Artist Turns 155 Viral Cat Pics Into Hilariously Spot-On Doodles (New Pics)
If you’ve ever thought cats were made of liquid or just love their weird little poses, then you’re going to love DailyPurrr. This Instagram account is all about silly, super simple cat doodles that capture the funniest, quirkiest moments of our favorite furry creatures. Whether they’re squished in boxes, falling off sofas, or just giving that classic judgmental stare, these drawings somehow say it all.
Started by Ainars from Latvia, DailyPurrr began as a fun little side project and quickly became an internet hit. Now, with almost 700k fans and over 2,600 doodles, the page is still going strong. These drawings aren’t just cute, they’re a daily dose of joy, perfect for anyone who needs a laugh or just loves cats being their weird, wonderful selves.
Behind these funny drawings is Ainars, a cat-loving artist from Latvia who never planned for his work to go viral. “I just really love simplicity and primitivism in art, and always wanted to draw something simple and share with the people,” he told Bored Panda. What started as a quiet experiment (50 secret doodles) quickly turned into a global hit.
Ainars’ drawings are often based on photos submitted by fans, showing cats in the most awkward, hilarious poses. “When I choose a pic for drawing, I'm looking for awkward poses, stupid cat looks, interesting situations,” he explained. The goal is simple: make people smile. With new doodles uploaded daily, each one captures the chaotic charm of internet cats in the most delightfully low-effort way possible.
Despite having drawn over 2,600 cats, Ainars says it’s not always easy to stay consistent. “It's pretty hard to be consistent for so long… But after all, it's part of my day now,” he shared. Whether he's at home or traveling, he makes sure to plan ahead—sometimes even creating 10 or more drawings in advance before a vacation. That kind of dedication proves that even the silliest art takes real effort and heart.
Over the years, DailyPurrr has grown beyond Instagram. Ainars has held art exhibitions, sold paintings worldwide, and even collaborated with other artists. Still, his goal hasn’t changed: “I just wanted to make people smile every day… I don't look at any numbers anymore, but I'm always happy to see new people on my account!” Whether you're a cat person or not, it's hard not to grin at these perfectly dumb little doodles.