha after prison.

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    Screenshot of a heartfelt message reflecting on Matthew Perry’s passing and its impact on those who knew him.

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to the judges delivering ruling on Jasveen Sangha over Matthew Perry’s passing.

    Comment discussing personal choices, referencing a decision related to Matthew Perry’s passing in an online forum.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the legal ruling involving Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry's passing.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
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    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darn it, she didn't force him.

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    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't do the time, don't do the crime. She was not an entrepreneur.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
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    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darn it, she didn't force him.

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    reply
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't do the time, don't do the crime. She was not an entrepreneur.

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