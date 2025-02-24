Couple ‘Traumatized’ After Being Forced To Sit Next To Deceased Passenger On Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be an ordinary flight for a Melbourne couple turned into a horrifying nightmare after they were forced to sit next to the lifeless body of a passenger who tragically passed away mid-flight.

The travelers, Mitch and Jenny, recounted in an interview with a local TV channel how they had to spend four hours beside the passenger’s corpse while they flew from Melbourne to Doha aboard Qatar Airways.

“I can’t believe they told us to stay,” Mitch said, to which his wife replied, “It was traumatic, honestly.”

Image credits: Jeffry S.S./Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The harrowing experience began when the passenger, a woman whose age and identity have not been revealed, suddenly collapsed in the aisle close to Mitch and Jenny’s seat.

Flight attendants quickly rushed in to attempt resuscitation, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the passenger.

“The staff were there in no time; I pat them on the back. They did a wonderful job trying to revive her,” Mitch stated.

Image credits: A Current Affair

Praise swiftly turned to concern when the staff attempted to move the deceased passenger but were unable to transport her to another section of the plane. Instead, Mitch was asked to move from his seat so the body could be placed in the chair beside him.

“They looked a bit frustrated, and then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me… and they just said to me, ‘Can you move over, please?’” Mitch recounted.

Image credits: Pew Nguyen/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) protocol, passengers who pass away mid-flight should be moved to an empty row if available or returned to their assigned seat, with their body respectfully covered by a blanket.

However, Mitch and Jenny claim that despite the availability of other seats on the flight, the crew did not offer to relocate them or the body.

To make matters worse, emergency workers removed the woman as soon as the plane landed, allowing passengers to see the deceased’s body uncovered

Image credits: Wikimedia

The couple then spent the next four hours sitting beside the woman’s body, which lay lifeless, covered by a few blankets.

The situation went from bad to worse as soon as the plane landed, as emergency services boarded the airplane, making a beeline for the deceased body and removing the fabric covering it before passengers had a chance to leave the cabin.

Image credits: A Current Affair

“I was there, and I got to see her face. It wasn’t nice,” the couple recounted, looking visibly uncomfortable.

“I thought they would have got us out quickly and let the ambulance and the police in there with no other people,” Mitch stated, expressing confusion over the fact that the body was removed in full sight of everyone on board.

Qatar Airways has taken notice of the event and said that they are investigating the matter. Despite this, no official comment has been issued.

“My condolences.” Netizens lamented the passenger’s untimely passing and sympathized with the couple

