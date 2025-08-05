ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever thought cats were made of liquid or just love their weird little poses, then you’re going to love DailyPurrr. This Instagram account is all about silly, super simple cat doodles that capture the funniest, quirkiest moments of our favorite furry creatures. Whether they’re squished in boxes, falling off sofas, or just giving that classic judgmental stare, these drawings somehow say it all.

Started by Ainars from Latvia, DailyPurrr began as a fun little side project and quickly became an internet hit. Now, with almost 700k fans and over 2,600 doodles, the page is still going strong. These drawings aren’t just cute, they’re a daily dose of joy, perfect for anyone who needs a laugh or just loves cats being their weird, wonderful selves.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

Minimalist doodle of a cat looking sadly at a spilled coffee cup illustrating viral cat pics by the artist.
Behind these funny drawings is Ainars, a cat-loving artist from Latvia who never planned for his work to go viral. “I just really love simplicity and primitivism in art, and always wanted to draw something simple and share with the people,” he told Bored Panda. What started as a quiet experiment (50 secret doodles) quickly turned into a global hit.
    #2

    Minimalist doodle of two cats with one lying on top of the other, showcasing viral cat pics turned into art.
    #3

    Minimalist doodle of two cats in simple black lines, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat drawings.
    Ainars’ drawings are often based on photos submitted by fans, showing cats in the most awkward, hilarious poses. “When I choose a pic for drawing, I'm looking for awkward poses, stupid cat looks, interesting situations,” he explained. The goal is simple: make people smile. With new doodles uploaded daily, each one captures the chaotic charm of internet cats in the most delightfully low-effort way possible.
    #4

    Black and white doodles of two animals inspired by viral cat pics, showcasing the artist's humorous and spot-on style.
    #5

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat and orange bear lying in bed, inspired by viral cat pics artwork.
    Despite having drawn over 2,600 cats, Ainars says it’s not always easy to stay consistent. “It's pretty hard to be consistent for so long… But after all, it's part of my day now,” he shared. Whether he's at home or traveling, he makes sure to plan ahead—sometimes even creating 10 or more drawings in advance before a vacation. That kind of dedication proves that even the silliest art takes real effort and heart.

    #6

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with muscular arms reaching into a red bucket, showcasing viral cat pics transformed by an artist.
    #7

    Minimalist doodle of a cat peeking over a line, showcasing viral cat pics turned into hilariously spot-on drawings.
    Over the years, DailyPurrr has grown beyond Instagram. Ainars has held art exhibitions, sold paintings worldwide, and even collaborated with other artists. Still, his goal hasn’t changed: “I just wanted to make people smile every day… I don't look at any numbers anymore, but I'm always happy to see new people on my account!” Whether you're a cat person or not, it's hard not to grin at these perfectly dumb little doodles.

    #8

    Black cat doodle playing with a fish in a tank, inspired by viral cat pics turned into hilarious spot-on drawings.
    #9

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat suspended by a table leg, capturing the humor of viral cat pics in simple lines.
    #10

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat showing its raised paw with pink pads, created by an artist from popular cat pics.
    #11

    Hilarious spot-on doodle of a muscular cat with skinny cartoon features inspired by viral cat pics.
    #12

    Minimalist doodle of two playful cats inspired by viral cat pics, capturing their quirky and humorous interaction.
    #13

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat sitting on a keyboard, inspired by viral cat pics turned into humorous art.
    #14

    Simple orange doodle of a viral cat with big eyes and curved tail, showcasing hilarious spot-on cat art.
    #15

    Black doodle of a viral cat with wide eyes and a raised tail, showcasing a humorous and spot-on artistic style.
    #16

    Minimalist doodle of a small orange cat curled up on a large cushion, showcasing viral cat pics in a humorous style.
    #17

    Digital doodle of a black cat with glowing eyes standing and raising its paws in a dark room, viral cat pics inspired.
    #18

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with orange markings inspired by viral cat pics, capturing its unique and humorous expression.
    #19

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with yellow eyes sitting in a small box, inspired by viral cat pics artwork.
    #20

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat hanging upside down on a couch, showcasing artist's spot-on cat illustrations.
    #21

    Black cat doodle with muscular arms flexing, created by artist inspired by viral cat pics.
    #22

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with simple lines and stripes by an artist known for cat illustrations.
    #23

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat running swiftly, capturing the humor and charm of popular cat pictures.
    #24

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat stretched out with subtle fur details by an artist known for viral cat pics.
    #25

    Cute viral cat doodle wrapped in a green leaf, showcasing the artist’s spot-on interpretation of viral cat pics.
    #26

    Illustration of two winged cats wearing sunglasses in front of an erupting volcano, viral cat pics turned into doodles.
    #27

    Minimalist doodle of a mushroom with a cat paw print, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous art.
    #28

    Minimalist doodle of an orange and white cat split into realistic and cartoonish halves, showcasing viral cat pics art.
    #29

    Minimalist doodle of two people with a cat in a bowl, showcasing viral cat pics turned into humorous art.
    #30

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat in a humorous pose, created by an artist known for spot-on cat doodles.
    #31

    Cartoon doodle of a viral cat lying on its back holding a slice of bread, showcasing humorous cat art by an artist.
    #32

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat lying flat with stretched legs, showcasing humorous and spot-on cat art by artist.
    #33

    Black cat doodle cleverly blended into a Coca-Cola can design, showcasing viral cat pics turned into spot-on illustrations.
    #34

    Minimalist doodle of a cat hugging a duck, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous artwork by artist.
    #35

    Minimalist doodle of a bee with a black cat head, part of viral cat pics turned into funny artist illustrations.
    #36

    Minimalist doodle of a cat and a bird hugging, showcasing artist’s viral cat pics in a humorous sketch style.
    #37

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with yellow eyes, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat doodles.
    #38

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with simple lines, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on humorous drawings.
    #39

    Simple doodle of a cat holding a fish in its mouth, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on doodles.
    #40

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with a large rounded body and small eyes, part of artist's viral cat pics collection.
    #41

    Minimalist doodle of a cat dressed as a ghost, created by artist turning viral cat pics into spot-on doodles.
    #42

    Simplified doodle of an orange cat with a green plant on its head by an artist creating viral cat pics.
    #43

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with stretched-out paws, part of an artist’s collection of 155 hilarious cat sketches.
    #44

    Minimalist doodle of a cat in a glass with a fish, showcasing viral cat pics turned into humorous artwork.
    #45

    Minimalist doodle of a cat holding two heart-shaped objects with a cute face, part of viral cat pics art series.
    #46

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with an expression, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat drawings by an artist.
    #47

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with gray and white fur, showcasing a humorous and spot-on artistic style.
    #48

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat lying on its back with legs up, showcasing artist's spot-on cat illustrations.
    #49

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with simple lines and quirky expression by artist known for cat doodles.
    #50

    Minimalist doodle of a cat hugging a yellow fish, showcasing viral cat pics turned into funny spot-on art.
    #51

    Minimalist doodle of a cat hidden among numerous yellow rubber ducks, showcasing viral cat pics turned into art.
    #52

    Minimalist doodle of a cat sitting in a frying pan on a stove, capturing viral cat pics in a humorous style.
    #53

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat hiding under a chair, inspired by viral cat pics turned into spot-on artwork.
    #54

    Minimalist doodles of two cats, one white and one black with question marks, showcasing viral cat pics art style.
    #55

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with a bird on its back, showcasing artist’s viral cat pics turned into spot-on drawings.
    #56

    Minimalist doodle of a cat balancing on a green ball, showcasing viral cat pics in a humorous and spot-on style.
    #57

    Minimalist doodle of an orange cat lying on a bed, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat doodles by an artist.
    #58

    Minimalist doodle of a cat climbing a large bowl of food, inspired by viral cat pics turned into humorous art.
    #59

    Hilariously spot-on doodle of a quirky orange cat with tongue out licking its chest fur from viral cat pics.
    #60

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat pic featuring a black and white cat with wheels instead of legs in motion.
    #61

    Minimalist doodles of three cats in different colors, showcasing artist's viral cat pics turned into spot-on drawings.
    #62

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with outstretched arms, showcasing artist’s spot-on viral cat pics interpretation.
    #63

    Black cat doodle with yellow eyes and quirky limbs, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat doodles artwork.
    #64

    Simple doodle of a viral cat with a round body and small face, part of artist’s viral cat pics series.
    #65

    Cute doodle of a cat in a pink bumper car, part of viral cat pics turned into hilarious spot-on doodles.
    #66

    Minimalist doodle of a cat covering its nose, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on cat doodles by an artist.
    #67

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with a ring around its body, showcasing hilarious and spot-on artistic style.
    #68

    Illustration of a viral cat paw doodle with pink pads and simple lines in a humorous art style.
    #69

    Minimalist doodle of two cats with flowers, showcasing an artist’s viral cat pics turned into spot-on sketches.
    #70

    Minimalist doodle of a cat wrapped in a blue sock, showcasing viral cat pics turned into spot-on humorous art.
    #71

    Simplified orange cat doodle with minimal lines, part of an artist’s viral cat pics collection.
    #72

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with bright yellow eyes, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on art by artist.
    #73

    Minimalist doodles of four black and white cats with simple faces, showcasing viral cat pics art style.
    #74

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with orange spots lying down, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on doodles by artist.
    #75

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with glowing eyes behind a chair, from viral cat pics turned into art by an artist.
    #76

    Minimalist doodle of a calico cat viewed from behind, inspired by viral cat pics turned into spot-on art.
    #77

    Minimalist doodle of a long black cat stretching on a railing, inspired by viral cat pics by an artist.
    #78

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat with yellow eyes, inspired by viral cat pics turned into spot-on artwork.
    #79

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat lying down with an animated rabbit, showcasing artist's spot-on cat doodles.
    #80

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat sitting on a ledge with a gray cat silhouette, viral cat pics inspired artwork.
    #81

    Minimalist doodle of a black cat paw poking out from under wrinkled blankets, inspired by viral cat pics.
    #82

    Cat doodle resembling a sleeping cat inside a bee-striped shell, showcasing viral cat pics turned into spot-on art.
    #83

    Minimalist doodle of a content cat sitting inside a pink slipper, part of viral cat pics turned into spot-on doodles.
    #84

    Minimalist doodle of two viral cats cuddling with soft blush highlights, showcasing artist’s viral cat pic illustrations.
    #85

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat next to its reflection showing a hilariously spot-on expression.
    #86

    Minimalist doodle of a cat cleverly blending with a glass, showcasing viral cat pics turned into witty art.
    #87

    Minimalist doodle of two cats and a dog looking at a small object, showcasing artist’s viral cat pics turned into humorous art.
    #88

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat curled up inside a transparent glass, showcasing artist's spot-on cat illustrations.
    #89

    Minimalist doodle of a cat leg wearing a shoe, part of viral cat pics turned into hilarious spot-on doodles by an artist.
    #90

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with black ears and tail, part of an artist's viral cat pics illustration series.
    #91

    Minimalist doodle of a smiling cat in spotlight, showcasing viral cat pics transformed into humorous cat art.
    #92

    Black cat peeking from inside a brown box in a humorous viral cat doodle by artist.
    #93

    Minimalist doodle of a panda face artistically inspired by viral cat pics, showcasing a humorous and spot-on cartoon style.
    #94

    Black and white doodle of a cat sitting with a frog under a starry night sky, inspired by viral cat pics.
    #95

    Minimalist doodle of a cat sitting inside simple overlapping squares, part of viral cat pics turned into art by an artist.
    #96

    Minimalist doodle of a winking cat curling its paw, part of an artist's viral cat pics turned into spot-on doodles.
    #97

    Minimalist doodle of a cat sitting on a long shadow in a simple, humorous style inspired by viral cat pics.
    #98

    Cartoon doodle of a viral cat with a distorted face, showcasing the artist's spot-on viral cat pics interpretation.
    #99

    Minimalist doodle of a cat holding a flashlight, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous cat doodles series.
    #100

    Black and white doodle of a cat curled up next to a matching patterned sneaker, showcasing viral cat pics artwork.
    #101

    Minimalist doodle of a black and white cat inspired by viral cat pics, drawn with simple lines and playful style.
    #102

    Simple doodle of a cat reflected in a spoon, part of viral cat pic art by an artist known for spot-on doodles.
    #103

    Glowing orange circle with a small angry face, part of viral cat pics turned into doodles by artist daily purrr.
    #104

    Simplified doodle of a cat wearing a white scarf, part of viral cat pics turned into hilarious doodles by an artist.
    #105

    Minimalist doodle of a cat with a scroll, part of viral cat pics turned into humorous drawings by an artist.
    #106

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with an annoyed expression by artist known for cat pics illustrations.
    #107

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with a round body and small facial features, part of 155 viral cat pics drawings.
    #108

    Black cat doodle with yellow sunflower petals surrounding its head in a humorous viral cat pics artwork style.
    #109

    Minimalist doodle of a cat glowing with bright orange light, showcasing viral cat pics turned into hilarious artwork.
    #110

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with black fur, round body, and tiny face by artist known for viral cat pics.
    #111

    Minimalist doodle of a cat's paw by artist known for viral cat pics turned into funny drawings
    #112

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with spiky fur, created by an artist known for viral cat pics and spot-on sketches.
    #113

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat with a quirky pose, capturing the humor of popular viral cat pics artwork.
    #114

    Minimalist doodle of a viral cat lying down, showcasing spot-on humor in this artist's viral cat pic series.
    #115

    Minimalist doodles of three stacked cats in black, white, and orange, showcasing viral cat pics transformed by an artist.
