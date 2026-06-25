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People tend to blow minor situations up in their minds and get carried away with that crazy fantasy. It only becomes a problem if folks act on these thoughts, because then there can be severe real-life repercussions for them and others in their lives.

This is exactly what happened when an anxious woman took her obsession with her professor too far and almost ruined her career. The lady even built up the idea that she could be friends with her teacher despite leaving so much chaos in her wake.

More info: Reddit | Update

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Sometimes people get so carried away with their delusions that they can convince themselves they’re doing the right thing even when they aren’t

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The disappointed poster shared that her professor sent her a curt email after she tried to explain why she hadn’t done her best work on her last semester’s history paper

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After feeling neglected by her teacher, the woman complained to the department chair, which led to a formal grievance being filed, leaving the poster worried

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The woman tried to correct her mistake by contacting several authorities, but even after they assured her that the matter was dropped, she kept pushing

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Later on, the poster wondered if she could be friends with her professor, or whether she should become a teacher herself, despite the negative experiences she had in University

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As more of the woman’s posts came to light, folks were shocked by her obsession with her teacher, especially after she revealed that she was infatuated with the other woman

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The poster also tried to justify her earlier complaint about her professor by saying that her obsession had actually led her to fixate on the teacher’s actions

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Even though the earlier grievance was formally closed, the poster continued to think about it and even tried to contact the professor to explain her point of view

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The poster understood that her actions could be considered stalking, but she felt that she needed to talk to her teacher and explain everything from the start

The woman explained that she had been a fairly strong student throughout her undergraduate education, but that in the last semester, she got a lower grade than expected on her history paper. So she kept pestering her professor with emails about the situation, but eventually stopped receiving any replies.

Although it might seem weird for a teacher not to respond to a student’s official communication, professionals explain that this can happen for a number of reasons. It could be that the professor gets too many emails to respond to and simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to reply, or else they might not want to engage in the discussion.

Since the poster had gotten extremely anxious about the situation with her teacher, she had ended up complaining about the issue to the dean and department chair. Later on, though, when she realized her grievance could go on the professor’s record, she contacted the President’s office, General Counsel, Board of Regents, and newspaper to try to rectify things.

In certain cases, when a minor complaint has been made against a teacher, experts explain that it’s best to let the issue take its course and allow the folks in charge to resolve the matter. Sometimes, escalating things further might draw more attention and could turn a tiny issue into something very serious.

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It’s clear that the woman was dealing with a lot, because, in addition to the problems she had faced with her history professor, she had also been in a conflict with another teacher previously. The poster also shared that she had been rejected from her Master’s program, faced a housing crisis, had to grapple with mental health issues, and had been through many negative situations at the university.

It is possible for people to go through very dark times, but lifestyle experts explain that when a bad cloud keeps following someone around, it could sometimes be their own doing. That’s why folks who keep blaming their circumstances on external factors often tend to keep falling in the same rut again and again.

It seems like this is exactly what the poster was doing because she didn’t want to let the situation with her history professor go. She told folks that she had felt a strong obsession toward her teacher, which is why she joined her course, and had even tried to be her friend by reaching out to her repeatedly.

Apart from that, even though the dean, provost, Board of Regents, and University admin had all assured the woman that her previous complaint had been dropped, she kept pushing to clear the matter with her professor. Hopefully, the woman’s intense infatuation with her teacher fades away, or else this chaos might go on for years.

What advice do you have for the struggling poster, and what do you think her professor should do about this situation? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Folks were shocked by the woman’s behavior and felt that she was stalking her professor and using her mental health as an excuse for her actions