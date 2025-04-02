Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Intrusive Thoughts Won”: Stranger Decides To Braid Woman’s Hair While She Slept On The Plane
News, US

“Intrusive Thoughts Won”: Stranger Decides To Braid Woman’s Hair While She Slept On The Plane

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

A Virginia woman landed in Los Angeles, California, with a little unwanted art piece hidden in her hair — and now she’s demanding answers.

Danielle, who goes by @real.danieb on TikTok, boarded her early morning American Airlines flight on March 15, departing from Charlotte, North Carolina. But when she arrived at her AirBnB, ready to wind down and take a shower, she realized a fellow passenger had decided to braid her hair while she was asleep

Highlights
  • A woman said her hair was braided by a stranger during her flight while she was fast asleep.
  • In a viral video, she demanded the culprit to come forward and explain their actions.
  • Comments expressed their outrage, saying it was an invasion of privacy.

The content creator then posted a now-viral clip that has amassed more than 600K likes as she detailed the bizarre incident, telling the culprit that it’s time to come forward.

RELATED:

    A woman on a flight landed in Los Angeles to discover that a passenger behind her had braided her hair while she slept

    A woman in a pink top seated in a dimly lit restaurant, involved in a viral video story about her hair being braided by a stranger.

    Image credits: realdanieb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m only listing specifics because I want this person to know that I know who you are, alright?” she began, citing that she had boarded at 7AM with the main cabin and took her seat in 22F, which was right beside the window. 

    “You sat directly behind me… in row 23F,” she concluded. “Let’s talk about it.” 

    Danielle stated to viewers that it’s common for her to “hibernate” during the majority of her trips, “knocking out” as soon as the plane takes off — especially for this trip, considering she had started her day at 2:30 in the morning.

    But then she was awoken by something that sounded like a camera shutter going off behind her. 

    Woman discussing a viral video about her hair being braided by a stranger on a flight.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    Airline boarding pass for a flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles displayed over a woman's torso.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There was an initial wave of confusion since the window blinds around her were all down, but she didn’t pay much attention to it, “because if you want to take pictures on a plane, that’s none of my business. I’m just trying to get to my destination.”

    However, she then realized the sound was “literally right in my ear” and suspected that it was the passenger behind her taking pictures of her hair. 

    “Why did you do that?” Danielle asked. “I need answers on why you did that. I was deeply disturbed.”

    Not only that, but the braid was reportedly so tight that she needed to get a specific comb to take it out of her wig.

    She suspected that she had woken up to the sound of the passenger taking pictures of her hair after the braid was done

    Woman reveals her braided hair, looking surprised after a flight.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    She added, “Don’t touch people’s head, or people while they’re asleep. It’s weird, and it’s creepy. Don’t touch people in general that you don’t know.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The comments section of her video proved that others would’ve been equally upset if the same thing happened to them.

    “That is absolutely insane,” one user wrote, whose comment earned more than 26K likes. “Are we not respecting boundaries anymore ??”

    Another questioned, “And the entire row let him???”

    Woman shows braided hair, claims stranger did it in-flight.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    @real.danieb Hide ya weaves, anonymous hair braider on the loose. #Americanairlines#travelstoriea#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#fyp#hairbraiding @ISEE Hair ♬ original sound – Danielle

    “BARE MINIMUM, he could’ve taken it back down,” someone joked. 

    A fourth said, “This is so invasive and yet so funny but I’m sorry that happened to you.” 

    “Touching someone without their consent and leaving THEM with a trophy of it is CRAAAAZY,” one person noted. 

    “As funny as this comes across, PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH PEOPLE WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT,” a TikToker wrote.

    “Hide ya weaves, anonymous hair braider on the loose,” Danielle wrote as her TikTok caption

    Woman shares her experience of stranger braiding her hair during a flight.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @real.danieb Replying to @saytoven. Annie are you Okay?! Are you Okay Annie?? #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#hairbraiding#fyp#travelstories#travellife♬ original sound – Danielle

    Others, however, offered a note of caution to Danielle “hibernating” as soon as the plane takes off.

    “I don’t sleep that good in my own house,” a netizen said.

    Another advised, “All jokes and games aside family you shouldn’t be sleep that hard in public at all anywhere, especially these days, travel safely.”

    On March 28, Danielle posted a follow-up for those eagerly following the story, saying that she had not heard back from either the braider or the airline.

    She also decided to shut down any of the rumors that insinuated she had purposely thrown her hair over the seat during the flight, labeling those accusations as “100% false.”

    “You would think in 2025, we wouldn’t have to discuss keeping our hands to oneself, but we do,” she emphasized, adding that many flights are no strangers to these kinds of peculiar incidents.

    Flight hair braiding incident discussed in viral comments exchange, highlighting reactions and apologies.

    Image credits: real.danieb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just earlier this year, New York Post reported that a first-class passenger on a flight from NYC to Milan, Italy, decided to pleasure himself for an hour next to a fashion entrepreneur — who was absolutely stunned, to say the least. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit, the man chugged multiple glasses of champagne before he “grab[bed] his groin.” 

    The woman next to him, Neel Elsherif — who is the CEO of three different companies — “froze in her seat and began to panic; she felt extremely uncomfortable and helpless,” said the court documents.

    Many comments agreed that what might’ve been seen as a harmless incident was “invasive” and “disturbing”

    Woman seated stylishly in a lounge, wearing a black dress and blazer, related to stranger braided hair story.

    Image credits: realdanieb

    When a flight attendant was alerted, she was allegedly given the most underwhelming and disappointing response. 

    “Men just do stuff like that,” they reportedly said before stating there was nothing else to be done other than move her to coach.

    People started calling the passenger the “midnight barber”

    Comment about waking up with braided hair after a flight, liked by 14.3K users.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on viral video: "He must’ve been so bored," with 27.2K likes.

    Comment by Earth Heavy on stranger braiding hair during flight: "This is so invasive and yet so funny but I’m sorry that happened to you", with 9387 likes.

    Comment on a viral video showing a woman surprised by a stranger braiding her hair while she slept on a flight.

    Comment reacting to viral video of woman with braided hair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on video of a stranger braiding a woman's hair while she slept on a flight, noting how tight it was.

    Comment praising a tight braid, highlighting skills, with 14.4K likes.

    Comment by Chelsea saying "American Hairlines" with 55.9K likes.

    Comment on viral video about stranger braiding hair on flight, showing confusion between laughter or screaming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on viral video: "This is the most serious, unserious thing ever" by imshabana, with 2212 likes.

    Comment on viral video about stranger braiding hair on flight, user Andréa finds it a unique experience.

    Comment on a viral video post stating, "their intrusive thoughts won," with 22.3K likes.

    Comment on viral video about a stranger braiding hair during flight, showing text "god forbid men have hobbies" with likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a viral video about a stranger braiding hair during a flight.

    Text from Ashley Renee commenting on psycho behavior, gaining 90.6K likes.

    Comment on flight video: "You shouldn't sleep that hard in public, travel safely.

    Comment reacting to a viral video about a stranger braiding a woman's hair while she slept on a flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a flight incident involving hair braiding, described as weird and psychotic.

    Comment on viral video about stranger braiding woman's hair during flight, expressing disapproval of the act.

    Comment on viral video about stranger braiding woman's hair mid-flight, gaining 13K likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    8

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either this never happened, or her hair was draped over the back of the chair. If hair is over the back of the chair, I'm going to have fun. Braid. Maybe tie. Definitely going to be bad. Kwpep your f*****g hair with you. I don't need it in my face over my screen in my food.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    williamteach avatar
    William Teach
    William Teach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I heard this on the local morning radio humor show, but, they didn't mention anything about her being a "content creator", so now I believe that this never actually happened, she made it up for clicks. She suddenly notices when she gets to her AirBNB? BS. Please stop making up stories.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aherb75 avatar
    Aussi Panda
    Aussi Panda
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are the comments saying ‘him’? I don’t think she said if it was a man or woman did she?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She said the flight attendant told her "Men just do stuff like that." Like wtaf!?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either this never happened, or her hair was draped over the back of the chair. If hair is over the back of the chair, I'm going to have fun. Braid. Maybe tie. Definitely going to be bad. Kwpep your f*****g hair with you. I don't need it in my face over my screen in my food.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    williamteach avatar
    William Teach
    William Teach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I heard this on the local morning radio humor show, but, they didn't mention anything about her being a "content creator", so now I believe that this never actually happened, she made it up for clicks. She suddenly notices when she gets to her AirBNB? BS. Please stop making up stories.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aherb75 avatar
    Aussi Panda
    Aussi Panda
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are the comments saying ‘him’? I don’t think she said if it was a man or woman did she?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She said the flight attendant told her "Men just do stuff like that." Like wtaf!?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda