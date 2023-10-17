“She Ended Up Destroying A Bunch Of Company Property”: Supervisor Goes Crazy When Employee Quits

ADVERTISEMENT

One toxic coworker can sometimes be enough to ruin an otherwise wholesome company atmosphere. Here’s the issue though: you might not know that you’re working with someone like that because they hide it so well. Then something shifts and you see their true colors.

Case in point, redditor u/No-Lobster-177 revealed how she learned just how narcissistic and nasty her (now ex) supervisor could be. The harassment started when the OP decided to take a position at another company. Scroll down for the full story, as well as to see what the r/MaliciousCompliance community had to say about the work drama. Bored Panda has reached out to u/No-Lobster-177 and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Toxic managers can make your life hell if you let them trample over your boundaries

A woman opened up about how her supervisor began harassing her the moment she decided to quit

Fortunately, the manager soon got her comeuppance

Bullying in the workplace shouldn’t ever be tolerated

What the author of the post had to deal with was utterly atrocious. There’s no nice way to put it: she was sabotaging the OP’s last two weeks at work. Not only did her former supervisor take away her work account access, but she also moved her desk and even called her in the middle of the night.

This is classic bullying, leaning on harassment. And this shouldn’t be tolerated. Redditor u/No-Lobster-177 pointed out that the owner of the company seemed to be on her side. However, it still seems strange that he tolerated the supervisor’s disruptive behavior for so long.

Companies live and die based on their reputations—especially small ones. If there’s a particularly problematic employee who’s making their coworkers’ lives hell, clearly, it’s an issue that should be dealt with sooner rather than later.

At the end of the day, everything turned out fine. The OP jumped ship to her new job. Meanwhile, her old supervisor got a taste of karma: she got fired and then sued for destroying company property after a massive meltdown.

The company needs to step in if some of its employees are harassing others

If you are ever in a similar situation with a toxic colleague at your place of work, it’s important that you enforce some healthy boundaries. First off, you can try talking to them about their behavior.

Next, if your company has a human resources department, bring the issue up with them. They’ll either step in to protect you or help mediate the entire conflict. It really helps if you have some evidence to back up your claims—it’s best to document specific examples of toxic behavior. Some people are extremely charismatic and manipulative, so you need facts to cut through all the bull.

If that doesn’t bear fruit, work your way up the corporate food chain. Talk to your boss. Then your boss’ boss. Serious issues need to be dealt with, not ignored.

Toxic managers may have some deep-seated issues that they can’t handle in healthy ways

In the meantime, if you find that your values don’t align with those of the company or that your issues are being ignored, you’d best start looking for another job ASAP. Sure, it’s a scary step. But it’s far better than staying somewhere where you’re burned out, demotivated, stressed, and harassed daily.

Toxic managers usually lack empathy and have lots of insecurities, so they lash out at others. Instead of dealing with their own issues, they take their frustrations out on their subordinates.

They tend to micromanage their employees, criticize anything and everything, and rarely (if ever!) give positive feedback because they’re envious of others’ achievements.

On top of that, toxic bosses tend to take credit for other people’s work, are expert gaslighters, and see themselves as being far more important than anyone else in the company.

The author shared some more context in the comments of her post

