If you’ve ever thought cats were made of liquid or just love their weird little poses, then you’re going to love DailyPurrr. This Instagram account is all about silly, super simple cat doodles that capture the funniest, quirkiest moments of our favorite furry creatures. Whether they’re squished in boxes, falling off sofas, or just giving that classic judgmental stare, these drawings somehow say it all.

Started by Ainars from Latvia, DailyPurrr began as a fun little side project and quickly became an internet hit. Now, with almost 700k fans and over 2,600 doodles, the page is still going strong. These drawings aren’t just cute, they’re a daily dose of joy, perfect for anyone who needs a laugh or just loves cats being their weird, wonderful selves.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com