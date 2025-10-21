“From Easy-Peasy To Brain-Racking”: Try To Deduce The Correct Answer In 20 Sudoku Puzzles

ADVERTISEMENT

The ancient game of Sudoku has been played for centuries… Right? Some might think so, but it’s actually fairly young! The game we recognize as Sudoku today is only about 46 years old, yet it feels like an old classic.

The rules are simple: the grid must be filled in with the numbers 1 through 9 in such a way that no number appears twice in any row, column, or square. There’s no math to be done − Sudoku is purely a puzzle of logical deduction, made to sharpen your mind. Got it? Then let’s begin!

Person solving a sudoku puzzle in a book, focusing on filling numbers in challenging brain-racking sudoku grids.

Share icon

Photo credits: Anete Lusina