Street Art By Alexsandro Palombo “The Cut” Portrays Marge Simpson Cutting Her Iconic Hair In Solidarity With Mahsa Amini
Art, Social Issues

Estevan
Community member

The new street artwork by the artist aleXsandro Palombo entitled “The Cut” appeared in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan.

The mural portrays Marge Simpson cutting her iconic hairstyle to celebrate the courage of Iranian women and to pay tribute to Mahsa Amini beaten to death by the morality police for failing to properly wear the hijab that let out a lock of hair. 

More info: Instagram

Ayatollah Khomeini imposed the obligation of the veil in Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Afterward, social and political freedoms have been very limited and repression and human rights violations are widespread.

Iran is one of the most censored countries in the world. From 2021, even female cartoon characters broadcast on Iranian television have to wear hijab as “it is a necessity to observe tradition even in the world of animation because it can avoid dangerous consequences” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reflecting on the dangerous influence produced by cartoon heroines about young Iranians.

Since 2012, the Iranian government has banned the marketing and broadcasting of the Simpsons because, according to the regime, “they corrode the morale of Iranian youth”.

