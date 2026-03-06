19YO Refuses To See Her 10YO Sis Who Keeps Destroying Her Stuff, Mad As Mom And Dad Push Back
Family relationships can be complicated at the best of times. Add a big age gap between siblings, sentimental belongings, and a pre-teen with a knack for chaos, and suddenly the situation can spiral into a full-blown household drama.
One young woman turned to an online community after years of watching her little sister destroy her belongings. After hundreds of dollars in damaged items and plenty of frustration, she made a drastic decision, but now she’s wondering if it makes her a jerk.
Sibling conflicts are common, but things can spiral fast when one person’s stuff keeps getting blatantly wrecked
One college student began noticing a frustrating pattern whenever she returned home; something inside her old bedroom had been bent, smashed, or scattered
Books were ripped, LEGOs destroyed, and even a treasured vinyl record broken, leaving her wondering why her younger sister kept targeting her belongings
Things escalated when the 10-year-old started wrecking expensive makeup, despite being repeatedly scolded by their parents
After locking her room failed, the exhausted student decided she’d only visit when her sister wasn’t home, but asked netizens if that makes her a jerk
The original poster (OP), a 19-year-old college student, moved out three years ago but still visits her parents regularly. Her bedroom was left exactly as she’d kept it: clean, organized, and full of things she’d collected over the years. Unfortunately, every visit home started revealing the same unpleasant surprise.
Books were bent and ripped. Carefully saved high school notes were tossed across the floor. Even her LEGO builds were smashed into scattered pieces. At one point, her younger sister even managed to break one of her vinyl records. What a terror, right?
Then the makeup chaos began. Lipsticks snapped in half, concealers emptied out, glittery eyeshadow smeared over everything else. Their parents yelled at her sister every time it happened, but the cycle kept repeating like some kind of frustrating family sitcom nobody signed up for.
Eventually, OP tried locking her room and taking her valuables back to college. Still, if her sister got even a chance, something else ended up ruined. Exhausted, she made a bold decision: she’ll only visit home when her sister isn’t there. Now she’s taking heat from her folks about it, so she’s asked netizens if her bold boundary makes her a jerk.
Look, we all know siblings clash. They steal clothes, scrap over the TV remote, and occasionally wage petty wars over who ate the last snack. Still, repeatedly destroying someone’s precious stuff like OP’s sister did? That’s a whole different level of chaos, one that raises the question of where patience ends and boundaries begin.
Child psychologists will tell you destructive behavior in kids often comes down to impulse control, or more accurately, the lack of it. Younger children rarely stop to think before acting. One minute they’re curious about a lipstick, the next minute the entire makeup bag looks like it lost a dramatic, glitter-filled battle with curiosity and chaos.
However (and this part matters) experts say patterns like this rarely disappear on their own. Kids learn boundaries through consistent supervision and real consequences. If the same behavior keeps happening, it usually means the lesson hasn’t fully landed yet. In other words, yelling alone won’t magically install a “respect other people’s belongings” update.
Then there’s the sibling dynamic. Large age gaps sometimes create odd little power struggles. The older sibling is busy stepping into adulthood (think college, jobs, and independence) while the younger one is still learning emotional control and attention. That gap can turn older siblings’ stuff into very tempting forbidden treasure.
When frustration piles up long enough, even the most patient sibling eventually hits their limit. Sometimes stepping back and setting a healthy boundary is the only way to break the cycle, and, honestly, plenty of people would’ve locked that bedroom door ages ago.
OP knows her sister is still just a kid, but after a year of smashed stuff and the same exhausting pattern, avoiding the situation isn’t about punishment; it’s about protecting the last little bit of her sanity. What do you think? Is OP going too far by shutting out her sister, or is this exactly the kind of boundary that needed to be set? Share your opinion in the comments!
In the comments, readers speculated about the reasons for the 10-year-old’s problematic behavior and questioned her parenting
Start breaking her stuff. Seriously, just match her energy for a while, she'll soon realise how much it s***s and that she is being a little p**s ant. So now sux is censored?
That’s what I’m thinking, that she needs to show the kid what it’s like. If the kid breaks three of OP’s things, then OP breaks three of the kid’d things right in front of her. Show her the meaning of “tit for tat.” Tell her you’ll break/destroy something of hers for each one of OP’s things she breaks. When kid has a meltdown, explain to dumb parents what you’re doing over the shrieking. Tell the folks that you’ll keep doing it until the situation is resolved. The obvious solution is to have the kid replace anything she ruins, because this “kids will be kids” nonsense they’re employing isn’t working. Yeah, I know it’s childish to break the kid’s things in return, but maybe the little snot will straighten out if her things are destroyed in the same manner. Then the little dummy will understand that she’s not pleasant to be around.Load More Replies...
When I was young, there were a lot of people who thought that locking doors to keep other family members away from your stuff was always wrong. It is an obviously absurd policy, but they were very dogmatic about it. Now I think we realize you can protect your stuff and your privacy.
Wait until she finds another victim! It might be a parent, a friend, someday a significant other, etc. She will have become so ingrained to this type of behavior that it could actually become dangerous. Or, better yet, wait until she does it to your parents or other siblings. That will be a big "I Told You So!" moment. Your parents are facilitating this kid by not having consequences. Yelling doesn't change anything. I'd say for every item of yours she damages, you should take one of hers. I'm not saying destroy it, but she shouldn't get to have nice things when she keeps breaking yours.
