Guy Sues Neighbor After Her Kid Falls Into His Private Pond: “Kids Will Be Kids”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Sues Neighbor After Her Kid Falls Into His Private Pond: “Kids Will Be Kids”

A neighborhood is unimaginable without children. The playing, the laughter, and their shrieks of joy really bring it to life. However, not every parent teaches their kids to be respectful towards neighbors and their boundaries, which can lead to them causing quite the trouble.

Just like what happened to this guy, whose Koi pond was damaged by a trespassing kid who fell into it. Instead of apologizing or trying to contribute to the $5,000 damages, his mom demanded that the neighbor cover his medical bills for a few scratches, which pushed him to take more extreme measures. 

Kids in the neighborhood can make it more lively and fun

Image credits: Anna Sulliva (not the actual photo)

However, this one stirred up trouble after trespassing his neighbor’s property

Image credits: Daniele La Rosa Messina (not the actual photo)

Image source: DMLives

Neighbors prefer that children stay out of their yard for various reasons

Image credits: Kiko Camaclang (not the actual photo)

According to Patch, quite a few neighbors don’t mind letting the children living next door use their yard as playing ground or a shortcut to get somewhere faster as long as they are polite and don’t wreck things. In fact, they enjoy seeing kids having a great time and sometimes join in the fun themselves. This simultaneously helps to make their environment safer, as playing or walking down a busy street can be risky. 

On the other hand, some would prefer that children stay out of their yard for various reasons, like having reactive pets, appreciating their privacy, or worrying about being liable if anything happens to them on their property. 

Communicating such boundaries or keeping the children off of the property can be tricky, but it has to be done if it’s causing the neighbor discomfort. The first thing that a person can do in such a situation is reach out to the parents and voice their concerns. It’s important to tell them opinions on trespassing kids and establish clear boundaries. It’s not their place to argue about, as they aren’t the owners of the property.

In case neighbors and their kids aren’t willing to respect personal property, security and surveillance company Reolink suggests putting up ‘private property’ or ‘no trespassing’ signs. This functions as a reminder for kids or inconsiderate neighbors that entering the property without permission isn’t allowed. Even if it fails to work, the sign ensures that trespassers could be held legally responsible for their actions when they ignore the sign. 

Additionally, having security cameras that record the yard with clearly visible ‘private property’ or ‘no trespassing’ signs can help file a trespassing complaint easier. Such evidence is also beneficial in case damage is caused by unwelcome visitors that needs to be compensated for or repaired. If that’s not enough, building fences or planting natural barriers can also be a great deterrent. 

Parents should take the time and teach their children to respect the neighbors

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

However, neighbors wouldn’t need to resort to all the previously mentioned measures if parents would take the time and teach their children to be good and respectful neighbors. But before that, they should talk with their neighbors and figure out their preferences. 

For instance, what would they like the children to do if their ball ends up in their yard? Would it be okay if they simply went it and retrieved it, or if they should knock on the door to ask before doing it? Perhaps they are working night shifts and would appreciate it if the kids could be considerate of their bedroom window during the day. Figuring out routines and preferences can ensure that everyone’s needs and boundaries are met. 

After that’s done, the parents can teach their kids about literal and figurative boundaries. Explaining about where the property ends and why they should be considerate of others needs helps them be respectful and understand their limits better. 

It’s also important to teach them to own up to their mistakes and resist the urge to run if an accident happens (like the good old ball breaking the window). They should be aware of who to ask for help when they feel scared and may be tempted to make the bad situation worse. Additionally, instruct them to be polite and compassionate to neighbors. If they see that next-door resident struggling with their groceries, encourage them to help. They’ll understand how good it feels to help others and learn to be a nice neighbor in the process. 

The readers were on the original poster’s side

33

Open list comments

3

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

nelson_3 avatar
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do feel bad for Gen Z and Alpha. The only guidance they seem to get is TikTok or similar.

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you don't obey the signs and reminders at first and then act entitled later, you deserve to pay the hefty 4-digit price. OP is right in suing the Timmy's sh*tbag, entitled excuse of a mother. She should consider herself lucky she isn't being sued for slander as well. No mercy and no sympathy for her, she's had multiple chances to repent but she proverbially spit in OP's face constantly. Maintaining kois aren't cheap, and now sh*tbag neighbour is about to find out, moreso IMO that some of the kois died of stress. Hopefully OP goes through with the lawsuit. SMH!!! >:-( P.s. OP ought to ask his "Just a kid" bozo excuse of friends if they'd like to chip in for the damages as well...

marstew1173 avatar
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like one of the comments said, "kids will be kids" should mean yes, things can happen but they'll be appropriately dealt with, not given a pass by useless parents. I'm raging on his behalf, I'd sue her to oblivion.

