Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teacher Finds The Perfect Way To Expose Cheating Students
Funny

Teacher Finds The Perfect Way To Expose Cheating Students

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that cheating is wrong. It shows a lack of character. It’s unfair to your classmates. It’s disrespectful toward the entire academic community. And it disappoints the people who invested in your education. However, this doesn’t deter some students. They think that they can ‘easily’ get away with bending the rules.

However, some educators don’t take this sort of behavior lightly. Case in point, redditor u/C05m1c-VagRant revealed how they messed up their students’ plans to cheat off each other in a simple but creative way. Read on for the story in full. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

Some students believe that they can get away with cheating on tests

Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

One substitute teacher went viral after sharing how they put an end to their students’ constant copying off of each other

Image credits:  Ivan Samkov / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  Louis Bauer / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: C05m1c-VagRant

Some students feel pressured to get good grades at all costs; others want to take the easy way out to save time

There are lots of different reasons why students might choose to cheat. Though it’s easy to empathize with the young adults in most of these situations, it still doesn’t excuse cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students might not have prepared enough for a test. Perhaps they don’t understand the material they’re working with, or they have an overwhelmingly unfair academic workload.

They might be under enormous stress to get excellent grades, whether due to parental expectations or the requirements to get into a good college. Or the staff at their school or university are underqualified, demotivated, or burned out and can’t teach the material properly.

Or… the students might simply be lazy, entitled, and unwilling to study.

How you try to solve the problem is going to depend a lot on the specifics of the situation. For example, if the workload is genuinely unrealistic, the academic institution may need to rework the curriculum.

Similarly, if the teaching staff lack motivation and have little to no experience, the school or university needs to take measures to train them and offer them fair compensation. Alternatively, they need to look for additional capable educators to join their institution.

All of these changes require flexible and agile school administrations. Not only do they need to acknowledge that there are problems, but they also need to be proactive enough to fix them.

Educators need to set very clear expectations and take a strict stance on cheating

Things get a lot murkier when you’re dealing with deep-seated laziness. Motivation has two sides. Yes, the staff needs to find ways to make education fun, relatable, and engaging. On the flip side, the students also have responsibility: they have to be willing to put in the work to learn the material.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers need to talk to their students about the benefits of working hard, smart, and fairly. They have to emphasize how the end goal isn’t just good grades but developing a good work ethic. One that is going to benefit them throughout their entire lives. Meanwhile, it might also be useful to emphasize how these sorts of decisions (i.e. to cheat vs. to have integrity) reveal a person’s values and character.

On top of that, they could talk to their students about how cheating is only a temporary crutch. At some point, they’re going to get into a lot of trouble by bending the rules.

Whether or not the students are open to hearing this info will depend almost entirely on their relationship with their teachers. We tend to be more willing to listen to someone whom we admire.

Essentially, this means that a teacher’s job goes beyond the curriculum. It’s about being a mentor and a role model. It’s about creating a sense of trust and mutual respect.

However, developing that sort of rapport takes months and even years. And it’s not something all educators are willing to do if they’re feeling underappreciated and underpaid.

According to research conducted by Dr. Donald McCabe from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, students want educators to clearly communicate expectations and encourage them to abide by non-cheating policies. Moreover, students would like the academic staff to develop consistent grading policies and punish cheating in a strict but fair manner. They’d also like it if institutions took steps to remove the opportunities to cheat, as well as replace incompetent and apathetic teaching assistants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people found the story interesting, so they shared their thoughts in the comments

A few readers shared similar stories about students cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

5

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Funny
Homepage
Trending
Funny
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Funny Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't understand how cheating was so easy. Did the teacher leave the classroom?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is pretty standard procedure where I'm from... To have a few different tests, although usually it's just the questions mixed up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand why this is worth to write about... when I was in school there were nearly always 2 to 4 different tests for the class and most teachers watched like an eagle if you tried to change them so you sat next to each other with the same test

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't understand how cheating was so easy. Did the teacher leave the classroom?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is pretty standard procedure where I'm from... To have a few different tests, although usually it's just the questions mixed up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand why this is worth to write about... when I was in school there were nearly always 2 to 4 different tests for the class and most teachers watched like an eagle if you tried to change them so you sat next to each other with the same test

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda