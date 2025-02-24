Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple ‘Traumatized’ After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight
News, World

Couple ‘Traumatized’ After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

What was supposed to be an ordinary flight for a Melbourne couple turned into a horrifying nightmare after they were forced to sit next to the lifeless body of a passenger who tragically passed away mid-flight.

The travelers, Mitch and Jenny, recounted in an interview with a local TV channel how they had to spend four hours beside the passenger’s corpse while they flew from Melbourne to Doha aboard Qatar Airways.

Highlights
  • Couple sat next to deceased passenger mid-flight for 4 hours.
  • Mitch and Jenny left 'traumatized' by the harrowing experience.
  • Flight attendants were unable to move the body despite open seats.
  • Upon landing, the body was uncovered, shocking fellow passengers.

“I can’t believe they told us to stay,” Mitch said, to which his wife replied, “It was traumatic, honestly.”

    A Melbourne couple was left “traumatized” after they were forced to sit beside the deceased body of a passenger during a four-hour Qatar Airways flight

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Image credits: Jeffry S.S./Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The harrowing experience began when the passenger, a woman whose age and identity have not been revealed, suddenly collapsed in the aisle close to Mitch and Jenny’s seat.

    Flight attendants quickly rushed in to attempt resuscitation, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the passenger.

    “The staff were there in no time; I pat them on the back. They did a wonderful job trying to revive her,” Mitch stated.

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Image credits: A Current Affair

    Praise swiftly turned to concern when the staff attempted to move the deceased passenger but were unable to transport her to another section of the plane. Instead, Mitch was asked to move from his seat so the body could be placed in the chair beside him.

    “They looked a bit frustrated, and then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me… and they just said to me, ‘Can you move over, please?’” Mitch recounted.

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Image credits: Pew Nguyen/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) protocol, passengers who pass away mid-flight should be moved to an empty row if available or returned to their assigned seat, with their body respectfully covered by a blanket. 

    However, Mitch and Jenny claim that despite the availability of other seats on the flight, the crew did not offer to relocate them or the body.

    To make matters worse, emergency workers removed the woman as soon as the plane landed, allowing passengers to see the deceased’s body uncovered

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    The couple then spent the next four hours sitting beside the woman’s body, which lay lifeless, covered by a few blankets.

    The situation went from bad to worse as soon as the plane landed, as emergency services boarded the airplane, making a beeline for the deceased body and removing the fabric covering it before passengers had a chance to leave the cabin.

    Image credits: A Current Affair

    “I was there, and I got to see her face. It wasn’t nice,” the couple recounted, looking visibly uncomfortable.

    “I thought they would have got us out quickly and let the ambulance and the police in there with no other people,” Mitch stated, expressing confusion over the fact that the body was removed in full sight of everyone on board.

    Qatar Airways has taken notice of the event and said that they are investigating the matter. Despite this, no official comment has been issued.

    “My condolences.” Netizens lamented the passenger’s untimely passing and sympathized with the couple

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Couple 'Traumatized' After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    ayraahsan avatar
    Raya
    Raya
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they at least could’ve let the couple move to different seats since it was available. Humans are weird with death, it freaks many of us out, I can see why they’d be super uncomfortable

    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The airlines missed a great “Week end at Bernie’s” opportunity.

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh,ffs. People moan about noisy, disruptive passengers. Now you can't be dead quiet. There's just no pleasing some people.

    laurenwilder_1 avatar
    Lauren Wilder
    Lauren Wilder
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How are the flight attendants expected to move a body without proper equipment? Dead bodies are heavy. In all fairness the airlines should have moved the couple as soon as they started efforts to revive the person since there were vacant seats available.

