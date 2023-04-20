Student Figures Out The Perfect Way To Prove To Professor Her Course Is Horrible And Help Everyone In The Class Pass 100%

In our experience, the very best professors and teachers are people who make their topics relevant, genuinely care about everyone’s growth, and are transparently fair to all of their students. However, far from every academic and educator is a saint. Some of them care more about stroking their egos than teaching the class.

Redditor u/GeldedDesires recently shared an amusing story with the r/pettyrevenge subreddit, about how they taught a college professor a lesson she’d never forget. The professor spent more time telling everyone about her illustrious career than going through the learning material—something she planned to test everyone on. Well, the OP found a way to ensure their entire class got a 100% pass rate. Read on for the full story.

A lot of redditors enjoyed u/GeldedDesires’ story. At the time of writing, their post had gotten 5.2k upvotes, as well as a bunch of different awards.

The OP used their college professor’s own rules against her and managed to squeeze all of the info from her slides onto the notes they were all allowed to bring into the exam. They also gave a copy of the notes to all of the other students. The result? A perfect pass rate—the first in years!

The notes then became known as the ‘god notes’ and the OP also shared them with any other students who wanted them. They all managed to play around the professor’s rules for the note format. Eventually, she had to rewrite the entire curriculum and did the unimaginable: she actually ordered textbooks for the class!

A perfectly balanced class is one where the material isn’t too easy and is challenging without being overwhelming. That way, you’ll be able to improve your knowledge base while avoiding boredom and anxiety.

As reported by University Business, a survey of 1k college students conducted by Intelligent.com found that a whopping 87% of respondents found their professors’ classes too challenging. A tenth of students filed complaints against them for being far too tough. Meanwhile, nearly a third revealed that they’ve cheated to try and get a better grade.

If you find yourself dealing with an incredibly tough professor, broadly speaking, there are two main ways how you can handle the situation. The first one is very direct and can be a bit awkward. Talk to your professor after class or during their office hours about the curriculum.

Explain your concerns to them, whether it’s about the quality of the material, their teaching habits, or their approach to grading. Try to be as diplomatic as you can and suggest a few alternatives to how they do things so you can come to some sort of compromise. Keep in mind that your professor isn’t a mind-reader and they can’t know if something’s causing the entire class tons of stress if nobody broaches the subject.

The second approach is to rise to the challenge. Instead of trying to change the (potentially unfair) curriculum, you instead focus your energy on learning the material you need for all the essays and exams. This will probably mean making some small sacrifices to fit in more study hours into your week, like going out with your friends less or spending less time binging TV shows. In essence, you’re showing your professor how disciplined, resilient, and capable you can be when you put your mind to it.

Whatever the case might be, if the educator is genuinely unfair, you can always talk to the head of the department or the college’s administrative staff about the situation in the classroom. Or you can leave a very detailed and honest review about the course ASAP.

In our experience attending university classes over the years, we’ve essentially learned to recognize some of the signs of good and bad professors. There’s likely to be trouble if the handouts detailing the curriculum are either unclear or haven’t been updated in a decade. Meanwhile, another sign of possible trouble up the road is the overuse of slides in class: there is no need for hundreds of slides each week (some of them with Word Art and expired links).

When someone’s truly passionate about a subject, their enthusiasm is bound to rub off on everyone else. Good educators find ways to make their students care about the topic as much as they do. They demonstrate the importance of the knowledge they’re acquiring each week, instead of focusing just on grades and attendance. True learning happens when there’s a discussion between the educator and the students. (Which is why we prefer seminars to lectures!)

According to USNews, some of the more obvious signs of a bad professor include their inability to present the material in an interesting way. If they can’t keep anyone’s attention and they keep talking about how much they hate the course, those are alarm bells, and you’d best listen to them!

Moreover, all professors should be very clear about what they expect from their students. Everyone should be on the same page when it comes to the syllabus, how everything’s going graded, and what exactly is going to be on the exam. The biggest sin you could make is to make the information convoluted and unclear. It’s a surefire way to make everyone frustrated and demotivated. Remember: you’re all supposed to be on the same side here, not competing against one another.

