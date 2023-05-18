An internet user wanted to know what things people could not live without after experiencing them just once. Answers ranged from life-changing personal experiences to the comforting utility of a new device. Be sure to upvote your favorites and share your own examples in the comments.

Every time we try something new, we risk a bad experience. But there is another, less commonly talked about danger, that this new thing will be so good that we now just have to make it a consistent part of our lives. Anything less feels disappointing and downright terrible.

#1 A cat purring and curled up in your lap.

#2 A really good mattress. Getting a good night's sleep is one of most important things in life.

#3 A bidet.



TheBigC87 replied:



Was gonna say the same. I explain to people that once you use one, you'll feel like a peasant when you wipe your a** with TP.

One of the most popular answers that often gets overlooked due to its less-than-pleasant nature is the bidet. If this is a foreign concept, here is a break explanation, a bidet is a sort of bowl that sprays water upwards, similar to a water fountain, to help wash your nether regions after using the toilet. It originated in the Arab world and can also be often found in Southern Europe, stereotypically in France. The name, which like many French words has some annoying silent letters, literally means pony, referring to the way the user “sits” on the equipment before use. While it might seem strange to some readers, as this one internet user said, once you’ve tried it, you’ll never go back.

#4 Daytime nap. Seriously,I am addicted to it.

#5 Blackout curtains for me. The noise-cancelling headphones of light.

#6 A decent income.

Further on the topic of hygiene, wet wipes or baby wipes are often overlooked despite their great effectiveness at cleaning most regular household messes. Most things need liquid to be dislodged, but a wet surface will quickly disintegrate paper towels and similar items unless you use them en masse. Wet wipes, pound for pound are probably significantly more efficient. The only downside is that many people will flush them, creating sewer blockages called fatbergs.

#7 Air conditioning.

Especially at night, set really low, so you can snuggle up in your bed.

I don’t know how people sleep with temps 80+.

#8 A dog.

#9 Reasonable exercise.



If you're going crazy and overexerting yourself, yeah I think that puts a lot of people off exercising at all because you're doing more than your current level of fitness can handle, but once you start doing regular low-impact exercise appropriate to your level of fitness like walking or swimming you realise you feel so much better doing it and so much worse/less energetic when you don't for a day.



I'm going through this realisation right now.

In general, many responses were focused on household items that gave a bit more utility than it might seem on the surface. We are, after all, creatures of convenience. And one good example of this is the rice cooker. In theory, all you need to cook rice is a vessel, heat, and water. But in much of the world, cooking rice never goes beyond some boiling water and a packet. Making anything more complicated, such as sticky rice or rice pudding requires additional equipment, skill, and time. But a rice cooker solves all that and is very common in parts of the world where rice is a staple.

#10 Internet.



I've been on it for so long, that I can't breathe without it. I just need that reach into the other world since the real one sucks.

#11 GPS. I can’t navigate to save my life so it’s a godsend for me.

#12 Fast internet.

One netizen mentioned a decent income, which most will no doubt heavily agree with. Obviously, being rich is probably nicer than being poor, but just having enough already brings a myriad of psychological benefits. As common sense as it sounds, science states that worrying about finances is the first step to constant emotional distress, which considerable mental and physical health risks. Stress is pretty bad for us, after all.

#13 A second monitor.

#14 Sugar. Been trying to live without it but damn, it's more addicting than drugs.

#15 Baby wipes. Damn, they are good at cleaning up so many things! The kids are 10 and 15 now and we still buy them by the case. Clean the counters, clean your shoes, get stains out of your clothes, bring them with you when you go eat ribs. Better than a napkin. Clean the table. Clean the desk. Clean the island. Wipe up the spill.

Ultimately, we do like our habits and don’t like to change routines. So if we get used to a certain comfort, it can be hard to live without it. It’s the same with a lot of emotions, leaving safety and security behind is not just difficult, but often deeply stressful. This fear can even prevent some people from ever trying something new or breaking out of their comfort zone. But, as the many examples here demonstrate, just outside of your safety there might be something life-changing. Even if it’s just unlimited data.

#16 Actual fresh fish.. which you have never had from the grocery store.. worked on boats and had cod haddock etc that never touched a freezer... omg.. i almost wish i didnt know this.. because i can never again eat grocery store fish.. it's so gross and tasteless !

#17 Recliner lounges. My housemate had one and it’s ruined me forever.

#18 Hygiene products that work well for you specifically instead of just using whatever. My hair is so much better since I made a point to use the right type of shampoo and conditioner for me.

#19 Books.

#20 A good, sharp, kitchen knife.

#21 For me, it’s noise-canceling headphones.

#22 Quality underwear / socks.

#23 My industrial strength hair dryer.

#24 Nicotine.

#25 Smartphone. I had a dumb flip-phone for way too long.

#26 Warm slippers.

#27 Air Fryer.

#28 A dishwasher.

#29 I bought a $90 "beauty pillow" that encourages back sleeping or lets you side sleep in a way that doesn't smoosh your face. I am a vain b***h and I take that thing on all my trips. My weird forehead wrinkles disappeared.

#30 Unlimited data on your phone plan; you don’t realize the kind of prison you’re in without it.

#31 Filtered water. Bought a Brita when I got my house, can't stand the taste of tap water now. But filtered? Love it.

#32 Airpods.

#33 Ive been taking more vitamin d, with magnesium and vitamin k2 beforehand to help absorption, took away my lumbar back pain entirely.

#34 Listening to music.



Started listening to music in 1997, on my grandmother's small tv screen, watching MTV music videos then later on at home with a player, then a discman, then the first iPod, several other mp3 players and since 2016 with my Spotify account.



I can't not listen to music, I discover new songs everyday and rediscovered others like lately : LMFAO songs.

#35 Video games.



Started in 1983 before I had reliable memories of anything. It's been a daily obsession since then.

#36 Heated car seats.



fappyday replied:



I live in Florida and thought I'd never use them. Then I discovered that you can turn your passenger seat warmer on to keep your fast food hot. Never going back.

#37 Cruise control on a car, when driving a long distance.

#38 Business Class "pod" air travel. If you're stepping on a plane and turning right, it's going to be a long day.

#39 Name brand Kraft Mac n cheese.

#40 Having sex with someone that’s in tune with your body. My husband knows exactly how to touch me and I can’t imagine having sex with someone else.

#41 I don't know about "can't live without", but I always make spaghetti using Filipino Sweet Spaghetti Sauce now. It is just so much better than the normal, Italian spaghetti sauce. If I am outside my home and get offered "regular" spaghetti sauce I will eat it, but in my home, only Filipino Spaghetti sauce for the past 2 years.

#42 Zojirushi rice cooker. I eat perfectly cooked rice every day now.

#43 A fully adjustable bed. Sleeping flat is for the peasants lmao.

#44 Fresh honey and Maple syrup.

#45 Caffeine.

#46 Social media.

#47 YouTube premium.

Ads suck and unlike ad blocker, this still supports the creators.

#48 Seasoning food properly.

#49 Good makeup.

#50 Massages.

#51 Five meals a day.

#52 Garlic.

#53 Slurpee’s, I made it over 32 years of existence without one, and then one day a disc golf bet was made for a slurpee which lead to having one and now I’m hooked.

#54 Being bilingual. I live in Canada, my native language is French (Acadian, not Quebec), my education is French, but the entire damned city is English along with most of the rest of the province except for a bit of Cape Breton and Clare on the souther shore. I learned English when I moved to Halifax at age 4, and now, I can communicated with *checks list* f*****g everyone in the country.

#55 Mechanical keyboards.

#56 A truck.



I’m a newish homeowner that doesn’t often ask for help and the truck is super handy.

#57 snow tires. Finally had enough to buy them last year, and it's a game changer.