Karen Demands Photographer Take Pics Of Her Kids During Paid Shoot, Throws Fit When Refused

Sadly, many of the creative fields, like art, photography, or writing, are not given as much importance as they deserve. As a writer myself, I have had people ask me about the whole “purpose” of my job, and honestly, I’ve learned that ignoring such people is the best thing.

Speaking of such ignorant people, Reddit user Anilabattle_321, who’s a professional photographer, was amidst a paid photo shoot when a stranger demanded she take her kids’ pictures. This entitled lady wanted them to be taken for free as “it costs nothing,” and cursed out loud when refused!

More info: Reddit

It’s quite unfortunate that some ignorant people never seem to take the creative fields seriously

The poster is a professional photographer, and recently, she had a paid photo shoot scheduled for a couple

A random stranger suddenly asked her to take photos of her kids for free, and then even had the gall to say that it “costs nothing”

Of course, the poster refused as she was busy with her clients and explained that it costs her time, energy, editing, storage, and equipment wear

However, this offended the entitled woman so much that she cursed out loud at the poster before walking away

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how a random entitled woman nearly ruined her photo shoot. The thing is, our poster is a professional photographer who had a paid shoot planned for a couple at the local park. She noticed a woman and her kids hovering nearby, but when the shoot started, the strangers started posing next to OP’s clients.

The poster requested some space as it was a private shoot, but the stranger suddenly revealed her entitlement by demanding a few photos of her kids, as she was already shooting and there was no “harm.” OP again explained that it was a paid shoot, but it all fell on deaf ears, as the woman retorted that OP was “denying innocent children a memory just because of money”!

Apparently, this woman has the idea that these are just a few snaps that “cost nothing” to the photographer. However, the poster reminded her that it actually costs her time, energy, editing, storage, and equipment wear, so guess what the woman did? Cursed out loud at our lady before walking away, all within earshot of her clients.

It’s actually quite baffling how some just can’t see how their entitlement hits the roof while they shamelessly insult other people. To get a better understanding of how photographers navigate such issues, Bored Panda reached out to Omkar Yadawad, who has been a professional photographer for the past 5 years. He mentioned that when such an event occurs, it breaks the creative flow instantly.

Netizens also called out the strange woman’s entitled behavior, and many creative folks opened up about similar struggles that they face in their professions. Omkar also spoke about how people downplay the value of professional photography: “They often take for granted the skills we develop through years of experimentation, innovation, and practice.”

“The creative process, even today, demands uniqueness, and we have to put together something that’s not available on the internet. Apart from our vision and the technical knowledge that we need to have, the cameras also cost something, and let me tell you, they aren’t cheap,” he emphasized.

Our expert also narrated how, from location scouting, recce, choosing gear, setting up lights, to finally having the shoot and editing the final product while managing clients’ expectations about quality and timeline, it’s a long process. So, it does cost a lot as opposed to what the entitled woman in our story (or, to be absolutely honest, many people in general) believes.

Lastly, speaking about handling such situations, Omkar mentioned that he chooses a location where he can have his creative liberty without interruptions. He added, “If that’s not possible, I need to be upfront about it and ask them to politely move out of the frame.”

“To stay calm at that moment, taking a few deep breaths and standing up for yourself respectfully, or trying my best to focus on the job, are a couple of ways. Also, having a private conversation with the client after the shoot helps the case,” Omkar concluded. That definitely sounds helpful, doesn’t it?

Now, if any of you work in the creative fields, we would love to hear from you, so drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were baffled by the extremely entitled stranger and didn’t shy away from calling out her behavior in front of her kids

