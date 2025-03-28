Viral Flyer Who Refused To Give Up Her Seat Shares The Consequences She’s Facing

ADVERTISEMENT

A regular plane flight from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Belo Horizonte on December 4, 2024 shouldn’t have been anything out of the ordinary — but for Brazilian bank worker Jeniffer Castro, things have turned out a bit more complicated than she could have expected.

The 29-year-old was sitting in her assigned window seat when she declined to swap places with a crying child.

But instead of the situation ending there, a stranger — previously believed to be the mother of the child — pulled out their phone and began filming the interaction before hurling insults in her direction.

A flyer who went viral for refusing to give her seat to a crying child opened up about how the clip has changed her life

Image credits: jeniffercastro

The clip quickly blew up online and thousands of people rushed to the defense of the bank worker. But, as with the Internet, plenty also voiced their hatred for her.

Now, Castro has opened up to Bored Panda about how things unraveled from her perspective and how the whole situation made her feel.

Image credits: jeniffercastro

The most glaring issue with what happened was the person behind the camera, who wrote a narrative to use against the banker.

“Why doesn’t she want to change seats?” the voice said in the viral video before questioning if perhaps Castro had a disability.

“I even asked if she has some kind of syndrome or something. If someone has a problem or some disability, we understand. I’m recording your face. This is disgusting,” they rattled on. “It’s the 21st century and people have no empathy for children.”

But Castro made it clear that the seat was hers, which meant she wasn’t obligated to give it up to anyone.

Jeniffer Castro was filmed without her consent by a passenger she didn’t know

Image credits: ondavirall2.0

At first, when she saw someone approaching her assigned seat, she felt a bit uneasy but did her best to “resolve the situation politely.”

However, her fellow passenger crossed the line when they began filming everything that was happening.

“I felt violated when I realized I was being filmed without my consent,” Castro shared. “It was an uncomfortable situation.”

Image credits: ondavirall2.0

To make matters worse, the airline she was flying with, GOL Airlines, did nothing to intervene or prevent further escalation.

She stated on the Cola Mais Podcast, “The airline could have told the woman, ‘Sorry, you’re making this passengers uncomfortable.’” Instead, they turned a blind eye and lacked what Castro claimed was “professionalism.”

“The flight attendants could have asked me if I needed anything or if I was bothered by the passengers, but they didn’t. They stayed out of it,” she continued before saying the baby cried for the entire 50-minute flight. The mother was also “very rude.”

GOL Airlines did not do anything to intervene, during or after the situation

Image credits: Wikimedia

Image credits: jjeniffercastro

And as the 29-year-old’s face was plastered all over the Internet, it’s no surprise many people were quick to judge the situation — including a few negative comments that were “difficult to deal with.”

“Since that incident, my life has taken a turn I could never have imagined,” she recalled. “What should have been just an ordinary flight turned into an extremely embarrassing situation, exposing me unfairly and causing consequences that affected both my personal and professional life.”

She continued, “I was the target of judgments, attacks, and speculation from people who don’t even know the full story,” as the New York Post reported.

As the clip went viral, many people on the Internet voiced their own opinions on the matter

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“Professionally, my life has changed a lot, so much so that today I am no longer in the field I worked in before. I was a banker. In my personal life, at the height of the repercussions, I practically didn’t leave the house.

“In addition to the emotional impact, I was also afraid, because we know that, unfortunately, there are many bad people in the world.”

Although Castro did not elaborate further on said consequences and impacts, she clarified that it was an “exhausting” process she is still in the midst of “dealing with.”

Image credits: jeniffercastro

The silver lining? It’s opened many doors for the banker.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, she has since landed lucrative deals to promote products such as cosmetics, sunglasses, and candy — even being offered a personalized trip aboard a private jet.

Her Instagram profile, which now has over 2 million followers, has a bio reading, “First-time influencer.”

“The positive side was the support from many people who understood my side and stood by me,” she said.

Image credits: Cola Mais Podcast

Recently, Castro has decided to take legal action against both GOL Airlines and the passenger who filmed her because the entire situation was a “huge embarrassment.”

“I hope people understand the importance of respecting others’ space and privacy,” she reiterated.

For the 29-year-old, she merely saw her refusal to give up her seat as a “basic right,” and that no one deserved to be attacked and insulted for simply exercising that.

“If I had the opportunity, I would tell GOL that I expected more professionalism and support, and I would tell the person who filmed me that respect and consent are fundamental,” Castro concluded.

A majority of those on Facebook thought Castro had every right to refuse the child and their mother

